HS interview “The revolution has already taken place” – A Finnish fan who started his career on Helsinki’s Tehtaankatu tried to oust the dictator of Belarus

Belarusian opposition leader Valeri Tsapkala tried to sue President Alexander Lukashenko in the summer presidential election and was forced into exile. In his campaign, he used the example of Finland’s survival from the recession of the 1990s and believes that the same development is possible in Belarus as well.

“Hey Hi how are you?” Former Belarusian career diplomat and business leader, current politician and refugee Valeri Tsapkala, 55, answers the phone from Warsaw in Finnish. The man is quickly revealed not only as a connoisseur of Finland but also as a pretty friend of Finland.

.



