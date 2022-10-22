HS Interview | The Prime Minister of Iceland: Winter energy prices are not a concern, Turkey’s NATO conditions for Finland “are not suitable”

Reykjavík

of Iceland prime minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir receives HS in an old white stone house in the center of the capital Reykjavík.

The Atlantic can be seen at the end of the street and seagulls curl up in the darkening evening.

The Prime Minister himself has just returned to his office from representative duties – he has offered lunch to the President of Finland To Sauli Niinistö in connection with a state visit.

He ushers the reporter into his office and at the same time apologizes for being a little late very seriously.

In the study, the stacks of papers and books on the desk and the bust statue catch the eye, but wait a minute – is the window on the ceiling open?

“It’s so warm in here!” Katrín exclaims.

In Iceland, even the most high-ranking people are referred to by their first names, and that is why this is also done in this article.

It has been nine degrees outside during the day, probably less now.

“As you can see, we Icelanders heat our houses a lot.”

Katrín Jakobsdóttir met Finnish President Sauli Niinistö on the first day of his state visit on Wednesday.

To the energy crisis to a continental European who is preparing, of course, this would seem almost like blasphemy.

In Finland, the Astetta alemmas campaign is underway, and the EU urges member countries to save energy, so that they do not have to resort to rotating power cuts as the winter of war continues.

Many people’s savings are reduced to heating costs, and even the best real estate agents do not want to sell single-family houses with electric heating.

Another reality seems to prevail in Reykjavík. Is the energy crisis not felt in Iceland at all?

“Energy prices are OK,” says the Prime Minister. “We have geothermal heating, so people here in Iceland don’t have to worry about heating costs in the winter.”

Photos of the wedding couple were taken at the Deildardunguhver hot spring in Iceland. The source has been used to heat buildings in the surrounding area for almost a hundred years.

Geothermal energy heats 90 percent of Iceland’s buildings through a network of pipes, and its share of electricity production is also about 30 percent. The rest of the electricity is produced with our own hydropower.

Geothermal heat is different from the geothermal heat known in Finland. Geothermal heat originates mainly from the earth heated by the sun, but geothermal heat originates from the interior of planet Earth.

In Iceland, geothermal heat comes in the form of hot springs and volcanic activity close to the surface, because the island nation of 375,000 people is located in the middle of a rift where the American and European continental plates are moving apart.

Hot water gushed from the spring to the surface, and tourists were warned about the scalding temperature of the water.

The joys of geothermal heat in Iceland are not limited to home heat and electricity. The same thermal water that is heated in homes is then diverted to the use of, for example, greenhouses and fish farms.

Of course, countless private and public swimming pools, where the water is hot and smells of sulfur, are also heated by the energy of the earth’s springs.

Steaming pools can be seen in the landscape as you move here and there on the roads. Their expenses are not affected by the gas price in Germany.

However, the Prime Minister representing the Green Left Party also wants to remind us of the importance of politics.

“There are also decisions in the background,” he says.

of the 1970s during the oil crisis, Iceland began to focus on self-sufficiency in energy production, and investments were made in geothermal technology and the network.

The left-wing prime minister is also satisfied with the fact that the biggest players in the energy sector have remained owned by the state or municipalities, despite privatization ideas.

“Most of the energy system belongs to public entities, which I think is something we should be very happy about in times like this.”

However, even Iceland is not completely protected from the winds of the world.

“We also have high inflation, almost ten percent. Part of it is because we bring a lot of different products. The other part is our own doing, the result of, for example, problems in the housing market.”

See also Vandalism | The suspects in the wave of destruction after the house party are minors - Researcher sees that the pandemic planted a "deficiency of joy" in the minds of young people with its consequences At the Barnafossar waterfall in Iceland, you can feel the effervescence and power of the melting water from the Langjökull glacier. Iceland gets about 70 percent of its electricity from hydropower.

Transport is still fossil-powered in Iceland, and many people need a car, so even Icelanders have not been able to escape rising gas prices.

According to the Prime Minister, this too is about to change. Iceland supports the purchase of electric cars and, according to Katrín, is at the top of Europe after Norway in terms of their share.

Fossil-free solutions are also being sought for fishing vessels and airplanes. Katrín herself was on Iceland’s first experimental electric flight in the summer.

Iceland’s goal is to be carbon neutral in 2040, i.e. five years later than Finland.

Katrín says that in Iceland climate change is felt in many ways in people’s lives.

The fishing industry is worried about the acidification and warming of the seas.

“We see the effects of climate change in the ecosystems of the seas and we see it very clearly in the retreating glaciers as well.”

There have always been violent storms, but now they seem to have become even more violent.

Prime Minister according to Iceland’s biggest challenge in achieving its own climate goals, in addition to traffic, is the lack of carbon sinks.

When driving the highway that goes all the way to the coast of Iceland, the landscape often looks like an alien planet: dark and bumpy volcanic land, not a tree anywhere.

Many forests were cut into ships already in the Viking Age.

Now Iceland is also being restored. “We are focusing on afforestation, wetland restoration and soil carbon sequestration,” says the prime minister.

Signs have been erected on the edge of the Langjökull glacier in places where the edge of the glacier used to be. The glacier retreats higher and higher every year as the climate warms.

There has been a debate, for example, about whether traditional birch or another tree species should be chosen as the afforestation tree. However, the country of fire and ice will not soon become a challenger to Finland and Sweden in the forestry sector, the prime minister promises.

“After all, there was this joke about the Icelandic forest… that if you happen to get lost there, stand up.”

Before until the financial collapse of 2008, Iceland was known for its risk-taking bankers. After that, the explosive growth of the tourism industry began.

Saarimaa has often lived on one idea at a time, the prime minister admits. When he was little, everyone wanted to start a mink farm.

“We always have these trends. And because we are a small country, trends are suddenly everywhere.”

He already saw an unhealthy enthusiasm even in the growth of the tourism industry.

“It grew enormously. I think the coronavirus helped us take a deep breath and reorganize. I think that was a good thing.”

In the future, the prime minister sees Iceland standing on several legs: there is tourism, there are aluminum smelters running on green energy, fishing and new innovations, biotechnology and the export of green technology.

The President of Iceland, Guðni Jóhannesson, the President of Finland, Sauli Niinistö, and the Prime Minister of Iceland, Katrín Jakobsdóttir, posed for a group photo in honor of Niinistö’s state visit.

Although the window is still open in the office, and the people of Iceland are not worried about the energy winter for a reason, the prime minister strongly shares Finland’s concern about Russia.

Iceland was one of the first NATO countries to immediately ratify Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership on July 5.

“We felt it was important to show support for the Finnish and Swedish parliamentary decisions.”

Iceland is one of the founding members of the military alliance established in 1949.

Katrín considers Turkey’s delay and demands unreasonable.

“When Turkey stated its conditions towards Finland and Sweden, I thought that it was not suitable. That for such countries, which have been in very close cooperation with NATO, other things are set as a condition for membership. That was my position and it still is.”