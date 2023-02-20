HS interview | The political director of Navalny’s foundation wants to overthrow Putin and make Russia a European democracy

Leonid Volkov, one of the most important associates of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, wants to overthrow Vladimir Putin’s regime and make Russia a European democracy. He is pushing for significant changes to the sanctions against Russia.
Vilnius
From Vilnius a man with a red beard steps up to the cafe table. His wolfish smile is familiar to those who have followed Russian opposition channels.
The man is Leonid VolkovRussia’s best-known opposition activist To Alexei Navalny the political director of the FBK Foundation.
