Leonid Volkov, one of the most important associates of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, wants to overthrow Vladimir Putin’s regime and make Russia a European democracy. He is pushing for significant changes to the sanctions against Russia.

Vilnius

From Vilnius a man with a red beard steps up to the cafe table. His wolfish smile is familiar to those who have followed Russian opposition channels.

The man is Leonid VolkovRussia’s best-known opposition activist To Alexei Navalny the political director of the FBK Foundation.