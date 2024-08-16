HS interview | The “ordinary chubby” was elected to the leadership of the center – now Antti Kaikkonen demands the party also talk about wage earners

Antti Kaikko, who was elected chairman of the center in June, is described as a conciliatory person who does not like to start a dispute. In an interview with HS, the opposition leader promises to challenge the government “from time to time”.

Kthe eskusta must be more interested in wage earners, says the new chairman of the party Antti Kaikkonen.

He points out that the center has strongly defended small entrepreneurs in recent years. The clearest example was Juha Sipilä (central) prime minister’s term, but Kaikkonen also talks about the last government term. He says the center has secured Sanna Marini (sd) in the government, that the taxation of small entrepreneurs was not tightened.