HS interview The new Minister of Science and Culture Petri Honkonen is the first master of his family from

Petri Honkonen is the fourth Minister of Science and Culture during the government’s term.

Fresh Minister of Science and Culture Petri Honkosella (center) has at least one clear mission for its stall. He wants to complete a complete turnaround in university policy initiated by his party.

“We have a severe shortage of expertise, including in the provinces. I want to finalize a strong line for the regionalization of higher education, which shares the responsibility for raising Finland’s level of competence, ”says the vice chairman of his party.

Honkonen grabbed the center’s revolving prize, the portfolio of the Minister of Science and Culture on Friday. He is already the fourth person to hold office during this term. Honkonen’s predecessors as Minister of Science and Culture have been party colleagues Antti Kurvinen, Annika Saarikko and Hanna Kosonen.

They have increased the educational responsibilities and starting points of colleges with a brisk hand. Kurvinen also aimed to clarify the role of university centers and make them “mini-universities”.

Read more: Minister of Science Antti Kurvinen: The line in higher education policy has changed – “I do not focus”

How many mini-universities will Honkonen plan to establish during his ministerial term of about a year?

“At the end of the term, there is a realism that there are no resources for large increases in starting positions.”

Obviously, the answer is no.

In student policy Honkos, who created his spur, feels a heartbeat on college issues anyway.

“Another entity that is linked to raising the level of competence is science and research.”

According to Honkonen, it is absolutely essential that the Academy of Finland’s funding was secured. “It creates long-term visibility for scientists and the research side.”

Read more: Government cancels planned spending cuts on research funding – € 350 million increase over previous framework

Honkonen says that he is also concerned about the researcher’s career path, which is currently associated with a lot of discontinuity and uncertainty.

“We must not lose top researchers and experts abroad. It is absolutely essential that you go to foreign universities, not to live in any jar. But they need to be able to come back. ”

According to Honkonen, foreign experts should also be attracted to Finland.

“I want to look first at what universities have done and plan to do about this. As well as having a discussion with the people in the research pipeline who have defended their dissertations and what they want. ”

Honkonen began as Minister of Science and Culture on Friday. Previously held the position Antti Kurvinen (Central) became Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Jari Lepän to the (central) farm that requested resignation. Leppä does not intend to run in the parliamentary elections next spring.

Honkonen is a second-term MP from Central Finland.

“I come from deep in the countryside, from a nasty stern, to put it bluntly. I was born and raised in a municipality called Pylkönmäki, which had a thousand inhabitants. It is no more. Today it belongs to Saarijärvi, where I still live and live, ”Honkonen explains.

Honkonen, 34, is a teacher of history and social studies. Before politics became a day job, she had little time to work as a teacher.

“Some have said I am [poliitikkona] too teacher-like. I take it as an honor, ”he says.

“I am the first master of my family. I personally feel very strongly what opportunities education has opened up for me. ”

Although primary or secondary education is not part of the Minister of Science’s portfolio, Honkon has enough to say about it. He wants to increase his understanding of the important role that Finnish teachers play in raising the level of competence.

Honkonen sees that the work done in primary school is central to who gets a degree at all and who goes on to higher education.

On education policy Honkonen talks a lot and obviously likes to. However, the Minister of Science and Culture’s portfolio includes much more, such as a number of issues in the field of culture.

Thousands of professionals have been out of work during the corona pandemic, with restrictions repeatedly shutting down venues and businesses. Many have been dissatisfied with the government’s interest rate policy.

According to Honkonen, finding solutions to the situation in the cultural sector is one of the important priorities during his ministerial term.

“The event industry has suffered greatly. The sector is economically important and actually employs a lot of people everywhere, including in rural areas. It has long multiplier effects for small entrepreneurs, ”he says.

“The affairs of artists from different fields are not only part of my administration, but there are also issues of social security and pensions, as well as issues of social security coordination. They are long processes, but they must also be openly grasped. ”

Last summer, the Ministry of Education and Culture set up a working group on cultural reconstruction. Honkonen says that he expects a lot from it and its performances.

Read more: The ministry set up a working group to rebuild the fields of culture and art, including well-known cultural names

“Let’s see what can be taken forward. Thus, at the end of the parliamentary term, no major upheavals can be made. If I can do something, then at least leave the next minister and government ready-made blanks to grab. ”

Cultural people would certainly like to at least reverse the cuts threatening funding for the sector. The parliamentary parties have agreed that in the future Veikkaus revenues will be transferred to the state budget. At the same time, the current direct link between gambling and the funding of beneficiaries, such as the cultural sector and organizations, will be severed.

The change has been assessed in the coming years multi-million euro cuts in culture, science and sport.

“The government has agreed on these cuts and that is the way forward,” says Honkonen.

“I think about the funding of culture, that perseverance would be essential, so that you don’t have to be prepared for sudden changes in funding all the time. I believe the industry would appreciate predictability. ”

Even if there is less money?

“Even with less money, predictability is definitely needed.”

Science and in addition to higher education and arts and culture, Honkonen’s portfolio includes, for example, museums, libraries, youth affairs, sports promotion, church affairs and study grants.

“Someone has already appointed me Minister of Museum after studying the museum industry. At one time, I thought I could even work in the museum industry. ”

The Minister of Science and Culture, Petri Honkonen, has already had the title of Minister of Museums. He has a couple of summers in the field from the Saarijärvi Museum.

The top sports belonging to Honkonen’s site have been on display in a rather unfortunate light in recent months. The Finnish Olympic Committee has been involved in such things as inappropriate behavior, harassment, good brother clubs and driving with fear.

“If you want to see something good here, it is that these cases are now coming to light and will not be left in the dark. I want to be promoting the anti-harassment movement in all areas of my portfolio, be it the world of study, top sports or anything else. ”

Honkonen considers the support of the well-being of young people and students to be a “damn big theme” during his term in office.

The crisis of young people’s mental health has reached new proportions during the Korona period. At the same time, the services of the FSHS Student Health Foundation have been severely congested.

Read more: Student Julia Sangervo called FSHS and was told that the first free time for medical care would be next autumn at the earliest – Chief Physician: “We cannot hide behind the explanation that there are no times”

“The effects are very far-reaching. I am going to turn every stone here in a year to be able to do something about it. The bill will be really big in the future if it doesn’t work out. ”

What, then, does the Minister think should be done about this? Increase resources for student health care?

“I don’t have the conditions to go into details yet. The ministry has prepared well for the post office and the student organizations will certainly have their own presentations. I gladly listen to them. ”

A colleague from the Center says that the new Minister of Science and Culture, Petri Honkonen, picks up more delicately from his predecessor Antti Kurvi’s sensitive chords.

HS: n the central residents interviewed do not consider it a miracle to become Honkonen’s minister.

“Petri is the‘ man of the field ’. The field has given him strong support, ”says a downtown colleague, referring to Honkonen being elected vice chairman of the party as the voting king.

Another says that Honkonen’s popularity in the party is based on extensive and diverse networks.

“He has invested in touring the field and therefore realizes different kinds of stickers. It helps quite a lot. Petri is not the type of one cup or bubble. ”

According to his party colleagues, Honkonen is very cooperative and enjoys trust across party lines.

The colleague describes Honko as a determined politician of will.

“Honkonen also knows what he does not know and can approach issues accordingly. He’s not going to line up the fools if he doesn’t know something, ”says one of his co-workers.

Read more: Antti Kurvinen is not a farmer, which is unique in the history of the city center – why did Saarikko want him to be the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry?