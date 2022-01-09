Monday, January 10, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS interview The most difficult weeks of the epidemic in Finland are ahead, says Prime Minister Sanna Marin – in an interview with HS, she says she was amazed at STM’s distance school proposal

by admin
January 9, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) was filmed in Tokoinranta, Helsinki, on Saturday. Picture: Sabrina Bqain

Policy|HS interview

Sanna Marin admits that last week’s distance school discussion in public was a failure. For example, the different views of STM and THL are not in themselves a problem. “We would live in a very different society if all the authorities always agreed. That would be an authoritarian state. ”

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) says that the coming weeks will be the worst of the two-year coronary pandemic in Finland.

Marin believes that one or another transformation will sweep over society in one way or another.

“Stopping the spread of the virus is virtually impossible,” Marin says in an interview with HS.

Related topics

.
#interview #difficult #weeks #epidemic #Finland #ahead #Prime #Minister #Sanna #Marin #interview #amazed #STMs #distance #school #proposal

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Trieste, boy killed: arrested for voluntary murder for 21 years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.