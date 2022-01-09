HS interview The most difficult weeks of the epidemic in Finland are ahead, says Prime Minister Sanna Marin – in an interview with HS, she says she was amazed at STM’s distance school proposal

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) was filmed in Tokoinranta, Helsinki, on Saturday.

Sanna Marin admits that last week’s distance school discussion in public was a failure. For example, the different views of STM and THL are not in themselves a problem. “We would live in a very different society if all the authorities always agreed. That would be an authoritarian state. ”

For subscribers

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) says that the coming weeks will be the worst of the two-year coronary pandemic in Finland.

Marin believes that one or another transformation will sweep over society in one way or another.

“Stopping the spread of the virus is virtually impossible,” Marin says in an interview with HS.