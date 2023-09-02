HS interview | The leader of the construction industry warns of high unemployment – “There will be no construction in this country next spring”

Year 2024 has already been wasted in the construction sector. This is what the Chairman of the Board of Construction Industry (RT) says Timo Vikström.

“Measures that would have helped this industry should have already been taken.”

Vikström reminds that in housing construction, the project’s turnaround time is at least one year.

“That’s why in practice we are already talking about 2025 in construction.”

The construction industry is an interest protection organization of building material manufacturers, construction contractors and building industry companies.

Construction industry the situation is exceptionally bleak. Around ten thousand companies directly employ 200,000 construction industry professionals and indirectly more than half a million employees in Finland.

According to Vikström’s estimate, 20,000–30,000 people will be unemployed in the construction industry in the next two years.

Construction industry often called post-cyclical. The effects of the recession are visible later than other industries, and others are allowed to join the economic upswing later.

“There is no intermediate or surface gasification phase at all. Either we go all out or not at all. It may not depend on the industry itself, but on the structures of the economy,” says Vikström, who has worked in the construction industry for more than 30 years.

Now, the rapid braking of the economy has led to the fact that consumer confidence had fallen to the lowest level in the history of measurement in the summer. The loss of confidence is poison for the construction industry, together with high interest rates.

“The rest of the economy has been doing badly for a long time, but now the slope has become steeper,” says Vikström.

He has followed the development of the economy more broadly also as a member of the board of the Finnish Confederation of Business (EK).

“When, for example, the results of forest companies decrease by 70 percent from the comparison period, it has effects elsewhere as well.”

Construction industry behind the difficult situation are many successive crises – first the long-lasting corona pandemic and then the war in Ukraine, Vikström explains.

“For example, concrete steel came from Belarus, Russia and Ukraine. We had to find new channels, and that took time.”

Then came the energy crisis. Interest rates and core inflation have remained high.

“When you add to this the fact that the cost level of construction started to rise, which is delaying investments, and the fact that the housing projects are not starting, we are in the current situation,” Vikström sums up.

In the year 2021 Construction of almost 48,000 apartments started in Finland. This year, the number will decrease from that figure to almost one third, Vikström estimated, referring to the statistics of the end of August.

“ “This is the land of bubbles. Like-minded people put themselves in a bubble, and everything outside that bubble is false.”

The little housing construction is concentrated in only four provinces: Uusimaa, Pirkanmaa, Varsinais-Suomi and Pohjois-Ostrobothnia.

The rest of Finland is left with only crumbs.

For housing construction workers, the change means that traveling for work will increase.

Megatrends are getting stronger and urbanization continues, says Viktröm.

“There will be no construction in this country next spring. In 2025, there will already be a shortage of apartments in certain growth centers.”

Vikstrom says that, as a believer in the market mechanism, he is in principle not in favor of direct subsidies to the construction industry. Over time, the market will correct itself.

Now, however, the situation is extremely acute.

“The question is what kind of blow to the state economy and the construction industry do you want to take. The consequences must be understood.”

Two years of quiet life in the construction industry could mean tens of thousands of new unemployed. It is an expensive blow to the state. Now the construction industry generates tax revenues of 15 billion euros per year. In house building, it is calculated that up to 40 percent of turnover is returned to society in the form of taxes and fees, Vikström reminds.

He warns of the consequences that the economic and social stagnation can have on the national economy.

“I’m afraid that we may soon be in that situation.”

Vikstrom says he is worried that there is so much lobbying in Finland. Escalating the discussion leads to bad results.

“What I don’t like in this society is confrontation. When everything is either is or off, never get into a discussion about the means. We immediately hit the counter ball, and everything is always turned off incorrectly.”

Politicians also often try to change things according to their own model as much as possible after coming to power. Instead, one rarely knows how to question one’s own ossified thought patterns, Vikström regrets.

In his opinion, many problems would specifically require persistence and the desire of the parties to understand each other.

“You have to cut, but by cutting, this country won’t grow,” Vikström summarizes the basic problem of economic management in the current economy.

Timo Vikström knows the plight of the construction industry.

A significant number 543,000 “The number of construction and related jobs in Finland. The amount represents about 20 percent of the number of employed people.”

Vikstrom has worked in Norway and Sweden. He especially praises the Swedes’ ability to make long-term policies and the way to come to an agreement. Decisions are often preceded by a long discussion and consultation, but when an agreement is finally reached, everyone also commits to it, says Vikström.

“In Finland, the view is at most the length of a government period, if that.”

As an example, Vikström mentions the transport system reform prepared in parliament during the last government term.

“It was a 12-year project. It only took two, three weeks when the first parties broke away from it. Now the transport minister of the new government is apparently proposing that the same plan be remade.”

Vikstrom calls Finland the land of bubbles.

The construction industry is especially affected by the short-termism of politics.

“What we do is long-term. Whether it’s a customer or a contractor.”

Vikstrom believes that interest rates will remain high for a long time. It would mean that it will take a long time to adjust to the new interest rate level and consumer confidence will remain weak.

In order to solve this problem, Vikström says he supports the idea that the interest deduction right for mortgages would be reinstated for a limited period.

“I am in favor of interest subsidies, for example, in housing loans. It is the biggest investment for many, which determines the boundary conditions of the economy.”

" "I am in favor of interest subsidies, for example, in mortgages."

Finland despite the difficulties, there are many hopeful signs in the economy. There are pending investment projects for 140 billion euros, of which around 100 billion will be allocated to wind turbines on land and at sea.

Finland is becoming a country with cheap and clean electricity, which now also benefits from the fact that we are a large, sparsely populated country, which nevertheless has labor even in remote areas.

Finland is also committed to being carbon neutral by 2035.

In the cross pressure of these wishes and commitments, Vikström says he is worried that Finland is regulating itself from the dead.

In his opinion, the land use and construction law reform bill was one of the worst bills ever. According to Vikström, the procurement law regulating public orders has already turned against its purpose and leads to wrong actions.

Luvitus must be fixed, Vikström insists.

For example, even different authorities in the same city may have different positions on the recycling of materials.

“Someone should take care of this matter. Many investments can get bogged down by excessively strict permit conditions.”