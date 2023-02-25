HS interview | The law does not obligate work burnout prevention, and it must be changed, says Sirpa Pietikäinen

According to Sirpa Pietikäinen, chairman of Mieli ry, there is much that can be done for a better working life. The responsibility belongs to politicians and workplaces, he says.

“If I coughed like this constantly at work, at some point someone would take me to the doctor. But a person may be withdrawn and exhausted at work for a long time, but no one notices that this person has a problem.”

Pietikäinen is a member of the European parliament representing the coalition and the EPP group, a former minister and member of parliament. He has been the chairman of Mieli ry, which promotes mental health, since 2020.

Mieli ry outlines in his election goals that strengthening the well-being of young people must be Finland’s top goal in the next government term.

“At first, I was doubtful that mental health problems are so much more common among young people, that it is difficult for many other groups of people as well. But they just are,” Pietikäinen says.

According to Pietikäinen, there are several reasons for the situation.

“After the Second World War, we lived for a long time in a society of promises. It was believed that things will be better in the future, technology will develop and more money will come. Now we’re in a situation where we have a generation that probably won’t have things better than their parents.”

Young people’s mental health is challenged, for example, by worries about the climate and their own finances. Even in working life itself, the pace has tightened in many places.

In fact, the increase in the level of requirements can already be seen during studies, says Pietikäinen.

“When I was a student, I didn’t know anyone who raised grades. Passed the exam once, so what the hell? Now it’s very common, and people are also pushing for a second degree.”

Pietäkäinen there is much that can be done for a better working life, and a lot is on the shoulders of politicians.

First of all, the Occupational Safety and Health Act should be changed so that it takes into account the support of mental work ability and the prevention of stress. Currently, the Occupational Safety and Health Act focuses on physical safety risks.

“It should be added that good mental health is part of occupational health, and taking care of it is the responsibility of the employer, just like acquiring ergonomic desks.”

Mieli ry also demands that the statutory occupational health care be expanded to include early psychotherapy or other psychosocial care, and that the work opportunities of the partially able-bodied be improved by facilitating the use of partial sick leave.

Mental health problems are still associated with fear of stigmatization, and sometimes stigmatization still happens, says Sirpa Pietikäinen.

"We are people and not machines."

Politicians moreover, it is up to employers to reduce work burnout, says Pietikäinen.

“Things should be such that it’s basically nice to come to work. It’s a really big part of a person’s life and everyday life.”

Pietikäinen talks about the great responsibility of superiors. According to Pietkäinen, their task is to create an atmosphere in the workplace where the employee feels welcomed and respected.

“And then the fact that you don’t like to be a superhuman at work, and in fact you’re not even allowed to be. The boss has to create an atmosphere where it’s okay to be unfit and sick, unable to cope and tired at work. Of course not all the time, but we are people and not machines.”

In the public, work burnout has often been talked about in terms of individual characteristics. Does a person demand too much from himself, does he not know how to slack off in time?

Individual assets have some influence, but according to Pietkäinen, prevention of burnout is still first and foremost about work pace and the performance of the supervisor.

“I myself have had nice girl syndrome, and I know that a person must learn to know his own limits. But if a person is already worried about his job and his skills, it’s not a terribly easy place to go and tell the boss that I don’t think I can handle these jobs.”

Opposition party Pietikäinen, representing the coalition, criticizes and praises the current government for mental health work.

The praise comes from the mental health strategy, which was published in 2020. Pietikäinen, on the other hand, criticizes the fact that the therapy guarantee was not implemented.

The citizens’ initiative demanded that the government implement a change in the law that would have speeded up access to treatment. The initiative proposed assessing the need for treatment on the third business day after contacting the health center and starting psychotherapy or other psychosocial treatment within four weeks of this.

The government implemented a seven-day treatment guarantee, which applies to both physical and mental health problems. In practice, a person seeking help for a mental health problem could see a doctor or, for example, talk to a psychiatric nurse within seven days, but not, for example, therapy.

In Pietikäinen’s opinion, omitting the therapy guarantee is not wise, at least financially. The increase in mental health problems has been predicted to cost Finland a considerable amount of money.

“If we look at it from a purely national economic point of view, the work input of a sick person, the tax income and the consumption from the salary are removed from society. In addition to that, he is an expense because he needs financial support and his health expenses have increased.”

It could therefore be calculated that a mental health patient absent from working life is five times more costly to the national economy than a healthy person, says Pietikäinen.

“Everything we can do to prevent illness is therefore really worthwhile.”