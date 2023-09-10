HS interview | The government’s immigration line has tarnished Finland’s reputation among top talent, says the rector of Aalto University

The policies of the government’s program on immigration may drive top talent out of Finland and thereby water down economic growth, fears Aalto University Rector Ilkka Niemelä.

Aalto University principal Ilkka Niemelä strongly criticized the government’s planned extortion on immigration. If implemented, they will drive both top research and innovation out of Finland, while the risk is that international experts and know-how will choose another country as their home, says Niemelä.

The extortions already planned will weaken Finland’s reputation among international experts even more than what could be concluded from the media coverage, he believes.

The government program published in the summer outlines, among other things, that in the future one must leave Finland if the person’s employment ends and he has not found a new job within three months.

In addition, the residence period entitling to a permanent work permit is to be extended from four to six years, and language proficiency requirements are being tightened.

At Aalto University, however, the three-month rule, which has been criticized in the past for example, raises the most concern growth companies and software industry.

“In expert work, it can very well happen that the company’s business changes a little or some business operations are stopped. Expertise would be useful, but getting a new job so that the papers are signed in three months can be almost impossible, because the recruitment processes are meticulous and take a long time,” says Niemelä.

Aalto University almost half of the research and teaching staff are currently from somewhere other than Finland. The university has degree students from more than a hundred countries.

In the past, the message from the international community has been that Finland is considered a stable and predictable society that values ​​seafarers and treats people from other countries equally, Niemelä says.

According to him, with the announcement of the government’s program and the racism debate surrounding the government, the atmosphere has turned in a different direction.

Now Niemelä is hearing concerns about whether Finland has even become hostile towards immigrants. Do we just want a suitable place here after getting rid of international top talent?

“This is the message that travels abroad through networks.”

Networks the message transmitted through currently affects Finland’s reputation and attractiveness abroad more than, for example, those published in foreign media in the summer news about previous racist comments by government ministers, Niemelä claims.

The news has been speculated can influence what kind of country of residence or investment destination Finland is perceived to be.

However, the importance of networks is emphasized, because many people use their acquaintances and social media to seek information and experiences from people already in Finland before deciding whether Finland is a good place to come and create a career, explains Niemelä.

“There is widespread concern in our community about the direction in which Finland is going. When they are asked if Finland is a good place to take a job, come to study or pursue a career as a researcher, they are quite prepared to give recommendations.”

On the other hand, the uncertainty in Aalto University’s international community has also been increased by the fact that so far it is not known how significant the guidelines are or what schedule they would take to become legislation.

“Many people ask if the three-month rule is already in effect and what it means for me, or if I should already start thinking that if I graduate soon, would it be better for me to look for a job abroad than a job in Finland,” says Niemelä.

The peninsula is worried that if the best talents cannot be attracted to Finland to work or study, not only the level of research but also Finland’s competitiveness will deteriorate.

“Our economic structure is such that economic growth is based on labor productivity growth, which comes almost exclusively from new technologies, innovations and increasing intellectual capital, i.e. know-how.”

The brake is a skills shortage, which is exacerbated by poor population growth.

“We need international experts if we aim for new innovations and sustainable growth in Finland. Without an international network and experts, it won’t be possible,” says Niemelä.

“If we now make solutions that weaken international recruitment, then it will be difficult to solve, for example, the lack of sustainability.”