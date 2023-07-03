HS Interview | The government’s crisis came “faster and worse than I was prepared for”, admits Orpo

The chairmen of the governing parties met on Monday to discuss the crisis that started last week. Instructions are being prepared on how the government will solve crises like the resignation of Minister of Economy Vilhelm Junnila in the future.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) assures that the government is capable of functioning despite the crisis that started last week.

In an interview with HS, he admits that the government has been in crisis.

The chairmen of the governing parties met in Kesäranta on Monday to discuss, among other things, the Minister of Economic Affairs Vilhelm Junnilan (ps) from the crisis that led to separation.

Orpo says that at Kesäranta’s event, all the chairmen were committed to implementing the board’s program.

“There was an open and good discussion, and tomorrow we will continue the discussion among the entire government. There is a common desire to implement our good government program,” says Orpo in Kesäranta’s vestibule, where the roar of the stormy sea can be heard.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, the board will review the rules of the game and the implementation of the board’s program in an all-day meeting.

Orphan does not open up the chairmen’s discussion in more detail, but says that based on his proposal, the government will start preparing instructions on how the government will work together, if a situation similar to the last few weeks comes up.

“We have to be able to handle them together. Now this went through a conflict,” says Orpo.

“In my opinion, the chain of events of last week should mean that every party takes into account the lessons learned from this in their actions. I am sure that in the future there will be even more precision and certainty in ministerial elections.”

The government her ability to function has been doubted since the Minister of Economic Affairs Junnila survived the opposition’s extraordinary no-confidence motion, in which no one from the governing party Rkp stood behind Junnila.

Chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra made it clear to the government partners on Wednesday that leaving Junnila without the confidence of the parliament would mean the fall of the government.

Junnila survived the vote because so many opposition representatives were absent from the vote.

The no-confidence vote was taken because Junnila had appeared at extreme right-wing events and hinted at white supremacy in her election ads and social media communications and to Adolf Hitler with referring symbols.

On Thursday and Friday, more information about Junnila’s activities became public, and the government partner, the Christian Democrats, was also shocked.

Among other things, the chairman of the Christian Democrats Sari Essayah demands on Friday that Junnila resign from the idea of ​​”climate abortions” presented in the parliament.

On Friday morning at 9:27, Junnila still defended her actions and claimed climate abortion was in line with the current government’s policy. At 12:47 p.m., he announced his resignation.

Meanwhile, the president of the republic Sauli Niinistö told MTV in an interview that the uproar related to Junnila is “at least very embarrassing” for the government.

Junnila’s far-right references and connections have also attracted attention abroad.

Orpo says he doesn’t know who will be the new Minister of Economy.

“ “This came faster and worse than I had anticipated.”

Basic Finns will probably choose a new minister to replace Junnila during this or the next week. The intention is that the new minister of economy will be appointed in the next presentation of the president. It is likely to be held on July 14.

“It is up to the basic Finns to decide.”

Orphan says that he was prepared for some kind of crisis, because in the government, especially the views of basic Finns and Rkp are so different.

“This came faster and worse than I had anticipated.”

The speed is indicated by the fact that the chairmen of the governing parties had not even met once.

Orphan says, the government immediately went off the deep end.

Orpo says that the government does not accept Nazism or National Socialism or other extremist movements.

“The government’s program starts from an egalitarian society, human rights, respect for international human rights, the rule of law, respect for a free press and, for example, the basic values ​​of a Western liberal society. The government’s work is based on these, and it is my job to take care of them.”

The weekend after the events, there has been a discussion on social media in which, for example, the Basic Finns politicians have strongly criticized the Iltalehti journalist, who has written critically about Basic Finns, partly in person.

“I am worried about the confrontation and the discussion atmosphere. That’s Trumpism. I wouldn’t point to any one group. Society is divided into those who are right and those who are wrong, and us and others, and the wrong is misunderstood on purpose. This is worrying.”

“The government’s duty is to bring together different groups in society. It must be remembered that 620,000 Finns voted for basic Finns, that group cannot be labeled as something based on the justification of some wrongdoers.”

Yet last Wednesday, Orpo said Junnila could continue in her position and voted for her confidence.

On Friday, after Junnila’s resignation announcement, Orpo said that leaving was the only right solution.

Why did you change your opinion only after Junnila had already divorced?

“I had a very serious conversation with him on Wednesday morning. He assured that this is all and said that he is not a member of any extremist movement and apologized. Then more information came, when the media and civil society worked, and that’s good.”

Orpo says that he also had a practical problem, because he was at the EU summit negotiating until the night and shut up the whole time.

“Junnila and the Basic Finns made the only correct solution. What became stronger after this Wednesday were more references to Nazism and civil socialism. That is something that cannot be accepted in this world.”

What was the most aggravating new thing?

“The totality decided. Climate abortion, for example, was one that I had no information about.”

Purra indicated that the chase drove Junnila away. Was that the reason?

“No.”

But what?

“Junnila’s actions and the reason for Junnila’s resignation.”

Can the president’s exit be interpreted as an offer of help in a situation where the prime minister was unable to solve the Junnila crisis by himself?

“Junnila and the Basic Finns made the decision themselves.”

Did you communicate with Purra before the settlement?

“We exchanged some messages.”

Did they imply that it would be good for Junnila to resign?

“I trusted that Junnila and Perussuomalaiset would make the right decision. It is humanly understandable that such solutions require their own time.”

University of Tampere professor of political science Tapio Raunio according to it is a “completely illogical situation” that the prime minister Petteri Orpolla (kok) does not have the official role of the President of the United States Joe Biden On a visit to Finland. Biden will arrive in Finland for a visit on July 13.

“Ignoring the prime minister in key foreign policy meetings and meetings directly weakens the functioning of the government and, through it, the parliament,” Raunio estimates.

The orphan disagrees. He believes that he can do his job, even if he is not involved in the presidential debate, because he gets all the information he needs about it. In addition, the statement of the meeting is discussed together in advance.

“This is an established practice in Finland. I believe it is possible for me to meet Biden.”