HS interview | The government is even too lax, says Ben Zyskowicz

In spring the work of the elected parliament has begun in an exceptionally tense atmosphere.

This is what the most experienced of the current members of parliament, having passed laws in parliament since 1979, says Ben Zyskowicz (cook).

In 44 years, he has learned to know the House of Parliament so well that he can even define how the light is reflected in photographs in the different rooms of the building.

So Zyskowicz is also one of the best people in the country to assess how the parliament has changed and how exceptional he sees the coming term to be.

The exceptionality is also illustrated by the fact that in June Zyskowicz found himself in a situation that he has never been in during his career as a member of parliament.

It was about the Minister of Economic Affairs, who has since resigned Vilhelm from Junnila (ps) who has flirted with Nazi symbols.

Zyskowicz did not vote for Junnila in the parliament’s vote of confidence. It is extremely rare that a member of parliament does not give confidence to a minister of the government led by his own party.

The fact that Ben Zyskowicz’s father had been taken to a concentration camp played a role in the decision. All of this family died in German concentration camps during World War II.

Chairman of the parliamentary group of the Coalition Matias Marttinen gave an interview to Zyskowicz. That was also the first time in my career.

There was no punishment.

“I didn’t feel that I had received any punishment, but we had the conversation in a very matter-of-fact and good spirit.”

Zyskowicz believes that the debate on racism will die down, because the government received the vote of confidence from the parliament on Friday with a vote of 106-65. He voted for confidence, like all other MPs from the governing parties.

Parliamentary The fall season started last week in the parliament even in angry moods, when especially the left-wing parties and the Greens clashed with basic Finns.

The speech may get even tougher when the government brings its massive savings proposals to parliament.

The chairman is the former chairman of Basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho said last Tuesday that his primary task is to secure the right of MPs to bring to the debate the positions that the citizens have voted for them to present.

Zyskowicz does not remember a moment in his career as a member of parliament when his work as a member of parliament was limited by the parliamentary speech rules.

“So I don’t see that there was any particular problem with this before.”

Zyskowicz is one of the parliament’s hardest-working speakers. According to HS’s report, he had given 3,549 speeches in parliament by June 2022.

The chairpersons have usually ensured that the discussion deals only with the topic at hand, i.e. usually the government’s proposal. Long donkey bridges to current affairs are not really tolerated.

Zyskowicz is a master of donkey bridges. He has been able to put a current message on any topic.

He is in favor of a somewhat freer possibility than the current practice to refer to current issues in discussions about the government’s proposals.

“All speakers have to take a stand on this question. Personally, I would prefer a fairly broad interpretation. It makes it better to be able to discuss issues that are topical in society on that particular day. That is, even if the issue is not exactly part of the government’s proposal,” he says.

In his opinion, the Basic Finns have brought a sharper way of speaking to the parliament, but the analysis of the change in the way of speaking has been without history. After all, the parliament has met for over a hundred years and there have been many different stages.

“If you go back far enough, in the 1920s and 1930s, for example, much sharper language was used in parliament than what is used today.”

Zyskowicz says that the raging debate on social media has inevitably been seen in the parliament as well, even though MPs should behave in a stable and dignified manner in the parliament.

“While social media is a platform for mutual lashing out, the parliament is ultimately a platform for joint decision-making,” Zyskowicz emphasizes.

“We will see how those who have just entered the parliament and who have mostly spent their entire political careers on social media will behave in the parliamentary debate this term.”

Zyskowich remembers how, in the 1970s, especially SMP chairman Veikko Vennamo's language could be harsh and how his way of acting enraged other MPs.

Zyskowicz thinks that the role of the Constitutional Law Committee will be really significant in the next four years.

The Constitutional Law Committee is one of Zyskowicz’s favorite subjects. He tends to criticize how sensitively issues are brought before the Constitutional Law Committee and how often the government’s proposals are interpreted as unconstitutional.

The positions of the Constitutional Law Committee are based on the opinions of experts invited to the committee. According to Zyskowicz, they often disagree and the committee’s interpretations also change. In any case, even experts have their own values ​​and that inevitably affects their interpretations, says Zyskowicz.

“I am concerned that the opposition is trying to prevent the government from enacting austerity laws by invoking the so-called weakening ban in the Constitutional Law Committee.”

According to the prohibition of reduction, the level of benefits reached should not be reduced, because it would be against fundamental rights.

In Zyskowicz’s opinion, the constitution does not recognize the prohibition of weakening, but especially the constitutional expert often used by the constitutional committee Pauli Rautiainen has considered in his writings in which situations in Finland the prohibition of impairment can be invoked.

Ben Zyskowicz estimates that the election season will be exceptionally tense even without racism. This is ensured by, among other things, the government’s big cuts to social security and labor market reforms.

He thinks that the closest point of comparison is Esko Ahon (center) The government during the recession of the early 1990s, when the government cut government spending significantly more than the current government.

The probable political strikes, which Zyskowicz has always opposed, also create more tension in the work of the parliament.

“Who has decided that trade union leaders have some extra right to vote, with which they can practically try to prevent the parliament and the government that enjoys its trust from functioning?”

Isn’t it the parliament whose legislation has allowed political strikes?

“It is true. And the parliament also has the right to change this legislative deficiency.”

And haven’t there been quite a few political strikes?

“That is very good, and in my opinion they should not be allowed at all, because they are in no way justifiable from a democratic point of view.”

The political strikes make Zyskowicz’s blood flow so fast that he immediately gets excited to bark at the coalition-led government’s program as well.

“The current government is lazy in the sense that it is not completely banning political strikes, but is allowing political strikes of a maximum of 24 hours. Even in that time, it is possible to cause great damage to innocent outside employers and their customers and the entire national economy.”

To savings and he is satisfied with encouraging work. He admits that inevitably the lower earners and the unemployed will suffer the most from the cuts.

“It cannot be denied that the background of these social security savings is not only to strengthen the incentives and rewards of work, but also to seek savings.”

“And no one should deny that all those people who are targeted by social security savings do not have a real opportunity to improve their own situation by working. So this has undeniably unpleasant and harmful effects.”

Why then do those who work and earn better not have to contribute much to savings?

“If we wanted people who work and get paid to participate more in these so-called austerity measures, the only way in practice would be to tighten income taxation. And I don’t support that, because increasing the tax paid on work would be gravel in the wheels of economic growth.”

Ben Zyskowicz knows parliamentary work for many decades. The 69-year-old Member of Parliament of the Coalition since 1979.

The longest-serving member of parliament in the current parliament.

Chairman of the parliamentary group of the Coalition 1992–2006.

According to his own words, he has not aspired to become a minister because he suffers from chronic migraines.

Bachelor of Law.

His father, who worked as a packer, was a Polish Jew and originally from Poland. Mother was a Finnish Jew.

Correction 9.9. 8:00 a.m.: Contrary to what was previously reported in the article, Eva Biaudet voted for the government’s confidence on Friday. Biaudet voted blank in the votes concerning Riikka Purra and Wille Rydman.