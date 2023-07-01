HS Interview | The funding of the Ministry of the Interior must be increased already next autumn, estimates the Minister of the Interior Rantanen

Ministry of the Interior too little money was allocated to the administrative sector in the government negotiations, criticizes the new interior minister Mari Rantanen (p.s.).

“In the government negotiations, only scarcity was distributed, but I am not satisfied with the funding distributed there. This branch of administration needs more resources than what was agreed upon at the time”, says Rantanen.

According to him, increasing the funding of the Ministry of the Interior is something that he will actively push for in the government’s internal discussions as early as next fall.

According to Rantanen, for example, the funding of rescue operations and the Border Guard is not at a sufficiently sustainable level based on what was agreed in the government negotiations.

Government program during the next four years, among other things, the aim is to increase security of supply, strengthen the operational capacity of the protection police and the Border Guard, and improve the fight against crime and terrorism.

During the interview, Rantanen praises several times how well the government program understands the challenges of internal security.

However, according to him, the “security-oriented government program” is “a very heavy package” for the Ministry of the Interior, which also means that there is a need for funding.

National the longest of the security-related entries deals with youth and gang crime and its fight in the government program. The topic was strongly featured in the election campaign of basic Finns, and according to the recent interior minister, it is also high on the Ministry of the Interior’s priority list.

Juvenile crime refers to crimes committed by people over the age of 15 and under 21, while gang crime refers to crime committed by groups of adults who are stigmatized in certain neighborhoods.

“As a phenomenon, these have increased significantly, and we have to intervene with all possible means so that development does not lead us down the path of Sweden,” says Rantanen.

“Sweden’s way” is repeated often during the interview. Rantanen says that he considers it an inevitable path for Finland as well, if the government is unable to take sufficient measures.

“When you look at Sweden, people are rarely shot there that day, there are explosions, and there have been created communities outside of society that follow their own rules,” Rantanen describes the situation in Sweden.

“The message that came to me from Sweden was that ‘intervene while you still have time’.”

Police organizations president of the union Jonne Rinne has estimated last year that 95 percent of the members belonging to street gangs have a foreign background based on their name and ethnicity.

According to Rantanen, one clear reason for the increase in youth and gang crime is immigration.

“It would be strange to say that immigration has nothing to do with this, when so many people there have an immigrant background,” says Rantanen.

“We have quite a lot of Finnish families who are not doing well, and there is no similar phenomenon there. Logically, you could imagine that we would have a huge number of domestic gangs full of young people committing these crimes, if it were not due to immigration”, Rantanen responds to the claim that youth and gang crime is primarily due to young people’s sense of hopelessness.

During the interview, Rantala often refers to the government program he carries with him. "There is a solution for this here too."

“ “We have failed at something.”

Rantanen according to the report, it is particularly worrying that many of the youth and gang criminals are already second-generation immigrants.

“They have attended Finnish schools, and they have had the opportunity to choose otherwise – and yet this is how it is. Yes, that is very worrying, then we have failed at something.”

According to Rantanen, although the number of immigrants in Finland is not very large compared to Sweden, it is still more than Finnish society has been able to accept and integrate.

“Up until now, in Finland, it has been assumed that there are rights to receive services, but no obligation. Children and young people’s problems are certainly affected by the fact that when there is no such obligation, there is a lack of language skills at home and a very different culture than in Finland.”

According to the government program, in this term of government the aim is to increase the obligations of immigrants in terms of integration and language skills, for example.

“You could imagine that if the parents were better integrated, it would also be easier for the children to settle into society.”

Whereby with what means are we going to tackle the growth of youth and gang crime?

The government’s program highlights, among other things, toughening the punishments for crimes related to gang crime, increasing the punishment scale for aggravated firearm crimes, and expanding the police’s coercive measures.

However, according to Rantanen, it is not true that the Basic Finns would try to solve the situation only with so-called hard means.

“Both hard and soft methods are needed equally. In the last term of government, it was evident that it was not considered necessary to increase these tougher measures. Now they are added, but we keep the soft methods involved,” says Rantanen.

Such soft means are, for example, the multi-professional support of young people called anchor activities and cooperation with the third sector.

In addition, the government plans to reform the Child Protection Act and streamline the dialogue between the authorities.

Of the exact ones the measures concerning youth and gang crime are to be agreed between the government parties by the end of 2023. Rantanen believes that the direction of youth and gang crime can still be reversed.

“And if we notice that all the necessary means are not in use, then we will discuss more with the government.”

The Minister of the Interior, Mari Rantanen, has tried to meet all the departments of her ministry as soon as possible after her appointment. Interior Minister of Petteri Orpo’s (kok) government.

Entered the parliament in 2019 from the constituency of Helsinki.

Has studied to become a police officer, paramedic, nurse and home care nurse.

In the previous government term, he was the chairman of the administrative committee of the parliament.

HS interviewed Mari Rantanen before the vote of confidence in Vilhelm Junnila (ps), who was appointed Minister of Economy, was voted in the parliament and before Junnila had announced that she was resigning from the position.