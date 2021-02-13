HS interview The fuel tax will not be increased, but still the government’s decisions will raise the price of petrol and diesel – “in some reasonable amount,” says Minister Harakka

The government does not plan to raise the fuel tax, but increasing the share of renewable fuel will raise the price of fuel. The emissions trading of transport, which Haraka says is already being prepared, is working in the same direction.

Current the government does not intend to raise fuel tax anymore this term. Still, future government decisions to halve transport emissions by 2030 will raise the price of fossil fuels, namely gasoline and diesel, in the near future.

How much will the price go up? Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakan (sd) according to “some reasonable amount”.

Predominant part of the price increase is due to the fact that, as a result of past decisions, biofuels are increasing their share of consumption and are more expensive than fossil fuels. Finland has a distribution obligation that determines how much of the fuel sold must be made from renewable raw materials.

The distribution obligation will increase to 30% by 2029 due to decisions already made, and the government is exploring the possibility of raising it first to 34% and then to 40%.

On a global scale, this is a lot, but there is an explanation for it. There are domestic biofuel manufacturers in Finland, and by raising the distribution obligation, Harakka would like to promote their decisions to locate their new refineries in Finland.

Neste is currently considering whether to locate its refinery expansion in Porvoo or Rotterdam. Alternatives to UPM’s biorefinery investment include Kotka and Rotterdam.

“The government must work actively to ensure that these investments come to Finland,” says Harakka.

It helps that this is a Nordic market and not just a Finnish market. Sweden and Norway, for example, are raising obligation to distribute aviation fuel with regard to.

According to Haraka, the government is ready to do more, such as improving project-related infrastructure in the same way as promised to Metsä Group, which decided this week to locate its bioproduct plant in Kemi.

“Neste and UPM will face understanding in this regard. It’s not about the infrastructure. ”

Magpie says he has been active in the direction of companies and does not accept rumors that the state would not be interested enough in factory investments.

“It would be great to be able to open a couple more production facilities.”

Due to the increase in refinery investments, it is understandable that, according to Haraka, Finland does not intend to agree to the ban on new internal combustion engines set in the EU, which has been proposed by the Netherlands and Denmark, among others.

"It would be great to be able to open a couple more production facilities," says the Minister of Transport and Communications.­

“ “It is dishonest to talk about tax increases when it has been made absolutely clear that there will be no tax increases.”

Basic Finns are making the price of fuels a municipal election theme. One party’s election ad has already claimed that the government intends to raise a fuel tax of 30 cents per liter. This is based on an impact assessment of the government’s fossil-free transport plan, which has calculated potential actions and their impacts – but which are not government decisions.

Harakka says exaggerated and “downright false” claims benefit the government, as anyone can find that intimidation is not true, Haraka says.

"It is dishonest to talk about tax increases when it has been made absolutely clear that there will be no tax increases."

Harakka says that he has a strong belief that the vast majority of Finns take climate change seriously and also see their part in combating it.

The magpie can’t help but remember that the Basic Finns themselves voted to halve traffic emissions in the spring of 2017 while sitting Juha Sipilän (central) government.

Government put its fossil-free transport plan to a round of opinions in mid-January, while deciding on a three-step approach.

First, do what is always easier for the politician, that is, distribute the money. The government has listed 19 different subsidies and incentives aimed at, among other things, facilitating the acquisition of an electric car and the construction of charging infrastructure.

Based on impact assessments, the cost of action to the state will rise to hundreds of millions of euros before 2030. Nothing has yet been locked.

According to Haraka, the support decisions will not necessarily be on display in the spring framework debate, but will take place in the autumn in connection with next year’s budget negotiations.

In the second phase, there will be actions whose impact is not yet sufficiently known but which will be clarified before the autumn. Teleworking has become new on the list.

The center, in particular, which fears a debate over fuel prices, has raised a lot of hopes that telework, which has become more common during the Korona era, will solve some of the emission reductions. If people continue to work from home, commuting will decrease – except that no one yet knows to what extent telework tastes good after the Corona-era Teams hell.

Last year, commuter traffic fell by seven percent, Traficom estimates. Its impact on emissions was small.

The effects of tightening the distribution obligation also need further clarification.

Timo Harakka hopes that everyone will look further into the future.­

" "I wish everyone would look a little further into the future."

Third the phase is ahead this fall. The government will then step up the emission reduction measures taken so far and consider whether they will be enough to halve emissions by 2030. In the autumn, the government will decide whether additional emissions trading is needed.

Subsidies and incentives alone, ie easy decisions based on current impact assessments, are by no means enough to meet the government’s goal of halving emissions.

According to Haraka, there are changes going on that may come as a surprise. In addition to teleworking, the situation may be changed by the fact that the number of electric cars and rechargeable hybrids, even with current subsidies, seems to be growing faster than previously thought.

Government has still begun preparations for emissions trading, Harakka says. Work is already being done in the Ministry of Transport and Communications with the idea that emissions trading could be introduced from the beginning of next year.

“It is entirely possible and even likely that the role of emissions trading would be relatively inconspicuous. It may not be needed at all, but it has to be in the back pocket. ”

Researchers at Aalto University submitted a baseline study on emissions trading to the Ministry of Transport. According to the researchers’ preliminary plans, this would mean a fuel marketing authorization system in which a petrol distribution company would buy a carbon-based marketing authorization from the state for each liter of fuel sold.

The state would regulate the number of traded permits so that the target for emission reductions would be met. This means that emissions trading can also raise the price of fuel.

Magpie has advertised that the increase in fuel prices caused by emissions trading could be compensated, ie compensated, for example, for those low-income people who are forced to use a car for work.

Aalto University also did the groundwork by comparing car emission data and actual mileage with owners’ disposable income. This revealed the effects of increasing fossil fuel prices on different income categories.

According to Haraka, the number of people in need of compensation is not very large and can be easily distinguished from income and vehicle registers.

Harakan according to it, it is wrong to think that emission reductions would hardly be a dawn. According to him, the climate goals for transport offer Finland many opportunities to get into the value chain of electric car batteries, for example.

Finland is in a good position in the production of biofuels, and development work is also in full swing on new electric fuels.

“Finns benefit from the fact that climate technology is advancing. This is the big picture. I wish everyone would look a little further into the future. ”