HS Interview | The French commander was impressed by Finland’s will to defend the country: “I saw it in their eyes”

Russia is NATO’s biggest threat, says Commander of the French Armed Forces Thierry Burkhard, who visited Finland, in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat. Traditional images of the enemy have risen alongside the threat of terrorism in France as well.

French by Thierry Burkhard such military leaders are rarely seen in Finland. The general leads the French armed forces, and France, on the other hand, is a power factor in Europe and also the only nuclear power in the European Union.

On his first visit to Finland, the general states that Russia’s failure in Ukraine is particularly visible in Finland’s accession to NATO.

“Finland’s accession to NATO reflects well the strategic failure of Russia’s attack,” says Burkhard in an interview with HS.

Two-day During his visit to Finland, Burkhard met the president Sauli NiinistönMinister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (center), Commander of the Defense Forces Timo Kivinen and got to know the activities of the Defense Forces, the National Defense University and the border authorities.

The visit was colored by discussions between France and Finland bilateral defense cooperation, threat images and NATO.

According to the French commander, Finland’s NATO membership is only a positive thing for the defense alliance.

“You can understand that when you look at the map,” says the general. At the same time, he reminds that he has a mandate to speak only from a military point of view.

According to him, Finland brings added value to the defense alliance, because Finland has its own army and Finns have the will to defend their country.

“You can also trust the Finns,” says Burkhard.

Particularly the visit to the Uusimaa jaeger battalion seems to have made an impression on the French commander. After the visit, Burkhard exceptionally calls the editorial office of Helsingin Sanomat to praise what he saw in Santahamina.

“I saw a ten-man combat unit that had trained for four months, advancing from house to house and firing at the same time. It’s about a basic exercise, which is by no means simple,” Burkhard describes at the beginning.

“I was even more impressed when I met Finns who accepted conscription without question and who were ready to give a year of their lives to their country.”

Finnish conscription has made an impression.

“You could see in their eyes that they are proud of being Finnish and defending their country. Many also spoke French or English, which means that young people of Finnish background from abroad have also decided to come and serve Finland,” Burkhard estimated.

That Burkhard does not mention, but conscription is an idea rooted in the French Revolution. However, general conscription was waived in France at the turn of the millennium.

In the past, Burkhard has already admired the Finnish-French cooperation in the peacekeeping department in Lebanon. The unit was created when France invoked the EU’s solidarity clause after the 2015 terrorist attacks.

For Burkhard, the unit is one example of the Finnish and French brotherhood in arms.

“Finland was the first to come to the rescue,” Burkhard reminds.

“I checked out the unit last year and saw how they really worked together.”

When young as an officer, Burkhard served in the legendary Foreign Legion, and even in the HS interview, the right front of the general’s uniform is decorated with the legion’s paratrooper badge, which stands out from other insignia.

He still has a habit of going for early morning runs, like in his early military years. “I don’t know if the custom dates back to legionary times,” Burkhard claims.

“Exercise is important. It’s also important not to come up with a reason why you don’t exercise.”

According to Burkhard, the idea of ​​legionnaire is summed up in the fact that the department largely consists of foreigners.

“Everyone has had a life behind them, some have taken their wings, and the legion opens another opportunity. In the Foreign Legion, you learn to trust people.”

Thierry Burkhard has led the French armed forces since 2021. The general has the badge of the Foreign Legion on his right forehead.

See also Paralympics The steep end was too difficult for Laurila - Inola was 12th in the skiing sight class. “The 13th half-brigade of the Foreign Legion was founded in the Second World War, and it received its baptism of fire in Norway. Originally, they were supposed to be sent to Finland. I say chapter 13 because I got to command this brigade, but at the same time I’m proud of all the Foreign Legionnaires.”

French Burkhard has served as commander of the armed forces for almost two years. He is one of the few who has talked with the commanders of both the Russian and Ukrainian armed forces within a year.

Russian Valery Gerasimov Burkhard was in contact before the Russian attack in February. The last phone call between the generals took place last summer.

“It was quite difficult with Gerasimov. I spoke to him before the war, when he said that troops were being deployed, but there would be no attack. You can imagine how that affected trust,” says Burkhard.

Ukrainian the commander of the armed forces To Valery Zaluzhny with whom Burkhard says he often talked. Last week they also met.

“Zalužnyi is open-minded and a hard professional, you can sense genuine charisma from him,” Burkhard praises. According to him, Zaluzhnyi’s influence on the Ukrainian forces is considerable, because the army cannot be great without a great leader who sees the weaknesses but also what he is striving for.

Russian after being attacked, Burkhard was in the public eye to admitthat French intelligence had failed, while the US correctly anticipated Putin’s actions.

In Burkhard’s opinion, Finns have a balanced understanding of Russia because of history.

“Finland was one of the first to bring up Russia’s desire for expansion and the fact that Russia is aggressive,” says Burkhard.

“No one doubts that Finland and the Finns do not know Russia and the Russian mentality. In the same way, you can say that the French know the Italians or the Belgians better than you.”

When Burkhard is asked about France’s role in supporting Ukraine, the general quotes the president at the beginning Emmanuel Macron. “I want to repeat what the French president has stated. Ukraine cannot lose, and it must not lose,” says Burkhard.

According to the general, France supports Ukraine in all possible ways by providing supplies, sending ammunition and training troops and officers. In particular, he highlights the Ukrainian forces being trained in Poland under the leadership of the EU, as well as the importance of urban warfare, for which the French have their own training center.

According to Burkhard, the war in Ukraine will not end this year.

“Russia has a long-term strategy. They have been preparing it for a long time, and they are still working on it. And that strategy is that they want to force Ukraine under their rule.”

France has moved to security thinking in recent years. Along with the threat of terrorism and partly even past it, more traditional images of the enemy have emerged. NATO has also renewed its strategy.

“NATO’s biggest military threat is Russia”, Burkhard assessed during his visit to Helsinki.

“Russia is not the only threat to the defense alliance, but the biggest and most existentially central. At the same time, we must remember that terrorism is everywhere: in Africa and the Middle East, and these threats must also be responded to. However, Russia is no longer just a threat, but a complete reality.”