HS interview | The EU’s four freedoms are at risk – Enrico Letta, who is investigating the internal market, demands state subsidies to be restored

Goods, free movement of services, capital and people. That is what the internal market of the European Union means, the common market of 450 million Europeans.

The internal market, which has just turned 30 years old, has been a success story – until the world around decided otherwise. First came the corona pandemic, then the Russian attack on Ukraine. At the same time, the relationship between the great powers grew tighter.

The four freedoms most Europeans take for granted are at risk.

The pandemic showed it concretely when border controls came back temporarily. It is even more fatal for the EU if the EU countries no longer play by the same rules: for example, if the countries support their own companies more and more generously and set up various trade barriers to protect their own production.

“Before the corona pandemic, Europe was used to the fact that Europe’s security was guaranteed by the United States, energy by Russia and technology by China. Over the course of three years, the EU has woken up to the fact that we need to change, and we need to do it quickly.”

This is what someone who visited Finland on Thursday at the invitation of Sitra says Enrico Lettathe former Prime Minister of Italy, who received a task from the EU summit and the EU Commission in June.

Letta writes a report on the future of the EU’s internal market, which will be presented on March 21, 2024 to the EU summit, the last one before the EU parliamentary elections and the change of leaders of the EU institutions.

“Yesterday’s internal market was about how to work with neighboring countries in Europe. Now Europe is, as the French say, a vegetarian in a world of carnivores.”

In danger of being eaten, then.

“It is a world where rules are deviated from, where there is fierce competition and where the rule of law and democracy are not the norms. If Europe is to survive, we must be more united. We must continue to cooperate with the world outside the EU, but we must be independent. And in addition, it must be done in such a way that the internal market does not break down.”

Letta at the beginning of the work, he met with e.g. EU competitiveness ministers and EU Parliament committees in Brussels, but his extensive tour of the member countries began in Finland.

He plans to be in “listening mode” for the rest of the year and meet, among other things, EU citizens, representatives of universities and think tanks, trade unions and business life. Even in Finland, the day was full of meetings.

Enrico Letta intends to include in his report also guidelines on how to prepare for EU enlargement. He would open the internal market to new member states gradually, not all at once.

Letta says that she knows that the internal market is also associated with a strong confrontation: for some EU citizens, they offer a lot of opportunities, for others they appear as a threat, if, for example, their own job is in danger due to the free movement of labor.

In Finland, the most current concerns of economic life concern state subsidies. The government program also stresses that Finland should push for a return to the normal state before the crises in the EU’s state aid rules as quickly as possible.

The EU Commission loosened state aid rules, first to combat the ravages of the corona pandemic, then due to the disturbances following the war in Ukraine. In total, the member states have already distributed at least EUR 1,600 billion in support to the business world, i.e. about 18 times the total amount of Finland’s recent budget.

The support is not evenly distributed, but the big EU countries Germany, France and Italy are at the top. This is poison for export-driven countries like Finland, which do not have similar muscles and which anyway emphasize that the EU playing field must be level.

“Government support was a quick reaction to a surprising situation like the corona. Now we have to go back to the rules and understand that national support is not the solution,” says Letta.

Letta according to which the EU must have common tools instead of national state subsidies. This smacks of a solution that hasn’t worked in Finland either – here, for example, they swore that the EU’s joint debt collection and European recovery and recovery support would be a one-time measure.

In Letta’s opinion, the EU’s recovery plan was good, but not without problems. That too is based on national recovery programs. Each country works on its own, when the horizon should be wider.

“ “Europe cannot be just a trader, it must be an industrial power.”

How would countries like Finland get behind new common tools?

Letta says that the facts and previous experiences speak for cooperation: the EU gathered forces during the corona pandemic and accelerated the development and distribution of vaccines. In the same way, acting together, the EU disconnected itself from Russian energy in record time.

“Reducing dependence on China is not just a matter for one country either.”

Next one of the major tasks of the commission is to promote the enlargement of the EU, which has been at a standstill for the last few years. Waiting for their turn among others, Ukraine and the countries of the Western Balkans. The four freedoms of the internal market must also apply to them if and when they become members.

This point of view is also included in Letta’s report.

“Now we have to learn from the mistakes of previous expansions. The biggest thing was that the matter has been seen in such black and white terms. One day you’re still out, the next day you’re a member. No intermediate form. I think there is a lot to do with the internal market that you could participate in even before becoming a member.”

The membership process for war-torn Ukraine will not be easy, but according to Letta, Ukraine must be a part of the EU.

Letta intends to visit the United States during his work to get to know more to the Inflation Reduction Act package that is, to the IRA, with which the country strongly supports clean energy investments.

Many in Europe welcome the fact that the US is channeling funds into the green transition, but some see a high degree of protectionism. Funds awarded through an IRA are subject to conditions requiring production to be located in the United States.

Letta sees the IRA as a sign that Europe must also invest in industrial production and be an interesting location for factories.

“Europe cannot be just a trader, it must be an industrial power.”

Own production and a well-functioning internal market serve more than the economy: they make Europe a powerful geopolitical actor that is taken seriously.

“We need to isolate Russia and disconnect it from China. The EU must find a way to improve relations with the Brics countries. So not just to China, but to the entire country group.”

In addition to Russia and China, Brics countries include India, Brazil, South Africa and next year also Argentina and Saudi Arabia.

A group of Italian tourists recognized the country’s former prime minister, Enrico Letta, when he walked across Kauppatori in Helsinki to his next meeting.

Italian there are a lot of former prime ministers, thanks to the country’s multifaceted internal politics. Letta had time to handle the task for only 10 months, until his own party Matteo Renzi ousted him in February 2014.

The new rise in politics has not been successful. The Democratic Party led by Letta lost the elections a year ago For Giorgia Meloni and other right-wing parties, after which Letta left the party leadership.

The work career shows a strong pro-European attitude, and the former chairman of the commission Jacques Delorsia he calls his mentor. Letta now heads the board of a think tank in Paris named after Delors.

“I am the fourth to make a report on the internal market. The first one was [Italian entinen talous- ja valtiovarainministeri] Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa in 1987, then Delors in 1990, then [Italian entinen pääministeri ja EU-komissaari] Mario Monti in 2010. This has been pretty much an Italian thing.”