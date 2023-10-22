HS Interview | The EU must be prepared for Russia bringing people to the borders, says the head of Frontex

According to the new director of Frontex, Hans Leijtens, the European Union should pay attention to two things in particular at its borders. One of them is about Mediterranean smugglers, the other about hybrid warfare.

Our we have to show that we are Europe and we can’t be played with, says the new Director General of Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Hans Leijtens. We spoke via video link about the harnessing of migrants for the purposes of hybrid warfare.

According to Lejitens, the European Union must be prepared for the fact that in the future Russia will use migration to advance its own geopolitical interests.

“It’s a way to put pressure on the European Union and test European solidarity.”

“It’s in their playbook. Maybe not on the first page, but rather on the first pages.”

So far, Russia’s attack on Ukraine has shown that European solidarity is doing quite well, Leijtens estimates. At the same time, it has become clear how unstable Russia has become, he points out.

“The whole of Europe, especially the eastern parts of Europe and Russia’s neighbors knew that Russia had the ability to attack Ukraine. But we thought for a long time that the regime would not do that. They have shown that they have the political will to do things that we might not have thought would ever happen.”

“The same applies to the instrumentalization of migration… We should try to prevent it if possible. And if not, we should respond strongly and firmly.”

March In the opinion of Leijtens, a Dutchman who took over the leadership of Frontex at the beginning, the EU must in the near future pay attention to two things in particular at its borders: states that use migrants to pursue their geopolitical interests and human smugglers who bring migrants to Europe via the Central Mediterranean.

The focal points have been shown in Leijtens’ travel calendar. At the end of August, he visited Finland’s eastern border. It was his first trip outside the Mediterranean coast at the head of Frontex.

“It is important to underline how significant Finland is geopolitically, but also as a significant partner of Frontex. Both from the point of view of scale and quality.”

Leijtens wants to emphasize how impressed he was with the professionalism of the Finnish border guards. “Looking at the length of the border, I’m really happy,” he says.

If Russia unexpectedly brought large numbers of people to Finland’s border, Finland could get confirmation from Frontex for border control. “We are aware of the threat,” Leijtens states.

By 2027, Frontex’s permanent forces will include 10,000 people, of which 3,000 will be directly employed by the European Border and Coast Guard, the rest by member countries.

According to Leijtens, Frontex is able to deliver troops to the EU’s external borders within days. He believes that the biggest difficulties for Finland would be related to logistics.

“Finland is a huge country. [Frontexin viranomaisten kuljettaminen Suomeen] requires planning. Can Finland accommodate large numbers of people?”

Russian after attacking Ukraine, Frontex seemed to be able to act quickly, Leijtens states. At that time, Frontex decided to support the border control of Ukraine’s neighboring country, Moldova, with a population of 2.6 million.

Frontex managed to send authorities to Moldova in three weeks. Help would come to Finland faster, because we belong to the European Union. In the case of Moldova, Frontex had to deal with a lot of permit and other paperwork, because it was a country outside the Union.

Leijtens praises the EU countries, which received millions of refugees after the Russian attack. Next, according to him, Europe has to prepare for the time when Ukraine’s borders function again as they did before the war.

“In the future, when the borders will function more or less normally, we will have to manage our borders again. This of course means that we have to focus on immigration, but also on cross-border crime.”

“War conditions often also include an uncontrolled arms trade. We have seen it before in Yugoslavia, for example. It is possible that the same pattern will repeat itself in Ukraine. We have to prepare for it together with the Ukrainian border guards.”

According to Leijtens, all the arrangements that the EU countries agreed on so that Ukrainians can live and work in the EU area have shown that the EU is capable of coping with many things. It was also an exceptional situation.

“This special group of immigrants deserved our protection and support.”

Everyone newcomers have not been received in such a hospitable manner by the European Union. Frontex and the member countries of southern Europe have been criticized for the treatment of migrants in the Mediterranean.

Predecessor of Lejitens, French Fabrice Leggeri, was forced to resign last year amid an investigation by the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) into forced returns of migrants in the Mediterranean. According to the Anti-Fraud Agency, Frontex was aware of the human rights violations carried out by the Greek Coastal Agency, but hid them from the EU. A German newspaper reported on the matter Der Spiegel and French newspaper Le Mondewho had obtained a document from the Anti-Fraud Office.

For example, the open network of non-governmental organizations Abolish Frontex demands that the European Union abolish Frontex as a whole. Activists blame Frontex for the deaths of thousands of migrants in the Mediterranean.

How does the new director of Frontex respond to the accusations?

“I don’t agree,” Leijtens states. “I think we’re doing our best.”

Leijtens emphasizes that Frontex’s presence in the Mediterranean is always because one of the member states has asked it for support in border control.

“It is important to take into account that we are not a social rescue organization.”

Everyone’s the authorities must of course do everything they can to save human lives, Leijtens states. He believes this will also happen in the Mediterranean. According to him, Frontex undertakes rescue missions when necessary.

According to Leijtens, the problem is that the organizations sometimes require Frontex to send an emergency message even in cases where the migrants are not in immediate danger. Sending unnecessary emergency messages not only violates the maritime law, but threatens to lower seafarers’ trust in Frontex, Leijtens believes.

“It would put more lives at risk.”

The most Migrants trying to reach Europe died and went missing in the Mediterranean in 2016. According to the Missing Migrants project under the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a total of 5,136 people died or went missing at that time.

The current year is so far the darkest in many years. There are around 2,400 missing and dead people so far. The deadliest and most popular is the Central Mediterranean route, where a ship carrying almost 600 people sank in June.

According to media reports, the Greek Coast Guard assisted in the accident by towing the vessel, which led to the sinking. Does Leijtens believe that, in addition to Frontex, the member countries of the Mediterranean region will do their best to save migrants?

“I think they do,” Leijtens replies.

According to Leijtens, smugglers deliberately send dozens of ships from North Africa to the Mediterranean at once in order to make it difficult to control them.

“They are the ones playing with lives, not us.”