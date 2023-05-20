HS interview | The EU did not drag Finland, says Kimmo Tiilikainen, who negotiated the carbon sink goal – “Nonsense!”

Kimmo Tiilikainen describes sinkhole negotiations as a historic influence project. The former minister believes that there is still room for negotiation in the payments threatening Finland.

Carbon sinks in the discussion about the collapse and the resulting costs, the claim that the situation is the result of Finland’s poor negotiation comes up.

Did the big EU countries and forested Finland take your viki?

“Nonsense!” cry out Kimmo Tiilikainen.

Central Minister Tiilikainen was the face of Finland’s negotiations when the EU was hammering out the sink targets for the land use sector for the years 2021–2025.

Key ministries were under Tiilikainen. He was Juha Sipilä (centre) 2015–2019 government minister of the environment. For the first two years, he also served as Minister of Agriculture.

From the background discussions held by HS, the picture emerges that Tiilikainen really put his political prestige on the line so that Finland would get the most favorable result from the point of view of its forestry sector.

Bioeconomy was one of the slogans of the Sipilä government. They wanted to raise the felling to a record annual level of more than 80 million cubic meters. That increase in felling by almost a quarter was also recorded to the government program.

Sipilä-Suomi wanted large forestry investments like the pulp mill in Kemi. The main message was that there is enough wood.

“ “In a way, the commission admitted that the previous model was a wolf.”

Tiilikainen met representatives of the Commission and Germany and twisted the calculations to be as permissive as possible. The comparison period for sinks would originally have been longer and started in the 1990s. In the end, we settled on the years 2000–2009. It allowed Finland to harvest more.

In addition, Finland was able to negotiate two flexibilities, one of which was largely tailored for Finland.

“The employees of Finland’s permanent EU representation told me later that it was the biggest influence effort in Finland’s EU history after the membership negotiations,” says Tiilikainen.

According to him, “doors were slammed” and “ministries were blowing on one another”.

Still, not everything was obtained, and it was not to be expected. Tiilikainen wants to give one tip for the future government’s influence on the EU.

“If you want to influence your country’s affairs in the EU, trust must be earned at the EU tables by the fact that others believe you are also committed to common goals.”

Tilikainen in my opinion, the greatest benefit of the sinkhole negotiations will only be realized in the next target period. It extends from 2025 to 2030. Then the comparison level will be different.

“The victory was that the model improved, but it is still difficult for us.”

The reference level for the current season, which ends in 2025, was calculated according to the forest management of 2000–2009. It was an estimate of what could be a fair sink target in the years 2021–2025, if the use were the same as in the comparison period.

For the next period up to 2030, the EU Commission accepted the measured land use and forest sinks from 2016–2018 as the reference level. According to Tiilikainen, Finland’s previous influence helped here.

“In a way, the commission admitted that the previous model was a wolf.”

In 2018, the largest logging in history took place in Finland, so the starting point is favorable for the Finnish forest industry. The model has been criticized because the comparison period is short and therefore random.

“103.4 million cubic meters is the annual growth of Finland’s forests, and increasing it is a common goal.”

For a year In the period ending in 2025, Finland will have great difficulties in reaching the sink goal.

If there is a shortage of sinks, Finland must buy sink units from other EU countries or tighten the target of the load sharing sector accordingly. The load sharing sector includes agriculture, transport and separate heating of buildings.

Therefore, if forests and land use fail, the bill may shift to transport and agriculture.

Tiilikainen, who currently works as the director general of the Geological Research Center (GTK), insists that there is still room for negotiation in the sanctions of the regulation.

The first reason, he says, is the commission’s change of heart about the reference level. Another and stronger reason, in his opinion, is the end of Russian wood imports caused by the Russian invasion.

In 2021, 76 million cubic meters of forest were cut down in Finland, and Russia’s wood import was 9.3 million cubic meters. In Tiilikainen’s opinion, the EU has made such large exemptions for other sectors due to the war that the forest sector could also get its own.

So do you propose to zero the carbon sink balances of the EU countries in 2025?

“If not a complete reset, then still some kind of relief.”

One Tiilikainen admits an assessment error. During Sipilä’s reign, the official truth was that the growth of Finland’s forests is accelerating.

There were critical views in research circles, and in 2015 the Finnish Climate Panel warned that deforestation affects strongly to the size of carbon sinks.

However, the assessment of the Natural Resources Center and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry was that the growth of forests, which has continued for decades, will continue at least as before.

Finland presented the figures to the EU Commission, according to which both record cutting and maintenance of large carbon sinks are possible at the same time. It is now known that those estimates went badly wrong.

This preparation, which turned out to be optimistic, was recently criticized by HS in an opinion piece State Secretary of the Ministry of the Environment Terhi Lehtonen.

Tiilikainen admits that he presented comments and ideas to the Natural Resources Center when making the calculations. However, he denies that there was an attempt to influence the modeling politically.

“I don’t recognize, at least from my own behavior towards the research institute, that there was something oppressive about it.”

Tiilikainen, who was trained as a forester, points out that the growth of forests has also slowed down in Sweden and Norway.

He himself suspects that the turnaround is due to the effects of climate change. Drought, pests and other disturbances are becoming more common.

“It’s a serious place for us, and it won’t get better by arguing. I have to start adapting.”