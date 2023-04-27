HS interview | “The counterattack will come,” says the President of Ukraine to HS in an extraordinary interview

President Zelenskyi gave a joint interview to HS and other Nordic media in Kyiv – the topic was, among other things, Ukraine’s attitude towards China’s peace initiatives.

Kiev

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi gave a historic joint interview to the Nordic media on Thursday. The interview took place in the premises of the presidential office in Kyiv, and is the first of its kind since Russia launched its large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year. HS was there as invited.

Zelenskyi arrived a little late, but spent an hour and a half for the interview.

Zelenskyi was dressed in green trousers with thigh pockets and a blue blouse with the coat of arms of Ukraine. He seemed cheerful and rested.

“I haven’t taken a vacation during the war, but every now and then I can rest for a couple of hours. Then I prefer to read a paper book. An electronic device should be used to surf the Internet, so a book is more relaxing,” Zelenskyi answered the question about whether he had time to rest.

When asked about his family, Zelenskyi said that he might be a good president, but a bad father.

“I don’t have time for my family. I give my time to work. The wife and the war have raised my children,” he said in his grief.

In the interview, Zelenskyi repeated, among other things, that Ukraine needs fighter jets from Western countries for a counterattack against Russia. According to Zelensky, fighter jets would have been needed already at the beginning of the war to protect Ukraine’s airspace. He said he had requested fighters from different countries, including Finland.

“However, as far as I know, it is not only Finland’s decision, but it also depends on the United States.”

According to the president, the fighters would also have a great morale-boosting effect, similar to the acquisition of the Himars rocket launcher systems last year.

Zelenskyi thanked eloquently Sanna Marini government for the good cooperation with Ukraine and believed that the cooperation will also continue with the future government of Finland.

Zelenskyi was also happy about Finland’s NATO membership. According to him, Ukraine is going to the July NATO meeting in Vilnius with the greatest expectations to promote its membership project and security guarantees, and hoped for support for this.

“If things don’t progress there, the trip is a waste of time for us,” he said.

On the same day, the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine had received 98 percent of promised combat vehicles and equipped nine new brigades. According to Stoltenberg, Ukraine is now well prepared for a counterattack.

Zelenskyi praised Stoltenberg and said he had become more decisive during the war.

“If it were up to him, we would already be members,” Zelenskyi said.

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyi met the Nordic press on Thursday in Kyiv.

Zelenskyi wondered about Hungary’s negative statements about Ukraine’s membership project. According to him, it is special that there is a country in the alliance that is on the side of the opponent, i.e. Russia, against the alliance.

Zelenskyi assured that the Ukrainian counterattack is inevitable.

“The counterattack will come, and I believe it will succeed. I won’t give details. Have we been adequately armed for that? I’d say we’re on our way to being there.”

The president said that too open a communication about the counterattack would not serve the purpose.

According to him, a significant military factor is that the Russian forces are weaker than a year ago.

“You have to understand that the Russian forces are getting smaller every day. They supplement them with people who have no military experience. It is also a matter of motivation: are they ready to die for the leader. The motivation of their actual army is down. They fear us.”

Zelenskyi admitted that the defense lines built by Russia are a challenge for Ukraine.

To Zelensky according to Ukraine defends the entire international order and NATO countries in the war.

“People from different countries have understood that if we failed, the next question would be what will happen to Latvia or some other country. What would happen if NATO failed? That’s why NATO has to prevent this from happening.”

Zelensky was asked if the war could end like the winter war.

He said that he had read a lot about Finland’s survival story in the winter war. However, the situation was different, because Finland fought alone and had to give up its territories.

According to Zelensky, the only possibility is to beat Russia so weak that it will not return.

According to the president, Ukraine “of course” intends to return Crimea.

HS asked Zelensky, among other things, whether a counter-attack on Crimea could provoke Russia to use a tactical nuclear weapon.

The president snorted at the thought: “What would they hit?”

“When we advance to the Crimean border, we will see them retreat,” he assured.

Zelenskyi also commented on China’s desire to mediate peace between Ukraine and Russia. According to Zelenskyi, China’s help is needed, among other things, to create pressure so that Russia calms down the situation in the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant area. He also hoped for help from China to return Ukrainian children kidnapped in Russia.

“No international mechanisms work on the issue of returning children.”

According to Zelensky, Russia has influence in different parts of the world as a legacy of the Soviet Union, which is why Russia has been able to get its own narratives through. He said that Ukraine needs to make its voice heard in countries that had close relations with the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

Zelenskyi commented on Russian society by comparing it to a corridor with all the side doors closed.

“They push people into this corridor where you can only look forward and believe in information fascism.”

Russia’s influence on information is a challenge for Ukraine, Zelenskyi said.

When asked about Putin, Zelenskyi was silent for a long time.

Then he began a long story about how, after becoming president, he tried to build peace and good relations with his neighbors.

“I didn’t just want dialogue, but concrete decisions on geopolitical issues. I wanted to find a way out of the frozen conflict and prevent the possibility of an even bigger conflict.”

According to him, hundreds of meetings were held to implement the Minsk agreement, but without any response. After this, Russia started making ultimatums to third countries and eventually started a brutal war.

“He said he doesn’t want Ukrainian territories or war. He is a terrorist who does not keep his word.”

About the possibility of an interview was told to the media last week through Ukrainian embassies.

The interview took place at an interesting time.

On Wednesday, there was news about Zelensky’s first conversation with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping with during the war.

The front has been waiting for signs of a possible Ukrainian counterattack for the past few weeks. In Kherson, Ukrainian troops have reportedly crossed the Dnieper.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

At the same time, however, Ukrainian forces have had to retreat from their positions in the city of Bahmut in the eastern Donetsk region.

The atmosphere in Kyiv during the interview has been spring hopeful. Winter’s missile strikes and power outages are behind us, and the city is living as normal a civilian life as is possible during wartime.