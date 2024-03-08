HS interview | Teollisuusliitto's counterattack: We are trying to break away from local bargaining, says Riku Aalto

Since the government plans to extend the flexibility of collective agreements to unorganized companies, Teollisuusliitto is trying to get rid of flexibility opportunities.

Industry Association seeks to break away from local bargaining in significant parts, if the government's draft proposal on the expansion of local bargaining comes to pass.

Chairman Riku Aalto states that many union contracts have had broad possibilities for local agreements. It means that workplaces can also agree with the union's shop stewards on lower working conditions than the level specified in the collective agreement.

“In the autumn collective agreement negotiations, we aim to significantly reduce the possibilities of local agreements. Of course, how we succeed in negotiations with employers is a different matter,” says Aalto in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat.

Industrial union there are dozens of flexibility options in the contracts. Teollisuusliitto demands at least giving up the most important ones, i.e. flexibility regarding wage formation and working hours.

Aalto mentions the collective agreement of the technology industry as an example. In it, it is defined as the first option for salary increases that anything can be agreed at workplaces.

“Who is paid, how much is paid, why is it paid. Things like this are the first to be removed from contracts.”

In practice, the example means that wage increases agreed in the round of collective bargaining could no longer be allocated in companies in different ways than the unions have agreed.

Industry Association cannot unilaterally remove the possibilities of local agreement from collective agreements. The union is negotiating with the employer.

However, Teollisuusliitto is able to instruct its own shop stewards to refrain from concluding local agreements at workplaces.

“For example, we can instruct our shop stewards to only make local agreements that only include improvements to working conditions. It's another question, then, whether the employer wants to enter into local contracts at all,” says Aalto.

Industrial union The reason for the “backlash” is the government's effort to expand the possibilities of local negotiation of collective agreements also for companies that do not belong to employers' unions.

In some cases, these companies could also agree on lower working conditions than those specified in the collective agreement with personnel representatives who do not belong to the trade union. This is not what the Finnish Industry Association wants.

“The possibilities of local negotiation of our collective agreements have been based on good relations with employers' organizations. We have been able to rely on the fact that local contracts are made by trained people in good cooperation,” says Aalto.

The government's draft presentation also mentions the risk that overriding the unions' shop stewards may cause the unions to demand the removal of flexibility opportunities from collective agreements.

“If the possibilities of local agreement in collective agreements were to decrease substantially, the flexibility of the labor market would weaken. As a result, potential productivity benefits would also decrease,” the draft presentation says.

Local According to Aalto, the possibilities of agreement have been used a lot in companies. A typical contract is one where both the employer and the employee get something, he says.

Now Teollisuusliitto fears that, due to the change in the law promoted by the government, in the future, companies that are not members of employers' unions could only enter into agreements that weaken the working conditions of employees.

For example, some foreign companies would be able to legally trample on the working conditions of foreign workers in Finland, Aalto believes.

In addition to overriding shop stewards, the union's concern is the supervision of local agreements in the unorganized employer field. Teollisuusliitto considers that there would be virtually no control over local contracts.

Are you here protecting the working conditions of non-unionized employees, or are you trying to protect the shop steward system that is important to you?

“We want to make sure that the minimum working conditions in the industry are the same for all employees. It is the basis of the entire collective agreement system. It is not the case that unorganized workplaces have worse working conditions than organized ones. In this case, employers' incentives to organize weaken, and over time, it erodes the entire universally binding collective bargaining agreement system.”

If you aim to break away from local bargaining, can it happen that as a countermeasure employers break away from concluding national collective agreements?

“Of course, all this is possible. Such things have been in the air all the time in recent years. Then, of course, the question is how we want to see this contract society. The business world has seemed to want to crumble it. This is about the ultimate questions, such as whether we will have collective agreements in the future”, Aalto answers.