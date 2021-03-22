HS interview Syria, which has been at war for ten years, is now hit by a “triple crisis,” says Unicef

If Bo Viktor Nylund should decide one thing, which would be the first to be put in order in Syria, the answer would not need to be considered for long.

The Finnish Nylund has worked as the country director of the UN children’s organization Unicef ​​in Syria since August. In seven months, he has had time to travel extensively in a war-torn country. During his travels, he has witnessed the complete destruction of the Syrian education system.

The story is tragic, because before the war Syria was known as a relatively developed country in the Middle East, whose inhabitants were quite well educated.

“Before the war, 97 percent of Syrian children went to school. Now, two and a half million children, about a quarter of Syrian children, have been left out of education, ”Nylund says on the phone from the Syrian capital, Damascus.

The education crisis is acute, but it can have far-reaching effects.

“We know from other conflicts that if children’s education is not restored, it will cause problems well into the future.”

Bo Viktor Nylund began working as Uncef’s country manager in Syria last August.­

World the media has recalled in recent days that ten years have passed since the start of the war in Syria.

The war broke out in March 2011 after the Syrian president Bashar al-Assadin troops began to violently suppress anti-government protests.

The protesters had been inspired by a series of uprisings called the Arab Spring that had previously overthrew military regimes in Tunisia and Egypt. Syria also demanded democracy, greater freedoms, work and livelihoods.

However, the regime did not bow, and the country plunged into a bloody civil war. In the months and years that followed, more and more foreign powers and armed groups from neighboring areas became involved in the war.

The war became the worst crisis of the 2010s, also known as one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes in the world since World War II. More than half a million people have died or disappeared. Nearly six million Syrians have fled the country, and about a third of Syria’s 17 million people live as evacuees within their own country.

The worst it is already a year since the fighting subsided. At that time, Russia and Turkey agreed on a ceasefire for the Idlib region.

However, the war is not over, it has only turned into a frozen conflict. Disputes have not been resolved politically, and therefore war may break out again at any time.

The Al-Assad regime can be considered one of the winners of the war, as it is still in power. But the price has been tough. In practice, Syria is fragmented.

Al-Assad now controls about 60 percent of Syria’s land area. The Kurds dominate large areas in the northeastern part of the country, while Turkish forces and their allies occupy the northwestern parts of Syria.

The jihadist organization Isis and other rebels have control only of the small west on the map of Syria. The biggest question mark is Idlib, controlled by various jihadist organizations, to which millions of opposition supporters against the Syrian regime have fled.

In such a patchwork, international organizations like Unicef ​​have to be creative in trying to alleviate the suffering the children have at war.

About the new arc native Nylund has worked for Unicef ​​for more than 20 years. He has worked in crisis areas in South Sudan, Somalia and Sri Lanka, among others.

How is Syria different from other conflict countries?

According to Nylund, one of the biggest differences is that the starting level in Syria was high, after all Syria was a relatively developed country. So the collapse brought by the war is huge.

The amount of destruction has shocked Nylund.

“The devastation has been so terrible that it cannot be properly compared to other crises in recent years.”

During the war years, almost six million children have already been born in refugee camps in Syria and neighboring countries. They have never seen a time of peace.

Its the internal situation in Syria has stabilized, with the return of internally displaced persons to the Aleppo region, for example. Many homes have been bombed into ruins. Likewise, many schools have been destroyed in the bombings.

“There is no water coming into the houses. Many of the children may have been out of school for up to four years, ”says Nylund, who visited Aleppo.

In the absence of schools and in the face of poverty, many children have been forced into work. Nylund says she met children aged 9 to 13 in al-Sweida in southern Syria who worked at the vegetable market as assistants or street vendors. Many girls have been married as minors.

Unicef ​​has organized informal schools in many areas. By visiting them, you can prepare to return to formal schools if you have been away from school for years because of the war.

Unicef also operates in the Kurdish region of the northeastern part of the country, where the informal Kurdish administration has built its own administration and at the same time an education system.

Here, however, there are problems – the Kurdish education system is not recognized elsewhere.

“The government’s training program is different from that of the Kurds, and the Kurdish training program has not been officially approved. If you go to a Kurdish school, you cannot continue your studies at a university, for example, ”says Nylund.

Unicef ​​has offered its support to the parties to find a compromise solution to the differences in training programs, but the issue is politically charged. The Kurds seek to emphasize their sovereignty. The government, on the other hand, does not recognize the Kurdish regime at all.

Operations in Syria are also hampered by a lack of information, as it was difficult to collect data from the country during the war years.

Unicef ​​is currently working on a comprehensive study on the status and rights of children, as the previous study was conducted in Syria in 2006.

Dany, a 14-year-old child soldier in the Khadraa Brigade of the Free Syrian Army, spoke with his comrades-in-arms in Deir Ezzor in July 2013, after a couple of years of war.­

It however, it is known that the need for assistance in Syria is high. According to the UN, some 13 million of Syria’s 17 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance. Half a million Syrian children under the age of five suffer from chronic malnutrition.

Nylund talks about the “triple crisis” that struck Syria last year and is still going on.

The first of the crises is the long-running war with its multiplier effects. On top of that, there was an interest rate pandemic last year and an even deeper economic crisis.

The economic difficulties are due, on the one hand, to war and, on the other, to economic sanctions imposed by foreign powers. The big impact is also when Syria’s lifeline – its western neighbor Lebanon – plunged into economic collapse last year.

Coronary infections have been on the rise in Syria since February, and more than a week ago the regime announced that President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asman infected.

The value of the Syrian pound has plummeted and grocery prices have skyrocketed.

“Last year, the price of food went up 230 percent,” Nylund says. “Two-thirds of Syrian families say they can no longer cope with the basics. Families are really in big trouble. ”

Millions of Syrians have fled the war in neighboring countries. Refugee Abd al-Razzak Dasher with his children in an informal tent village in the Lebanese Bekaan Valley in March 2021.­

Pandemic has also influenced organizations such as Unicef, which operate with funding. Many donor countries have said that due to the pandemic, distress is also affecting domestic countries.

Due to a shortage of money, Unicef ​​has had to run almost entirely down a program in which clothes were distributed to Syrian inland refugee camps in the summer and winter, Nylund says. Only a small number of refugee camps are currently distributing clothing.

The situation is difficult, but Nylund still believes Unicef ​​will be able to provide relief to children affected by the long conflict. That’s why he says he applied for a difficult job.

“It’s possible to do humanitarian work here and a little more: to support education systems and health care,” says Nylund.

“But if we look further into the future, we need agreements. Politicians should sit down and negotiate solutions to these problems. ”