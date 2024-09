HS interview|President Alexander Stubb explains the three-pillar model on which Finland’s foreign policy is built. A civilized critical discussion is welcome for him.

Warsaw Republic president Alexander Stubb welcomes the discussion on the new definition of Finland’s foreign policy line, “value-based realism”. “A part of the new era is that we can openly discuss,” says Stubb in an interview with HS.

#interview #Stubb #responds #criticism #valuebased #realism