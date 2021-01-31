No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS interview States should rethink their roles completely, says economist Daron Acemoğlu: “Decision-makers prefer to ask Google and Facebook how to take advantage of new technology”

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
January 31, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Daron Acemoğlu, a professor of economics at MIT, a top U.S. university, estimates that after the coronavirus pandemic, the position of states in the economy will remain strong.

In the spring of 2019, Daron Acemoğlu, Professor of Economics at MIT, a top US university, visited Helsinki to give a lecture at the Yrjö Jahnsson Foundation. A similar lecture has been given by Kenneth Arrow, John Hicks, James Tobin, Robert Lucas, Amartya Sen, Bengt Holmström and Paul Krugman, among others, who have won the Nobel Prize in Economics.­Picture: Rio Gandara / HS

Economic has sprained out of place. A year ago, it was attacked by a virus that has changed almost everything – at least temporarily.

States have severely restricted the fundamental rights of individuals and businesses. The economy went into a backlash as companies cut back on investment and household saving grew very strongly.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.