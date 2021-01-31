HS interview States should rethink their roles completely, says economist Daron Acemoğlu: “Decision-makers prefer to ask Google and Facebook how to take advantage of new technology”

Daron Acemoğlu, a professor of economics at MIT, a top U.S. university, estimates that after the coronavirus pandemic, the position of states in the economy will remain strong.
Economic has sprained out of place. A year ago, it was attacked by a virus that has changed almost everything – at least temporarily.
States have severely restricted the fundamental rights of individuals and businesses. The economy went into a backlash as companies cut back on investment and household saving grew very strongly.
