HS interview Star reporter Mikhail Zygar thinks Putin has pushed himself into the same stalemate as Boris Yelts once did

Zygar wrote a book about Boris Yeltsin’s 1996 election campaign to find out “how a democratic new Russia failed and how eventually everything turned into the current authoritarianism”.

In Russia is such a sum of commemorations, celebrations and even years this year that the part is ignored without major consideration.

However, this is not the case for the 1996 presidential election, which marks 25 years since the summer. There is already a lot of talk about them, for a clear reason: a well-known journalist Mikhail Zygar published a book on the election Vsje svobodny (You can leave), which has toured the top of the sales lists.

“There is some controversy among those who remember the 1990s as to whether 1993 or 1996 was the most fatal for Russian democracy,” Zygar says in an interview with HS.

“In 1993, the president Boris Yeltsin broke up the parliament and then tanks fired at the parliament building. In 1996, faith in the electoral institution was shaken. I think 1996 as a whole is much more fatal. ”

Indeed, the book has a deliberately ambiguous subtitle: “A Report on the End of the 1996 Elections in Russia”.

Of the year The 1996 presidential election was once big international news, as it was Russia’s first real presidential election. Yeltsin had been elected for his first term in Soviet times.

An even bigger reason, however, was the illness and miserable popularity figures of the incumbent president. In January 1996, Yeltsin was supported by only eight percent of voters. Chief Challenger, Communists Gennadi Zjuganov, was clearly more popular.

Particularly nervous about the return of the Communists to the Kremlin were the oligarchs who had acquired state property. They were involved in a huge election campaign that didn’t shy away from even dirty tricks.

At that time, an expensive campaign still had to be run, as the election was not entirely under the control of those in power as it is now. However, the oligarchs did not fund Yeltsin’s campaign, although it is so often thought, Zygar points out.

“The campaign was funded from the state budget. The oligarchs only act as arbitrators. They got money from the budget and then delivered some of that money to Yeltsin’s campaign, ”he says.

“It is very far from holding a fair democratic election fair, when the incumbent’s campaign is paid for from the state budget, even without, in fact, a ceiling.”

Mikhail Zygar is a well-known journalist who worked for a long time in the newspaper Kommersant and later as the editor-in-chief of the television channel Dožd.­

Zygar began writing his work when he found that the situation in 1996 was reminiscent of today: an aging president is beginning to have difficulty performing his duties, but he cannot relinquish his position.

“First of all, because he himself is convinced that no one else can do it. Secondly, because the people around him can’t let him go by anything and do their best to just stay put. This is the story of today Vladimir Putin and Yeltsin in 1996. “

On the other hand, the book project was related to the increased debate over whether Russia can be a democracy at all. The Russian leadership has tightened its grip for years, but recently the pace has clearly accelerated. As part of this development, it amended its constitution last year so that Putin can continue as president until 2036, when he turns 84.

“The book tells what mistakes were originally made, why and how the democratic new Russia built in the 1990s failed, and how everything eventually turned into the current authoritarianism.”

Yeltsin won the election. However, he was ill and did not continue until the end of his second term but resigned at the end of 1999. He was replaced by Putin, who has been the president of Russia for a short time.

Indeed, Zygar calls the 1996 election “a second before Putin”. It is a poetic design that also sits in a non-fiction book in Russia, but it makes a true Lutheran scratch its head.

“Putin’s great political career began with those elections,” Zygar explains.

Prior to that, Putin had served as deputy mayor in St. Petersburg. In 1996, he headed the mayor Anatoly Sobchak re-election campaign. The election was fair. Sobchak destroyed them and admitted his defeat.

“So, on the one hand, Putin lost his job, on the other hand, he saw how dangerous, destructive and unreliable democracy is.”

Putin had to move to Moscow, where he got jobs from a reformed presidential administration after the election. Three years later, he was already prime minister and successor.

“Everything in this book is a preparation for a man like Vladimir Putin to appear in Moscow and Russia.”

In years 1995 and 1996 actually created the current economic and political system in Russia. That’s when the oligarchs got the most important companies from the state and presidential elections were held.

Do the Russians understand the significance of 1996?

Zygar thinks they understand.

“Basically, for many, 1996 is a kind of milestone. I think this idea has now intensified when I see how much my book interests me and how much it is read. Many are somehow rethinking the 1990s. ”

He has found the period of interest to many young people, many of whom are very politically active. It adds interest because, for them, the 1990s is the complete opposite of Putin’s present-day Russia, a time of mythological democracy.

Zygar points out that those in power have long used the 1990s as opposed to “current stability”. As a result, they themselves inadvertently created the image that the 1990s were the complete opposite of modern Russia.

Zygar is familiar to many Finns as well. In 2016, Otava published a book about contemporary Russia Putin’s inner circle.

It was based almost entirely on anonymous sources. This time, people didn’t hesitate to give their name, Zygar says.

There are a lot of funny anecdotes in the book. One is the last Soviet leader to run for Yeltsin Mikhail Gorbachev election ceremony.

“I see that many of you would like to hang me and Yeltsin. I’m just asking for one. If you hang, hang on to different trees, ”joked Gorbachev, who sensed the hostility of the audience.

Zygar’s own favorite story is related Alexander Lukashenko, which was already in the leadership of Belarus at that time. He was interested in how Lukashenko’s relationship with Yeltsin differed from that with Putin.

“Protesters had been arrested in Minsk, and President Yeltsin called President Lukashenko and said the prisoners should be released. So he used the word prisoners. ‘Release the prisoners!’ And he said, ‘Now we are in Europe and not in Europe like that.’ ”

Multi Yeltsin’s proponents are still happy with the result. Campaign led Anatoly Chubais is proud of it. They say they have succeeded in preventing a national catastrophe and the return of communism to Russia once and for all.

On the other hand, Zygar points out that the most important thing in an election is a credible process. In the 1996 election, it was not. The actual elections were not very fraudulent, but many who voted for Yeltsin, for example, were left with a sad picture of campaign funding. On top of this came the disappointment of the crumbling of promises and the realization that Yeltsin’s incapacity for work was concealed.

Zygar, too, was a national catastrophe, with the nation losing its faith in elections and democracy as a result of the election. Since then, the authorities have not had to take care of them either.

Ever not knowing where the return of the Communists to the Kremlin would have led. The last time they got power, they kept it for seven decades, and they were no longer friends of freedoms.

That’s what Jelsin’s supporters warned about, Zygar says.

“Do you want to no longer have freedom of speech? Do you want to go to jail for your beliefs? ”

When you read that “listing of all the horrors” now, you might be mistaken to think that the Communist Zyuganov won in 1996, Zygar says.

“Because we have those horrors now.”

