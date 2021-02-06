HS interview Social benefits must be cut to rehabilitate the welfare state, says Coalition Party Kai Mykkänen

According to the chairman of the parliamentary group, the Coalition Party now also wants to talk directly about the “hairy medicines” that are needed to increase employment and reduce public debt.

Coalition Party Chairman of the Parliamentary Group Kai Mykkänen says he is concerned about the recent output of the Prime Minister’s Party’s SDP.

Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) was chaired by an economist Mariana Mazzucaton, which Mykkänen describes as “debt optimistic”. Marin said Mazzucato said he should not tighten his belt now. One week ago on Saturday, in turn, the deputy chairman of the SDP Matias Mäkynen said In an interview with HSthat there is again too much talk in Finland about adjusting public finances.

Known as a moderate gentleman politician, Mykkänen, characteristic of his style, presents a critique in the form of a question:

“According to the forecast of the Ministry of Finance, the indebtedness of public finances would continue with the current policy throughout the decade. Is this acceptable? Will the Prime Minister and Mäkynen now create the ground for not having to make a turnaround and difficult decisions in the mid-April conflict? ”

Mykkänen says that he does not believe in the “kingdom of heaven”, where debt can be taken out in grief and eventually central banks will forgive debts and no one will have to pay. His concern is the Italian path: if government debt interest rates rise by a couple of percentage points, managing the growing debt burden could quickly become very heavy.

What would a coalition then arise?

According to Mykkänen, Finland’s employment rate should succeed in raising it to 75 per cent and the public debt ratio stabilized at 75 per cent by 2025.

“Seven, five, two,” Mykkänen sums up his guidelines.

According to Mykkänen, the goal will not be achieved without bitter decisions. The adjustments mean spending cuts and tax cuts, but the Coalition Party does not believe in the latter: work and entrepreneurship are already taxed too tightly in Finland, the Coalition Party believes.

“ “We also need to talk about hairy medicines directly because they are needed to do good.”

From the Coalition Chairman Petteri Orpolta was asked in Yle’s presidency exam last week, which public spending the Coalition would then cut. The orphan focused on talking about growing the cake. According to Mykkänen, the Coalition Party’s option also includes cuts.

“I think we should also talk about bitter medicines directly, because they are needed to do good,” says Mykkänen, referring to the Coalition’s new slogan “the heart is right”.

HS: n report released on Friday The measures taken so far by the Marin government to increase the supply of labor are of a similar scale Juha Sipilän (central) employment reforms if the Marin government takes its decisions through parliament. However, the measures decided so far, even if successful, will not be enough to cover public debt. The government has expressed its decision to take further action in the framework dispute.

The Coalition Party proposes cuts to a number of such social benefits, which it also sees as a source of incentive traps. The aim is both to achieve direct cost savings and to improve work incentives and thus increase the employment rate.

“Over the last ten years, the annual expenditure on state-paid unemployment benefits and housing and income support has doubled from around € 2 billion to over € 4 billion. This curve must be dared to be reversed. Gross domestic product has not grown at almost the same pace, ”says Mykkänen.

Expenditure growth has been driven by rising long-term unemployment and rising rents, but also by some improvements in benefits. The Coalition Party would restore the deductible for income support, which would reduce the support for rent. In addition, the party would undo last year’s level increase in unemployment insurance and freeze the index increases for housing benefits.

With these three changes based on a calculation commissioned by the parliamentary information service, the coalition would get about 10,000 people to work. The estimated impact arises from making work relatively more profitable than living on social benefits.

“ “It is a well-meaning but impossible equation if we can live on the Helsinki peninsula from year to year on the basis of income support.”

When people apply for jobs, their income increases and income disparities in Finland do not increase, Mykkänen estimates. However, he admits that not all the unemployed would find employment thanks to cuts in social benefits. Part of the revenue would decrease. It may mean, for example, that those living on subsidies should move to cheaper housing.

“This is especially true in the metropolitan area. Should it also be reasonable that, if one has to finance one’s living expenses on the basis of subsidies in the long term, then a wider area of ​​employment is considered? In that case, the maximum amount of support should be based on the price at which you can live in a working area that will continue along the tracks for quite some time. It is a well-meaning but impossible equation if we can live on the Helsinki peninsula on income support from year to year, ”Mykkänen reflects.

Own in addition to its proposals, the Coalition Party is behind a number of employment measures proposed by the Ministry of Finance. The list includes, inter alia, making the duration of earnings-related unemployment insurance conditional on employment, ending pension accrual for earnings-related periods, cutting pension accruals on the basis of pre-retirement unemployment and giving up a partial early retirement pension.

The Coalition Party also advocates, for example, the promotion of local agreement, a therapy guarantee, an increase in the protection portion of foreclosure, a reduction in early childhood education fees, and an extension of the household deduction.

Mykkänen says that the Coalition Party does not drive the demolition of the welfare state with its cutting proposals, as critics sometimes describe. Instead, for the Coalition, it is a matter of rehabilitating the welfare state. If the employment rate is not raised sharply and the growth of public spending is folded, Mykkänen says that “the slices of cake to be distributed will eventually run out”.

“After all, our proposals are by no means radical. No Coalition is proposing a return to the 1950s social security system. But I challenge you to consider whether you would be able to cope with the support levels of ten years ago, for example. ”

Many the Coalition’s proposals to increase employment are matched by those of economists and civil servants. On the other hand, the Coalition Party proposes significant tax cuts as a counterweight: the Coalition Party’s proposals to reduce taxation on labor and pensions and to extend the household deduction would reduce public revenues by more than 1.2 billion euros a year.

The Coalition Party estimates that the so-called dynamic effects of the tax cuts will bring back EUR 160 million to the public coffers, but the tax cuts would still significantly weaken public finances. According to Mykkänen, the Coalition Party wants to strengthen public finances with employment measures, partly because it would be possible to reduce taxation and get people more out of their work.

But are the tax cuts compatible with the Coalition’s concern that indebtedness threatens to grow too high?

According to Mykkänen, tax cuts cannot be viewed only through economic calculations, but they are accompanied by the Coalition Party’s broader philosophy of Finland’s “path of hope”.

“If we dare to make bold employment reforms and dare to reduce taxation, a cycle of optimism can emerge that leads to people setting up businesses, creating new jobs and so on. It’s partly psychology. ”

This week, Mykkänen continued his term as chairman of the Coalition Party’s parliamentary group. He anticipates that the Coalition will in the spring tighten the government into employment measures by all means available to the opposition.

“There is certainly talk of coronation in the hall. But yes, here in the Parliament House, the essential question now is for us what this country will look like five years from now. ”