HS interview Seasonal labor is guaranteed for the coming growth season, promises Minister of Agriculture Jari Leppä: “The matter will be taken care of”

The government has already been asked for information on how the needs of next summer’s seasonal workforce will be secured. Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Jari Leppä promises that the matter will be taken care of and more detailed guidelines will be received from the beginning of the year.

Last In the spring, when the coronavirus closed its borders, Finnish farms became in dire need of foreign seasonal labor.

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Jari Leppä (kesk) now wants to promise that a similar situation will not be faced in the coming year.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry is currently working with other ministries to develop practices to ensure the safe entry of foreign seasonal workers.

“We want to secure and will secure access to seasonal labor. The matter will be taken care of, ”says Leppä.

He points out that this time the move is much earlier than last season.

“We are richer in experience and prepared for this.”

On farms spring work will begin in March, and coronavirus vaccines cannot be expected to facilitate travel to a sufficient extent.

For example, the Central Association of Agricultural and Forestry Producers MTK has already had time to demand accurate information from the government on the arrangements for foreign seasonal labor.

It believes that it is already too late, as farms should have their cultivation plans locked in time. There is also a concern that work permit processes can be lengthy. The first seasonal workers in the spring often need a seasonal work permit entitling them to a longer stay, which, according to statistics from the Finnish Immigration Service, takes an average of three months.

The alder promises that more detailed information will be available soon. The ministry is due to present guidelines for seasonal workers right from the beginning of the year.

“I encourage applications for permits to be pulled. We do everything here without any problems, ”says Leppä.

According to him, the problems caused by the slow pace of permitting processes last year are known, and more flexibility is being sought.

“There were delays. And I understand from the point of view of employers that when the harvest is completed and in the hands, it is bound to get harvested. If there are no people in sight to do the job, then it’s pretty awkward. ”

The most important lesson from last year in general was that you need to be on the move in time to ensure the availability of employees, he emphasizes.

“Yes, it lived right hand to mouth in terms of access to labor last spring, that’s fair to say.”

According to alder the basic idea for the coming growth season is that the entry of foreign seasonal labor would follow similar principles as last season.

In other words, workers from outside the EU would, in principle, come centrally and in an organized way on charter flights, the corona security of which will be ensured in more specific ways. Detailed instructions have been prepared for the premises.

Last summer, activities were largely coordinated through the Töitä Suomesta service, which is influenced by MTK, the Finnish Villages Association and ProAgria. The alder thanks them for their efforts.

The details of seasonal work in the current year are still open, for example, as to whether quotas are set for seasonal workers from outside the EU, as was done last season.

Last season, 1,500 workers were first admitted. Thereafter, the quota was increased several times to eventually 9,000 entrants. In the end, there were about 7,000 newcomers, compared to about 16,000 in regular years.

According to Lepä, the quota system created uncertainty for the farms about the number of allowed entrants, which would be good to avoid in the coming year. Therefore, if health security and licensing issues can be handled smoothly without quotas, it would be desirable.

“It needs to be carefully analyzed whether the quotas were really beneficial or whether it was a disincentive,” he says.

“I don’t see that they are necessary, no extra people are coming here.”

He considers it important that work permit processes be flexible. Last summer, for example, the practice of allowing an employee to move between different premises with the same permission was found to be working.

“There are different plants with different growth rhythms that are harvested at different times. This really helped a lot. ”

However, Leppä reminds us that not everyone is caught up in Finland. In recent years, for example, a lot of labor has come to Finland from Ukraine. Last season, we were in a situation where we could have entered Finland, but the workers could not leave Ukraine.

Part of the last During the growing season, the measures taken in exceptional circumstances were so successful that Leppä believes that the farms will change their practices at least to some extent more permanently.

Some of the work may have been automated. Domestic labor was also used more than before, he says.

There are no exact statistics on how much the hiring of Finnish employees increased. In any case, MTK estimated that the increase was visible. Some of the experiences were good, some weaker.

Last year, the laws were amended so that Finns would also have more incentives to apply for seasonal work. The unemployment insurance cover was temporarily increased, the terms of the mobility allowance were changed and the income limit for abandonment support for those who gave up farming was not applied.

The alder promises that similar types of incentives are also promised for next summer. There are also new ways to consider.

Among other things, MTK has demanded a “youth voucher” that would reduce the cost of hiring a young employee. The idea is that the support would lower the threshold for hiring an often inexperienced young Finn, who would easily have to hire two so that the efficiency would be the same as that of one experienced foreign seasonal worker.

Support such as a youth voucher is one of the means under consideration, Leppä says.

The alder himself and his spouse run the Antinmäki estate in Pertunmaa, Southern Savonia. Among other things, the farm produces milk and offers accommodation.

According to Lepä, the home farm has survived the Korona era well. There has also been sufficient demand for accommodation as domestic tourism has increased.

However, the exceptional circumstances caused by the coronavirus have been felt in everyday life on the farm, among other things, in that health security practices had to be planned with exceptional precision. For example, visits from contractors, veterinarians and other outsiders had to go through biosafety in mind.

Biosecurity refers, inter alia, to means of minimizing the entry and spread of pathogens on holdings.

From alder, the Korona era has shown in agriculture that there are biosafety professionals on Finnish farms. He welcomes the fact that large-scale problems with the coronavirus have been avoided on farms.

However, some chains of infection have come to light, for example, last summer’s seasonal workers In Päijät-Häme and In Southern Savonia.

The alder emphasizes that the premises must strictly comply with the quarantine and other rules laid down for them in order to avoid similarities.

It is also positive for him in the past year that the appreciation of domestic food has increased.

“It’s also reflected in consumption. Consumption of domestic food has increased and that is a very positive thing. ”

Overall, the crisis in Lepp has been an indication that, despite the problems, preparedness is at a good level in Finland. Food has been constantly available and safe.

“We need to remember that security of supply is taken care of in good times and normal times. Security of supply benefits when there are exceptional times. ”