HS interview | “Russia is my number one priority. Ukraine will only come second,” says the Russian soldier who wrote a critical exposé book about the war

Pavel Filatyev, a Russian soldier who served in Ukraine, wrote a book in which he opposes Russia’s war in Ukraine. It broke the gaps in almost every direction.

“Me has been called a traitor in Russia. But only those who haven’t read my book say that,” says the former Russian soldier Pavel Filatyev.

He is sitting in the corner of a Parisian cafe, smoking a cigarette. Through a video connection, a steady, serious voice carries over to Helsinki as the 34-year-old Filatjev repeats everything he has done and seen.