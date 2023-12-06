HS interview | “Russia has turned everything into a weapon” – the Ukrainian ambassador profusely thanks Finland and tells what the country needs now

Ukraine’s ambassador to Finland, Olga Dibrova, celebrates Finland’s independence and the fact that Ukrainians and Finns are closer than ever. Although the autumn has been difficult for Ukraine, Dibrova wants to highlight positive things.

Ukrainian ambassador Olga Dibrova recently visited North Karelia. He met local entrepreneurs, students and decision-makers in Joensuu. The North Karelia Chamber of Commerce had invited him to visit.

The end of the war is not in sight, but Ukraine is already being rebuilt.

The people of North Karelia wanted to promote their entry into the market. The Chamber of Commerce says that it has received information that Finland has been at the bottom in the number of offers for, for example, UN-funded reconstruction projects in Ukraine.

Ambassador Dibrova received the message that Joensuu hopes for a cooperation area from Ukraine. Western Ukraine would be a natural direction. It’s not a war zone, and there are Ukrainian forests. Timber is needed for construction. Joensuu would offer forestry, sawing and wood processing know-how in a sustainable way.

“I was very impressed,” says Dibrova. “The reconstruction of Ukraine will be a big market. It’s already running. Of course, our job is to create connections.”

At the beginning of last December, ministries were merged in Ukraine and a new ministry focused on reconstruction was created.

Dibrova mentions that Estonia and Denmark, for example, have already taken concrete actions in Ukraine.

We know, that at least in Denmark and Sweden the state has promoted exports to Ukraine by financing insurance. In a country at war, insurance premiums for companies become high and force majeure situations occur.

In Finland, a national program for reconstruction projects in Ukraine is currently being prepared under the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Business Finland, under the Ministry of Labor and Economy, together with organizations invited Finnish entrepreneurs to Poland in mid-November for the Rebuild Ukraine event. Finland reportedly had the second largest stand of all the participants at this “reconstruction fair”.

“ “Unbelievably much is happening in Ukraine.”

Dibrova mentions areas where there are especially practical opportunities: defense and security, education and green transition, digitalization.

The UN and many international organizations finance energy and infrastructure projects in the education, social and health sectors.

The reconstruction works are estimated to be worth 400 billion euros in total.

That business opportunities are brought to a warring country, can suddenly sound cynical or unsophisticated. But based on Dibrova’s speech, there is no such concern. For reconstruction is needed participants.

“In the areas bounded by the eastern front lines, we cannot talk about reconstruction on a concrete level, there are no exact timetables, but of course that is also the goal – as soon as possible. To achieve the goal, we have to move forward. An incredible amount is happening in Ukraine.”

Some Finnish company has remained in Ukraine throughout the war. Such is, for example, the locking group Abloy, whose only factory in Finland Dibrova visited in Joensuu. Abloy sells to Ukraine, for example, protection of critical infrastructure. So far, the operation has been very small, but now growth is expected.

According to Olga Dibrova, Ukrainians are resilient and optimistic.

Dibrovan according to Ukraine, positive things must also be said. There’s more to it than war weariness – and he doesn’t really even recognize it.

“The reconstruction of Ukraine is a positive project. When I talk to Finnish delegations that have visited Ukraine, they are amazed at how flexible Ukrainian people are. How we continue our normal lives as much as possible.”

The war continues in the eastern parts of the country. Ukraine is occupied. The suffering has been enormous, of course. Dibrova says that the country has already done miracles.

“We have preserved our state, we have preserved our nation.”

He says that he himself is sometimes amazed at how far strength can go. He tells about his friends in Ukraine. Everyone says they have never worked as hard as they are now.

“The economic recovery figures also show that. The latest figures show that the growth of the gross national product is in the order of four percent.”

“This struggle for survival gives some kind of strength that is… like a miracle. Where does it come from? There is so much loss, but the whole is very bright. We have survived, we will continue our lives.”

“ “Those responsible must be brought to justice.”

Ambassador Dibrova also reminds that reconstruction cannot rely only on the efforts of Ukraine and the West.

“We must continue to freeze Russian assets and funds and use them for the reconstruction of Ukraine.”

“Mechanisms must be created to bring those responsible to justice.”

Finland has been very strong in isolating Russia, Dibrova says, and we must continue to be strong with sanctions.

He took into account the work of the East Office, which is focused on promoting Finland’s trade with Russia. The office made a complete turnaround: it left Russia and reoriented itself to Ukraine and Central Asia.

In the context of reconstruction, Dibrova also talks about the contribution of Ukrainian refugees.

Before Russia’s attack in February 2022, about 6,000 Ukrainians came to Finland every year. Then the number of visitors increased tenfold.

There is no exact information on how many Ukrainians there are in Finland at the moment. Many Ukrainians now move between their homeland and the place of refuge. Some have returned to Ukraine permanently. Some settled elsewhere.

Dibrova profusely thanks Finland as the recipient.

“Here too, Finland has been a role model. The help has been enormous both at the local level and at the government level. Practically and spiritually. It has been painful for Ukrainians to leave their homes. There are people who have lost loved ones or their own health. Their pain has been shared here.”

“ “We will do everything we can so that those who fled Ukraine can return.”

At the same time, people have inevitably gotten to know the new environment and its people.

“People have had to learn cooperation, which carries. A bridge has been created that will be needed when the full reconstruction of Ukraine begins.”

“It is very important that Ukrainians here in Finland learn European lifestyle, way of working, business, science, communication. I encourage them to learn all these things while learning the language. They can enrich themselves and become valuable to Finnish companies that come to Ukraine.”

“And I assure you that we will do everything so that those who fled Ukraine can return to Ukraine soon. But in the meantime, the people here will continue to work for Ukraine and Finland.”

From the world there is some worrying news for partnerships: US support for Ukraine seems to be faltering – or at least some are spreading the message that supporting Ukraine is out of the question for Americans. That I couldn’t afford it.

Dibrova thanks Finland for the consistency of the aid. 20 aid packages have been awarded at regular intervals.

Indeed, Ukraine is still in dire need of arms aid as well. Dibrova reminds that the goal of the armed forces is still peace. Not warfare itself.

“Russia has turned everything into a weapon,” he says.

According to Ukrainian statistics, Russian losses rose to 900 soldiers per day in November, says Olga Dibrova.

Destruction is not only done with ammunition or explosives. Threats have been created from the basic needs and environment that should be the sustainers of life. Food, energy, infrastructure, nature. Human relationships, freedom. Everything is taken away.

Dibrova says that her role is to be part of the diplomatic community that works for the president to Volodymyr Zelensky in front of the ten-point peace plan. The points are actually the ones that Russia has made threats about, but which Ukraine wants to return to peaceful.

1. Nuclear power, radiation. 2. Food security – not threatening people’s lives with hunger. 3. Energy security – does not destroy the infrastructure. 4. Prevention of abductions and imprisonments and the release and return of abducted children and adults. 5. Respecting the borders of independent Ukraine in accordance with the second article of the UN Charter. This cannot be negotiated if we are building a future where the borders of all sovereign states are respected. 6. Withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities. 7. Exercise of the right. Punishments for war crimes. 8. Immediate environmental protection – repairing the damage is a challenge for the whole world. 9. Prevention of recurrence of escalation. Means the inclusion of Ukraine in the Euro-Atlantic security architecture. 10. Writing a peace treaty.

For Ukraine, this is about survival, says Dibrova. It fights for its existence, which is threatened.

But it is also about the struggle for existence between two systems: “One is democratic and civilized, the other is the complete opposite. We do our part in that. We also fight for our partners and values.”

Resources scarcity is also present in the ambassador’s daily work. The war increased tenfold the number of Ukrainians in Finland and so did consular affairs. Especially in Ukraine’s neighboring countries, there are still significantly more refugees.

“Meeting the needs of all people is a big challenge for the Ukrainian state. We used to have one person handling consular affairs in Finland, now there are three, and even that is not enough.”

The needs of war are unrelenting.

“War is extremely expensive. In practice, we spend a year on it as much as the entire peacetime budget of Ukraine.”

Still, the Ukrainian regime is increasing its presence in the world. It promotes its peace strategy in Africa, for example, by establishing new small embassies.

When Ukraine celebrated Independence Day on August 24, 2023, Olga Dibrova invited journalists to her home for morning tea in honor of the holiday. Then he said that Independence Day has even been a carnivalesque celebration for Ukrainians. But after February 2022, Ukraine’s Independence Day has become a riot. Spending the day has become more serious and valuable.

This might be recognized in Finland. Next year will be 80 years since the end of the Continuation War. Until these days, there have been people alive in Finland who have fought for independence. The experience of war and losses brings a harsh undertone to Independence Day.

Ambassador Dibrova is wearing a Ukrainian traditional embroidered dress in the photos. According to him, the shirts and dresses called Vyšyvanka have been important spirit lifters during the war as well.

Now in December, Dibrova reflects on the past autumn.

There are 104 days from Ukraine’s Independence Day to Finland’s Independence Day. He singles out the most meaningful moment of the period to be the evening of Ukraine’s Independence Day.

At that time, a sunflower parade was organized in Helsinki in honor of Ukraine. It is organized by the church and organizations with the support of the city of Helsinki and the university. People walked from Citizens’ Square to Senate Square holding a sunflower, the symbol of Ukraine. The government was involved.

Dibrova wants to focus on what is good.

“We realize now that maybe we didn’t know each other well enough before. It’s hard to find another country with such a similar history. The special warmth shown by the Finns on Ukraine’s Independence Day was something I will still write about in my memoirs.”

On Finland’s Independence Day, he celebrates at the president’s reception in the castle.