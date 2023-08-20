HS Interview | Rkp’s former chairman Pär Stenbäck: Henriksson and Orpo were too naive

According to the former chairman of the Rkp, Pär Stenbäck, the rules of the game should have been agreed upon more precisely in advance with the basic Finns.

Rkp’s chairman Anna-Maja Henriksson and chairman of the association Petteri Orpo were too naive when it comes to basic Finns, says the former chairman of Rkp Pär Stenbäck.

“The desire to build a bourgeois government, which of course I respect, made me forget the world of values ​​that the government partner [perussuomalaiset] has established his own success,” Stenbäck says.

According to him, it has seemed easier for the coalition to swallow the challenges of government cooperation than for the Rkp, whose actions have even spoken of some kind of regret.

Among other things, Henriksson has said in an interview with STT that he is quite sure that Rkp would not have entered into government negotiations with basic Finns if it had known about the racist writings of basic Finns.

He is also said, for example, that he hopedthat the Minister of Economy Will Rydman (ps) would have apologized racist private messages, which HS reported on in July. However, Rydman never made such an apology.

Stenback considers basic Finns’ individual racist statements and their demands for an apology to be irrelevant in terms of the overall picture.

“Myself, I interpret it so that these individual cases and expressions are not so important. Ideologically and even philosophically, this future problem should have been known,” Stenbäck assessed.

“Talks about regret and apologies are pointless if the party’s entire identity and ideology is based on creating fear of strangers. And that fear of foreigners does not only apply to Muslims, but to all kinds of differences.”

“ “Yes, we know populism.”

Because the problems were already known in advance, according to Stenbäck, the rules of the game should have been agreed upon in more detail already during the government negotiations, so that a situation like the internal mess of the government this summer could have been avoided.

“Yes, we were warned about this in advance, yes, we know populism.”

Now the government is in a situation where Rkp chairman Henriksson has exceptionally refused, among other things In an interview with Yle from commenting on whether he would vote for the ministers of his own government, the Minister of Economy Rydman and the chairman of Basic Finns, the Minister of Finance Riikka Purran of trust.

Henriksson has publicly demanded from the government’s basic Finnish ministers to resign from racism and to show “genuine remorse” and the will to change. At the same time, for example, basic Finns have the chairman of their parliamentary group Jani Mäkelän according to unclearwhat kind of resignation from racism does Rkp expect from basic Finns?

“Orpo and Henriksson should have agreed with the Basic Finns in advance that if such people are found, the Basic Finns will undertake to clean them up. Point. Now it’s much more difficult to discuss things when the situation is already underway”, says Stenbäck.

For example, Rydman’s predecessor Vilhelm Junnilan (ps) in a vote of confidence the government was dividedwhen part of the Rkp voted against the confidence and part abstained.

In the same breath, however, he says that Henriksson has so far survived a very difficult situation.

According to Pär Stenbäck, Rkp would benefit from more and more open internal discussion in the party.

Although Stenbäck himself would not have supported this form of government, he would consider it a mistake to leave the government now.

“My reluctant conclusion is that now we have to pay the price for the mistake of going too blindly into this game. Whoever starts playing, let the game last.”

According to him, if the Rkp were to topple the government at the end of the summer in possible confidence votes in Purra and Rydman, it would lose the trust of its bourgeois supporters and incur the wrath of the coalition.

“And even if this were to be done, it would not immediately restore the confidence of liberal supporters. In their eyes, the party already lost points when it started with such a government base.”

Stenbäck believes that the government’s communication on anti-discrimination and anti-racism work, which is being prepared, aims to be formulated in such a way that Rkp can say that it guarantees the government’s common line in anti-racism work.

“Let’s try to get a final result that looks good enough from the outside.”

All do not agree with Stenbäck about staying in the government. A group of Rkp people founded a network of those disappointed in government cooperation, whose purpose is to act as a “counterforce to the extreme right”. It includes MPs Eva Biaudet.

Stenbäck does not believe that the network will cause a split within the party.

“This so-called rebel list was too narrow, too Helsinki-centric”, Stenbäck states and says that he doesn’t think it will appeal much to supporters outside of Helsinki, even if they don’t fully sign the government’s cooperation.

At all Stenbäck does not consider Rkp’s situation as unheard of as Biaudet and his family members have made it clear.

“I have come to the perhaps surprising conclusion that there is actually nothing new for Rkp,” says Stenbäck.

According to him, the division of the party’s supporters and members into social liberals and more right-wing ones, as well as urban and country people, has come up many times throughout the history of the Rkp.

Stenbäck mentions, among other things, the disagreements of the 1920s about whether Finland should be a republic or a monarchy, as well as the disagreements of the 1930s about how fascism and the Lapua movement should be treated.

“Many predicted then that the party would break up. Lapua’s movement also had support in the Swedish-speaking region. Liberals and right-wingers attacked each other, and then the party was very close to breaking up.”

The war after, the fiercest battles were fought over how strongly the Rkp supports the president Urho Kekko.

The situation culminated in 1973 in the fact that MPs Georg C. Ehrnrooth and Victor Procopé left the party with the members of the Heng tribe to found the Constitutional People’s Party of Finland after the Rkp decided to support Kekkonen’s re-election with a special law.

“Even then, it was said that the party would break up, but that didn’t happen in the end. It took about ten years for the party to integrate,” Stenbäck recalls.

“I would say that Rkp is christian party, a crisis-proof party, when, to my own surprise, it has survived all of them. And my own conclusion is that even this current situation has to be managed somehow.”

“ “Even a small roof can make a big difference.”

One one of the prerequisites for survival has been the Swedish language, which unites a party that otherwise disagrees on some issues. According to Stenbäck, the second is regional politics.

“Swedish speakers are and used to be especially concentrated in certain areas on the west coast, therefore language policy is often also regional policy.”

However, according to Stenbäck, you should not be lulled by language alone.

“If the party leadership trusts that the voters will always return, it can lull them into a too calm atmosphere. I think the party has practiced it in the past, but now it would be time to have a thorough discussion with the field,” he says.

“Although voters have returned earlier, some can always be left out. Rkp is a small party, so even a small ceiling can have a significant impact.”

Rkp’s of the surviving former chairmen, Stenbäck is the only one who actively comments on the politics of the day and the party, for example in his columns published in Hufvudstadsbladet.

For example, the chairmen who preceded Henriksson Carl Haglund and Stefan Wallin have stated to HS that they do not publicly comment on current politics or Rkp matters.

“Of course, I understand that active party people are not always excited if someone analyzes what they do. But I think that especially a party like Rkp, which is voted for many different reasons, needs this kind of discussion”, says Stenbäck.

He himself emphasizes that he does not comment on politics in his own opinion so much as a former party leader, but as a free thinker and writer.

“Even if you’ve left politics behind, your nose can still smell what’s coming and what’s going on.”