HS interview “Putin is a war criminal, so I see no point in talking to him,” says the Estonian prime minister, according to which Finland’s NATO membership would be ratified quickly in Estonia.

According to Kaja Kallas, the threat of Russia should not be tolerated. “The only thing you need to be afraid of is fear,” he quotes Roosevelt.

Estonia prime minister Kaja Kallas is very pleased that Finland seems to be applying for NATO membership in the near future.

Kallas promises that the ratification required for the approval of the application in Estonia will be carried out as soon as possible.

“It means a maximum of two months,” Kallas said in an interview with HS during his visit to Helsinki on Friday.

According to an Estonian source, HS is told that the Estonian Parliament, the Riigikogu, has promised to push for Finland’s membership through an accelerated process that even talks about “days or weeks” rather than a couple of months.

Hence Finnish decision-makers can put at least one tick in their excels and calendars. Admission to NATO requires the approval of each of the 30 member states of the military alliance, and in theory, waiting for membership to take up to a year.

This waiting period is called the “gray period”, when Finland is not yet a member of NATO and is not covered by the security guarantees of Article 5 of the Military Alliance. It is feared that Russia will seek to take advantage of this period with some kind of defiance or even military action.

Kallas quotes the wartime president of the United States Franklin D. Rooseveltia and says that “the only thing that needs to be feared is fear”.

According to him, Russia is used to “playing with our fears,” and we should not give in to it. One country may fear its NATO process, another Russia’s nuclear threat and a third the deployment of Iskander missiles in Kaliningrad.

“We have been proving this for years. … For example, they have threatened to bring Iskander missiles closer to NATO’s borders. But there they have been for years now. These are threats and should be treated as such. These should not intimidate you into making your own defenses, ”says Kallas.

Kallas According to Finland, the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO would bring a significant security surcharge to Estonia and the other Baltic countries and would make it easier to defend the Troika in a possible great war.

He reminds that looking at the map, you can see that the Baltic countries will cease to be a “peninsula” of NATO with Finland’s NATO membership, which would be very vulnerable to an attack by Russia.

Kallas refers to about a hundred kilometers from Kaliningrad, Russia, to Belarus. “Suwałk corridor”which is also located between the NATO countries Lithuania and Poland.

The current situation is that if the Russians were to take over the corridor, the land connection from the Baltic countries to the NATO countries in Western Europe would be cut off and it would be difficult to provide aid to the Baltics. At the same time, Russia would get a connection from Kaliningrad to Belarus, which has been Russia’s helper and platform of attack in the Ukrainian war.

“If the whole Baltic Sea changes [uusien jäsenten myötä] also into the NATO sea, it is easier to get defense assistance from different directions. Not only along the land, but also by sea, ”says Kallas.

According to him, NATO’s expansion into Finland would clearly look like a worse opponent from Russia’s point of view. First, it would face the Finnish armed forces, in addition to which the common border with NATO would increase by more than 1,300 kilometers.

“NATO is getting stronger,” Kallas says.

Western there are differing views among decision-makers as to whether the Russian president is in favor Vladimir Putin with still trying to establish a conversation. For example, the President of France Emmanuel Macron spoke with Putin on the phone earlier this week.

Talking about Kalla with Putin is not interesting.

“Putin is a war criminal, so I don’t see any point in talking to him.”

According to Kallas, the West already went cheap three times before Putin’s major Russian invasion of Ukraine: in 2008 in Georgia, in 2014 in the Crimea, and immediately behind in the Donbass in eastern Ukraine.

“They take a break for a year or two, and after that, the horror work continues. They have to pay and be held accountable for their war crimes. ”

“I hope we can guide you through your NATO process,” Kallas said at Attorney’s Day.

Former Attorney Kaja Kallas visited Attorneys’ Day at the Kalastajatorppa in Helsinki on Friday as a keynote speaker.

Kallas received applauding applause, in which he stated, among other things:

“I have learned a lot from Finland and Finns. I hope we can guide you through your NATO process so that we can be your best friend in NATO. ”