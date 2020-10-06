HS interview Professor of Economics at Princeton University: Pandemic reveals importance of functioning, public health care

In the United States, curbing the coronavirus and reviving the economy are seen as opposites, says Janet Currie. “But we would also be in a much better position financially in the United States if the virus hadn’t spread so badly in the spring.”

Interview the week before, Professor of Economics at Princeton University Janet Currie has been staring at the gray sky of the city. Smoke from wildfires off the west coast of the United States landed on the east coast, and the sun did not shine for many days.

“The smoke has been here for two or three days. And you can’t see the sun through it, ”Currie says via video call.

There are still many months left in the California fire season and the fires have already claimed lives. Climate change is exacerbating the drought and the California governor Gavin Newsomin according to it is a climate emergency. Currie wonders whether, as humanity, we have reached a point of climate change from which there is no going back.

“The situation on Earth has deteriorated rapidly. It makes me wonder if we have reached some kind of turning point, after which everything is moving very fast. ”

Currie defended his dissertation at Princeton University in New Jersey in 1988. His specialties include work economics in particular. She has studied families and children’s development through economics.

Currie has also visited Finland to talk about inequality and health. During her visit in 2014, she talked about the factors that explain health inequalities at birth in the United States.

Her research addresses poverty and the impact of anti-poverty policies on children’s health and well-being throughout their life cycle.

“ “If the leadership in our country had been more stable, the closure of society could also have been implemented in a coordinated manner.”

How will the coronavirus pandemic affect future generations?

“This economic downturn is going to affect children a lot. According to research, the financial stress experienced by parents brings with it, for example, domestic violence and alcoholism. ”

For the past six months, Currie, like many others, has worked from a home office, researching the effects of a pandemic in the United States in particular.

“If the leadership in our country had been more stable, the closure of society could also have been implemented in a coordinated manner. In that case Lockdown it would have been shorter and the financial disruption much smaller, ”Currie says.

According to Currie, in the United States, curbing the coronavirus and economic recovery are seen as opposites. It bothers him.

“We would also be in a much better position financially in the United States if the virus hadn’t spread so badly in the spring. There is no barter between the coronavirus and the economic outlook. The longer a pandemic lasts, the worse the economy will suffer. ”

That’s why Currie is also amazed at how face masks are talked about in the Nordic countries.

“A friend of mine from Denmark put me in a message in which he voiced that there is a face mask recommendation in Denmark. However, we know that the virus is spread by air and infections can be reduced with masks. It’s a shame that the masks were made a political thing that was reflected in individual freedom, ”Currie says.

“Personally, I wear the mask in all public spaces, shops and traffic, it’s convenient and not terrible at all.”

Currieta The heightened climate in the United States is worrying. It is different from anything experienced before. Currie was born and studied in Canada. He says the pandemic in his second home country created an atmosphere of solidarity. He does not see the same in the United States.

“Everything is political. It’s hard to even have discussions in the middle of it all. ”

“ “When we collectively focus on problem solving, we are able to do amazing things.”

Currielle however, how poorly U.S. health care weathered the spring crisis did not come as a surprise.

“There was nothing surprising about that. Everyone knows that a pandemic-like attack on U.S. health care would be a disaster. Public health care has been underfunded for a long time and, for example, information systems are not working. ”

“The coronavirus pandemic has underlined the importance of a functioning, public health service and the importance of prevention.”

Currie sees a lot of similarities between a pandemic and climate change. As long as there is no danger to life, no one will do anything.

“This is not the last pandemic we will experience. And even though we had information, there was no way to prepare for the crisis. ”

The same goes for climate change, Currie says.

“We see fires, we see sea levels rise in New York, for example, but we do nothing.”

Currie says, however, that he has been glad to see what miracles humanity can do when paint is common.

“The pandemic has mobilized governments, citizens and researchers in an incredible way. Back last year, many researchers said it would be impossible to develop a vaccine in less than a year. But now the development work is well under way. ”

Currie also watched the staff of overcrowded Italian and U.S. hospitals cope with their work.

“When we collectively focus on problem solving, we are able to do amazing things. People just have to agree that this is a priority. ”

“Coping with climate change also requires the right focus and energy.”