HS Interview | Prime Minister Orpo: There is no doubt that Turku’s hourly train will not be implemented

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (Kok) believes that the economy will soon turn to growth. Another of his dogs, Pessi, is pictured with Orpo after a swim.

After a break of more than a year, Petteri Orpo managed to take a vacation because “this summer there was no crisis”. At the dog run, the Prime Minister tells HS what the autumn of politics will bring.

The new ones further adjustments of the public finances in the fall budget rush are possible, the prime minister estimates Petteri Orpo (kok) in an interview with HS. Adjustments can mean both spending cuts and tax increases.

“However, I hope that no further adaptations would be needed. If they are needed, however, they will not be of the same scale as what was done in the spring,” Orpo promises.