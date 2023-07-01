HS Interview | “Nowadays we think that victory can only be achieved with weapons,” says UNHCR’s Annika Sandlund

30.6. 19:28 | Updated 0:00

Love little mother!

… I sent such a nice package to Finland last Saturday: For Ester, two kilos of flour, half a kilo of table sugar, a box of saccharin, a quarter of a kilo of candies and six oranges…

Annika Sandlund shows the letter that his father’s “Swedish mother” had sent from Sweden on March 17, 1944. The father was a war child in Sweden.

We should remember our history nowadays, when we are doing well and we don’t have to run away from war, Sandlund thinks.

“Our memory is quite short.”

Sandlund is the new Nordic and Baltic representative of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR). UNHCR is a humanitarian organization that protects the interests of refugees, whose main tasks are to find placement solutions for people in need of protection.

There has been a lot of work lately. At the end of 2022, there were an estimated 108 million people in the world who had been forced to leave their homes due to conflict or similar. A good 35 million of them were refugees.

In the future the number is only higher, as the number of refugees is increasing. The reason is partly political failure.

UNHCR’s task is not to address the root causes of refugees. That is a matter for the UN Security Council.

In recent years, however, the Security Council has not succeeded in its goal of protecting and building world peace.

“And the more tasks pile up for us,” Sandlund states.

“People don’t leave their homes if they have other options,” says Sandlund.

People are willing to face shocking dangers while escaping from harsh conditions. Tens of thousands of migrants have drowned in the Mediterranean. At the borders of many countries, criminal organizations exploit or even kidnap and torture refugees.

When things are right at home, the desire to return is also great. This happened, for example, in South Sudan, when the first elections were held in 2010.

There was a lot of hope in the air, Sandlund recalls. He was working from Ethiopia at the time, and some people threatened to return to South Sudan on foot when it took time to circulate the papers.

“We reminded you that it might not be worth it. When the people had fled the country, about a third had died on the way.”

“But people had a huge desire to participate in building a new nation-state.”

Later A civil war broke out in South Sudan. Elsewhere, too, the glimmers of hope have been few or completely extinguished.

In the current and last decade, the world has hardly signed any peace agreements – or even temporary truces – that would not be violated, Sandlund points out.

“I personally like that the translation took place sometime at the beginning of the Syrian war [2011].”

Before, peace was negotiated on a very down-to-earth level. For example, they talked about how many goats belonged to each person who returned home. Or was he allowed to take the roof he built with him from the temporary home.

The activist was dressed in a UN refugee agency tent used by Syrian refugees at an event in London on Tuesday.

Now, in world politics, it is increasingly rare to sit down at the common table and agree on the distribution of power.

“Nowadays it is thought that there can only be one winner and victory is only achieved with weapons.”

If the peace negotiations were to produce results, it would be easy to target actions: If peace were achieved in Syria, Ukraine and Afghanistan, half of the world’s refugees could return to their homes. In addition, millions of people have left from, for example, Venezuela and Myanmar.

“But for example, only about a dozen have been able to return to Myanmar from there [vuoden 2017 rohingya-vähemmistön kansanmurhan jälkeen] of the million people who fled.”

In the process when politics has failed to build peace, humanitarian aid has become politicized. It complicates the work of organizations.

According to Sandlund, it used to be taken for granted that organizations such as the UN Refugee Agency or the Red Cross were neutral. Operating principles have included that voice communication is maintained in all directions, so that help can reach where it is needed.

Sandlund himself negotiated, for example, with the Tamil Tigers fighting against the government in the Sri Lankan civil war. The guerrillas recruited child fighters into their ranks, and Sandlund’s mission was to get the children out of the war and repatriated back into their communities.

Such work could no longer be done, Sandlund believes.

“They would ask, under what mandate do you negotiate with terrorists,” he says.

“The fighters had done terrible things. But then it was self-evident that the children’s rights and interests come before anything else.”

According to Annika Sandlund, humanitarian workers should not care about politics.

Thinking the change has been seen, for example, in Afghanistan, where aid from the West has dwindled after the Taliban regime came to power in August 2021. The situation became particularly difficult when the Taliban banned women from working in organizations in December 2022 and at the UN during the current spring.

As a reaction, aid decreased: currently, less than 15 percent of Afghanistan’s humanitarian aid, which goes through the UN and international organizations, has been received.

However, in Sandlund’s opinion, humanitarian workers should not care about politics.

“There are more than ten million people in Afghanistan who need food aid. Our job is to help them.”

In the future, more and more people will have to leave their homes not only because of wars, but also due to deteriorating natural conditions. In that case, it is important that, in addition to offering help, legal channels are opened for refugees to immigrate to a new country, Sandlund states.

“Now, Europe’s immigration policy doesn’t always work. But the quick acceptance of Ukrainian refugees has been a successful example of how rigid immigration bureaucracy can also be changed.”

Adjustment 30.6. at 23:59: The military junta coup in Myanmar took place in 2021, not in 2017, as the story initially stated. In 2017, there was a genocide of the Rohingya minority in Myanmar, due to which more than a million Rohingya refugees left the country.