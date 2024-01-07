Sunday, January 7, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Interview | Now it's not nice to be a world healer, says President Tarja Halonen

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 7, 2024
in World Europe
0
HS Interview | Now it's not nice to be a world healer, says President Tarja Halonen

“Finland is the easternmost Nordic country and not the northernmost Baltic”, says Tarja Halonen. Picture: Juhani Niiranen / HS

Now is not a very nice time to be a world healer, says President Tarja Halonen, who turned 80 years old.

Landscape is beautiful, the story is familiar.

President Tarja Halonen life cycle could be told by listing places, a large part of which can be seen from the window of his office in Säästöpankinranta.

The stone houses of the old working-class district, the Kallio church and the old folk school, Hakaniemi square. Sdp's party office, trade union headquarters.

#Interview #it39s #nice #world #healer #President #Tarja #Halonen

See also  Literature | The small British publishing house is a Nobel laureate: four authors have already received the prize within 8 years
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Pilar Rubio: “I don't have birds in my head nor do I look long term”

Pilar Rubio: "I don't have birds in my head nor do I look long term"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result