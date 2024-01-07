HS Interview | Now it's not nice to be a world healer, says President Tarja Halonen

“Finland is the easternmost Nordic country and not the northernmost Baltic”, says Tarja Halonen.

Now is not a very nice time to be a world healer, says President Tarja Halonen, who turned 80 years old.

Landscape is beautiful, the story is familiar.

President Tarja Halonen life cycle could be told by listing places, a large part of which can be seen from the window of his office in Säästöpankinranta.

The stone houses of the old working-class district, the Kallio church and the old folk school, Hakaniemi square. Sdp's party office, trade union headquarters.