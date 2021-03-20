HS interview Now is not the time for savings packages, says Juha Majanen, the new guard of the state coffin – yet debt is just as dangerous a problem for him as before.

Juha Majanen, Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Finance, calls himself a running boy, although he may have more power than any other official in Finland.

Few the Finn recognizes the name Juha Majanen, but soon this will no longer be the case.

He was appointed by the government as the new Ministry of Finance Chief of Staff on Thursday.

This is not just any appointment, but Majanen, 52, Bachelor of Laws, is now possibly Finland’s most influential official.

The post is best known from Majasen’s predecessors, Martti Hetemäki (as Secretary of State 2013-2020) and From the famous cutting lists of the 1990s Raimo from Sailas (in office 1995-2013).

Ministerial and applicants frustrating appointment process it took a year and a half when the applicant did not want to find a person who, in the opinion of the governing parties, was both suitable and competent.

Finally, the Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen (center) nominated for the post from Maja, who did not first apply for the post but was the jobseeker and finally also temporary Chief of Staff.

The Ministry of Finance can have its say on just about every government decision. It makes the state budget, so what the Ministry of Finance thinks is relevant to the daily lives of every Finn.

“We have access to all key government processes,” Majanen says. “However, it is not good for our prestige if we start to intervene terribly, if things go in the right direction.”

This the interview will be conducted in the office of the Secretary of State at the Government Palace in Senate Square. During the Hetemäki season, the lights in the room shone late into the night, even on weekends.

In Hetemäki there was a tendency to carry on his shoulders somewhat all of Finland’s concerns. He tried to find a solution to them in his office.

Lights of the study of Martti Hetemäki, former Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the Government Palace on the last working day of Hetemäki on 30 September 2020 at 7.30 pm. Today, Juha Majanen, Chief of Staff, works in the room.­

This time, a person who would reform the Ministry of Finance was wanted to lead the ministry.

The ministry, with about 400 employees, has strong and independent departments, but close cooperation has not been natural.

What will the Ministry of Finance in Majasen look like?

“This is not Majasen’s ministry, but the ministry of the Minister of Finance and the other Minister of Finance. I am running for their son, “Majanen start reply.

According to Majasen, the ministry prepares things very professionally, but there could be much more to coordinate and work together.

“It would increase our effectiveness,” he says.

“However, our basic task must continue to be to ensure the stability and sustainability of public finances. It is clear that there is a need for an actor who asks embarrassing questions and calls for a debate on how to make public finances sustainable. ”

Majasen according to the Ministry of Finance, more attention needs to be paid to the impact of decisions not only on the economic sustainability of the state but also on social and ecological sustainability.

“The Ministry of Finance’s area of ​​strength has been various issues related to the supply of work. Due to the fight against climate change and the green transition, the Ministry has a great need to understand, for example, the importance of reducing emissions and what kind of cost-effective measures are needed for them. ”

Chief of Staff Juha Majanen has been working on, among other things, post-financial crisis recovery and savings packages and a competitiveness agreement.­

“Does it bother you that sun? I can put the blinds on, ”the Chief of Staff interrupts at the beginning of the interview and takes immediate action.

Majanen has a nice and considerate activity in human reputation.

Maja, who has worked at the Ministry of Finance since 2002, is described as seeking solutions.

Counselor Juha Majanen (left) at a meeting of the Government Negotiations Finance Group with Hannu Mäkinen, Budget Manager at the Ministry of Finance, in May 2011 at the Estates House in Helsinki.­

He himself calls himself a coaching leader. It means a leader who is present, sets an example and directs, shares responsibilities, delegates, but does not try to be an expert on all matters.

“And yes, I am solution-oriented. It is necessary to find out which aspects of the problem are decisive and to understand the views of the various parties. However, it is very important to me to bring out the best possible facts on which the solution is based, ”he says.

“Often the decision situation is uncertain. Take, for example, employment decisions. After all, even skilled economists are often unable to say in advance with certainty how many people will be employed by a measure. It will only survive in retrospect. ”

Majasen is said to be adept at building rescue packages for governments that can be accepted by different parties.

Among other things, he has been involved in rescuing shipyards and the mining company Talvivaara. He has also made post-financial recovery and austerity packages and a competitiveness pact.

He was involved in drafting Juha Sipilän a savings package of EUR 6-7 billion, of which EUR 4 billion was realized.

“Making a six billion euro package was absolutely awful. We sat with Hannu[silloinen Majasen esimies, budjettipäällikkö Hannu Mäkinen] with the Cabinet of Ministers in a small and troubled cabinet called Penni and we asked experts one after the other to be heard. It was pretty good. ”

From the house is described more as a compromise seeker than a fighter who would force decision makers against the back wall to do uncomfortable things.

“Governments ask Majasel for help because he has the ability to quickly perceive things from many angles and he sees political realities. Majanen knows how to use public machinery and knows how to utilize it, ”says the economist, who works a lot with Majasen.

“Majanen is an intelligent, skilled, hardworking, productive and perhaps the most cooperative person in the world, but this ability has its downsides when it comes to defending views against the headwind,” says the official who has worked with Majasen for a long time.

Majanen says now is not the time for savings packages. “I hope we don’t have to resort to spending cuts.”

The economy must first recover after the coronary pandemic and raise employment rates, improve business conditions and increase research and development funding, he lists.

“Now, instead of cutting lists, we need to use other means that the government has at its disposal. Yet from the point of view of the sustainability of public finances, no means can be ruled out. I dare not judge at what stage the cuts will have to be made and by which government, ”he says.

“There is a need to move from the stimulus policy we are pursuing to a reformative, performance-enhancing use of money and to pursue structural reforms and administrative efficiency in order to secure public finances without the need for austerity measures.”

Vm: n the means put forward to stop indebtedness have often been straightforward.

Common measures have been to reduce public spending and to reduce or change unemployment benefits to make the unemployed more receptive to work.

“In the future, we need to do more and more to try to understand and take over phenomena that are more difficult to manage, such as research and the importance of development and other investments. Or, for example, the effect of increasing labor migration. ”

In June 2014, Juha Majanen participated in the first economic policy debate of the new Minister of Finance Antti Rinte (sd, front back) after his appointment as Minister. Participating were Budget Manager Hannu Mäkinen (left), Special Economic Policy Assistant Joonas Rahkola, Special Political Assistant Jyrki Konola, then Budget Adviser Majanen, State Secretary Raimo Luoma and State Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Martti Hetemäki.­

Majasen however, there must be some clear evidence in advance of, for example, research, otherwise the use of public money is risky.

“There has to be at least some vision of cost-effectiveness. For example, the employment rate can be raised by very cheap or very expensive means. It must be seen that the package will stabilize public finances and not just increase the number of people employed. ”

The Treasury minister Matti Vanhanen (middle) said this weekthat the government should consider investing in a billion-dollar loan fund in a public research and development fund to boost Finland’s competitiveness.

Majanen supports the proposal, but only on the condition that at the same time the government makes changes that will increase employment without increasing government debt.

Last Over the years, many economists have begun to question the teachings of tight economic policies and criticize talk of the dangers of debt.

According to the current doctrine, the task of central banks is to operate independently and to ensure the stability of the value of money.

During the interest rate crisis, the situation has changed and so-called fiscal dominance dominates thinking. To the extreme, it could mean that politicians are forcing central banks to print more money, among other things, to ease the sovereign debt problem.

Is debt a smaller problem than before?

“I am not yet convinced that the situation has changed significantly. I am not at all convinced. ”

Why is debt dangerous?

“When you take out a debt, the premise is that it will one day have to be repaid. If there is a big mismatch between the debt service capacity and the amount of debt, then it can drive the state into a very difficult situation and very quickly. ”

Majanen says that Finland’s problem is that the country did not even have time to recover properly from the financial crisis of 2007–2009 when the crisis caused by the corona came.

“A new shock may soon come. There is a big problem if there are no buffers and debt levels are high. I don’t want to be intimidated, but in theory it is possible that a crisis like the financial crisis will be triggered in the world, and then the high indebtedness of the states will certainly not be an insignificant thing anymore. ”