HS interview NATO membership has provided a backbone for dealing with Russia, says Norwegian Prime Minister – “We are not in NATO to target aggression in Russia”

According to the Norwegian Prime Minister, NATO’s northern members could bring forward perspectives in the military alliance that would alleviate military tensions in the north.

Copenhagen

North voice will be strong in NATO if Finland and Sweden decide to join the military alliance, says Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

And that voice would carry a deep understanding of Russia.

“I believe that over the years, Finland and Norway have developed an understanding of what it means to be Russia’s neighbor,” says Støre in an interview with HS in Copenhagen, where the Nordic prime ministers met on Wednesday Prime Minister of India.

Norway has been a member of NATO since its inception, as have Denmark and Iceland. Norway is also one of the few NATO countries to share a border with Russia. Russia’s neighbors are also NATO countries Estonia and Latvia, and Kaliningrad is surrounded by Poland and Lithuania.

Norway also has a special relationship with NATO as the Secretary General of the Military Alliance Jens Stoltenberg is the former Prime Minister of Norway. Stoltenberg has a close relationship with Støre, who served on the Stoltenberg government as Foreign Minister and Minister for Social Affairs and Health.

When Stoltenberg was elected Secretary General of NATO in 2014, he resigned as chairman of the Norwegian Labor Party. Støre was chosen as his successor. Støre became prime minister in last year’s election.

Jens Stoltenberg and Jonas Gahr Støre attended a commemoration of the victims of the Utøya attack in Oslo in July 2021. Ten years after the attack.

Norwegian and the land border of Russia is located high in the north and is almost 200 kilometers long. If Finland became a member of NATO, the common border between NATO and Russia would increase by more than 1,300 kilometers.

According to Prime Minister Støre, NATO membership has given Norway a backing to negotiate with Russia.

“We are not in NATO to target aggression against Russia, but as a means to ensure our independence based on national defense and the security provided by the alliance. To understand this, Finland is also thinking now, ”says Støre.

Norway and the other Nordic countries have given strong support to Finland’s and Sweden’s possible NATO membership. On Wednesday, Støre suggested that the other Nordic countries should ratify the approval of Finnish and Swedish membership in their parliaments on the same day.

“Nordic solidarity,” Støre describes.

Støre reminds that the Nordic countries have been deepening defense co-operation for 15 years, which also provides security for Finland and Sweden during the possible NATO application process.

Norwegian Støre speaks of the geographical location in a Finnish-familiar way.

“Geographical issues can’t be chosen, they have to be dealt with.”

According to the Prime Minister, Norway has managed to maintain constructive and peaceful relations with Russia throughout history, including during NATO membership.

“High north, low tension,” Støre says in his mantra, referring to Norway’s goal of keeping tensions in the northern region low.

It also involves Norway’s position in NATO. The pre-Russian Soviet Union strongly opposed Norway’s membership in the military alliance.

In January 1949, the Soviet Union sent Norway a note warning that NATO should not join. The note claimed that American and British military bases were to be located in Norway.

Norway assured that this would not be the case. No military bases from other countries would come to Norway as long as the country is not attacked.

It was therefore important for Norway that no NATO-led forces, bases or nuclear weapons be deployed within the country’s borders. There has been a similar debate about the membership of Finland and Sweden.

As a member, Norway has spoken out in favor of nuclear disarmament.

Russian Even after the attack, Støre is the President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö spoke directly to the president Vladimir Putin with. At the end of March, Støre had an hour-long telephone conversation with Putin, during which Støre urged Putin to end hostilities in Ukraine and withdraw troops.

After the call, Støre told the Norwegian media that he had no illusions about the impact of his call on Putin. However, it was important to tell what his actions look like to outsiders.

However, the debate had no effect on hostilities.

Nordic Støre emphasizes: The Nordic countries do not threaten anyone.

“We conduct our military operations with respect for our neighbors. We are also doing so increasingly with Finland and Sweden, and after the countries’ possible NATO membership, we can do it even more closely, ”says Støre.

According to Støre, the possible accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO is related to ensuring the countries’ own defense. In addition, according to Støre, NATO’s northern members could bring forward perspectives in the military alliance that would alleviate military tensions in the north.

Støre reiterates: we are not threatening anyone.

“Finland is not a threat to anyone. No one can even think that Finland threatens the borders or interests of another country. ”