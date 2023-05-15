HS interview | NATO commander on the lessons of the Russian attack: “We have to make sure that we make decisions faster”

Philippe Lavigne, commander of ACT, the staff that focuses on NATO’s future, hopes that Finns will bring a new way of thinking to NATO. Finland’s adaptation to NATO will still come in terms of mobility, he assessed in an interview with HS in Norfolk, USA.

General Philippe Lavigne at the beginning of the interview, he raises his hands to shoulder level and pretends to bulge his muscles.

Ele is the answer to the question of how it feels to have Finland, the 31st member of NATO.

“I feel stronger, of course,” says Lavigne.

“And I feel stronger in a part of the world where I believe there will be more competition,” he continues.

The French Lavigne is the commander of ACT (Allied Command Transformation), NATO’s strategic command ladder in the United States.

ACT is the second of NATO’s highest-level military staffs. It focuses, among other things, on developing the alliance’s warfare capability.

As Finland’s NATO asset, Lavigne is the first to highlight Russia expertise.

It is very important for NATO right now, because Russia is defined in NATO’s new strategy as the second threat NATO faces, along with terrorism, he says.

In addition, there is a war in Ukraine.

“It is so important to have Finland – and Sweden very soon – [mukaan] in this part of the world.”

French Philippe Lavigne, Commander of the NATO Staff ACT, watched the flag ceremony of the NATO Festivals organized in Norfolk on April 20. Finland was involved as a member for the first time.

Lavigne gives an interview in his office in Norfolk, USA, where ACT is located. The headquarters is next to the largest naval base in the world.

The commander talks about his recent visit to Finland and how he became the commander of the Finnish Defense Forces Timo Kivinen looked at maps with.

The maps showed a different perspective than what Lavigne is used to in her home country of France or now in the United States: For example, roads, terrain and economically important connections were visible in different ways.

Sharing a national perspective and building common understanding on this basis is important in NATO, says Lavigne.

Among other things, the maps told him how the Baltic countries, together with Finland, Sweden and Norway, offer NATO very important strategic depth.

The term strategic depth simply refers to the distance that enemy forces have from the front line to key targets, such as important residential areas or industrial and military sites.

At the same time, in Lavigne’s opinion, the maps also showed how access to the Arctic region and the sea routes through it will be increasingly important for Russia in the future.

This is because the Baltic Sea will be largely surrounded by NATO countries in the future.

“It means that they rely more and more on the Arctic,” he says, also referring to the melting of the sea ice.

Finland brings According to Lavigne, however, there is much more to NATO than its geographical location and northern perspective.

The commander mentions Finland’s defense industry and technological know-how as one example. As commander of the forward-looking ACT, they are especially his area.

Lavigne points to how NATO is currently very focused on new technologies. This work is carried out, for example, in a new body focused on innovation called Diana, which is scheduled to be fully operational in 2025.

The purpose of Diana is to bring the private sector and allies together so that NATO remains at the forefront of technological development. Its purpose is to maintain a network of test centers and “accelerators” in NATO countries. The staff is growing at the moment.

Lavignen mentions quantum technology as one example of technology of interest to NATO.

Finland has expertise in this field, for example, and Finland can also bring that to NATO, he says.

ACT is From the NATO staff, the one that has led Finland’s military coordination during the NATO era.

It’s about work that lasted just under a year, in which ten different areas have been dealt with, including legislation, communication systems, logistics, medicine and the transition to NATO’s integrated air and missile defense.

The work will be completed very soon.

With this appearance, Lavigne will travel to Finland in June to complete the formal matching process.

Finland’s work has gone smoothly, because Finland managed to be a NATO partner country for almost 20 years. Lavigne says that “connecting” Finland to NATO is easy.

Adaptation will of course continue to be. Lavigne mentions military mobility as one point for Finland.

“Of course, there will be some adaptation. I think one part of the adaptation is the ability to consider the NATO team. It means mobility,” says Lavigne.

He says that Finland already knows NATO’s operations and needs well.

“We need mobility. We need the states to have the ability and know-how to move wherever NATO needs them.”

Lavigne does not directly refer to what kind of abilities Finland should develop.

NATO has already set preliminary performance goals for Finland, the details of which are classified.

NATO is anyway renewing its mass structure so that a clearly larger part of the troops is ready for quick action than before.

Defense forces commander Kivinen has previously stated, that Finland also needs to be ready to contribute to the rapidly executing forces in the future. According to him, this has the greatest impact on the development of the ground forces.

It can be considered clear that participating in rapid response forces is more challenging for Finland than for some other NATO countries, because Finland relies on the conscription army and reservists, not the professional army.

Finland membership has been widely praised in NATO, and in Finland it has very broad public support. At the same time, membership is the result of Russia’s attack on Ukraine and therefore the result of a tragic development.

What kind of world does the commander think we live in now?

“Peace is never guaranteed. We have to do everything possible to protect our citizens and preserve our freedom of action,” he says.

In Lavigne’s opinion, what are the main doctrines of the Russian war of aggression?

The commander’s list is long and winding. Among other things, he talks about crisis resilience and the importance of networking between civil and military defense, as well as the importance of a functioning chain of command that crosses the borders of the defense branches.

As one theme, he also highlights the essential role of private companies in current warfare.

“We have to make use of the private sector. We cannot survive alone in a highly intense war. The private sector is so important.”

Lavigne mentions the Starlink satellites, for example.

The SpaceX company’s technology has helped Ukrainians stay online despite Russia’s attempts to damage the country’s internet traffic connections.

He also mentions the role of large companies such as Microsoft and Google.

For example, Microsoft was involved in uploading the Ukrainian government’s data to the cloud just before the Russian physical attacks.

Is it learned something about Russia’s capabilities during the war that was not known before February 24 last year?

Lavigne says that much is known. Lessons can be learned from Russia’s adaptation to situations.

According to him, the war in Ukraine has been a wake-up call for NATO in that, for example, capabilities that were previously agreed upon would be put into action faster. Lavigne needs more testing and agility.

“We need to make sure that we make decisions faster and that we have the best tools to maintain an edge. Not waiting 20 years, but today.”

When asked, the commander’s message to the Finns who will soon be working more and more widely in NATO structures is that fresh thinking should be brought along.

“Welcome to ACT!”

“Bring your desire and bring your ability to think in a new way. You have not been to NATO, but you have been very close to NATO. You have your own ability to cope with challenges and you have proven that you have coped with them very well.”