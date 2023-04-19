HS Interview | Nasima Razmyar, who is giving up her position: In the end, no one in the leadership of Helsinki bears responsibility

Nasima Razmyar (sd) managed to serve as deputy mayor for six years. Now he returns to the parliament and tells what he saw in the deepest core of the city of Helsinki.

Education and Deputy Mayor for Education Nasima Razmyar spends the last weeks in his corner room at the town hall.

At the beginning of April, Razmyar was elected to the parliament from Helsinki with more than 14,000 votes. Razmyar will soon submit his resignation from the post of deputy mayor and the SDP district assembly will choose his successor.

However, the district meeting is only at the end of May. Until then, Razmyar balances between national politics and local decision-making. Especially about the latter, he has a few words to say before he closes the door to his study for the last time.

Razmyar left parliament in 2017 to become Helsinki’s first deputy mayor for culture and leisure. For the past two years, Razmyar’s area of ​​responsibility has been the field of education and training.

During six years, he has worked alongside two different mayors. First Jan Vapaavuorenthen Juhana Vartiainen with.

According to Razmyar, there has been a difference in management styles. Whereas Vapaavuori directly sought power – and got it criticism from other members of the mayor’s council as well -, Vartiainen, on the other hand, according to Razmyar’s view, has even avoided the use of power.

Razmyar arranges his words carefully.

“I appreciate that Vartiainen is friendly, conversational and wants to learn new things. However, I would like more determination and stronger decision-making ability.”

For example, according to Razmyar, Vartiainen did not deal with the wage payment crisis started by Sarastia with sufficient vigor.

Leaving the city council for international assignments Cloud Thursday criticize strongly Model of Helsinki’s mayor in the Easter Helsingin Sanomat. Razmyarkin signs that criticism.

“There are weaknesses in the management system. I have used all the power that is possible for the deputy mayor, within the limits of the administrative rules, but honestly, the lack of operational power makes many things difficult,” says Razmyar.

That has been one of the reasons to return to Arkadianmäki. You can have a wider influence in Parliament.

To the mayor’s model was moved to Helsinki in 2017. In that, power was given especially to the mayor, but the deputy mayors had less room for maneuver.

The fact that the city is led by the head of the office alongside the mayor is also confusing. As a result, according to Razmyar, no one ultimately bears responsibility.

“For example, industry leaders feel that they are alone in a demanding task and it is not clear who their boss is,” says Razmyar.

So far, the feedback given on the mayor’s model has only led to a small fine-tuning. After his departure, Razmyar would like to see larger structural changes in the way Helsinki is managed.

When Razmyar looks back on his time as deputy mayor, he considers openness and raising issues to be his greatest merit.

For example Interview given to Helsingin Sanomatwhich dealt with the challenges of inclusion, has been involved in starting a national discussion about the situation in schools.

“We have a mammoth problem that has been closed for a long time,” says Razmyar.

During Razmyar’s tenure, schools and kindergartens have been in the headlines almost every day.

Despite that, this year’s budget was originally going to include cuts for schools. Finally, the politicians ended up anyway cancel the surgeries. Razmyar also actively pushed for the cancellation of surgeries.

In recent years, the staff shortage in early childhood education, unrest in schools and reforms, such as the possible abandonment of weighted classes, have also caused concern.

The discussions have been marked by a lack of money. There never seem to be enough resources.

Can the deputy mayor of education and training quit his job satisfied in a situation where the house burns down?

Razmyar says that he tried to influence the situation mainly through two routes. He has brought the industry’s difficulties to the public and defended the need for money for education and early childhood education in negotiations.

He has found the productivity goal recorded in the city strategy to be particularly frustrating, in which stricter financial management is required from industries year after year. Razmyar himself was involved in agreeing on the annual productivity target of 0.5 percent.

“The only way to increase productivity in schools and kindergartens is by cutting back. It’s now about a city with a surplus every year,” sighs Razmyar.

That’s why the fight for a few million has been frustrating. According to Razmyar, fixing the crisis in early childhood education in particular requires much more money than has been promised.

The dances organized by the mayor for the fourth graders for Helsinki schoolchildren have been Razmyar’s favorite event. It has been an opportunity to be an example to children with immigrant backgrounds.

On the other hand According to Razmyar, the city’s strategy for productivity growth reflects the city’s democratically elected leadership.

“It’s honest to admit that this is a really pro-Kingdom town. Politics must then reflect the will of the people of Helsinki.”

In general, cooperation with the coalition has gone well in Razmyar’s opinion. That’s why he hopes for the next blue-green government in Finland.

“In Helsinki’s decision-making, the Basic Finns have shown no desire to bear responsibility,” says Razmyar. For example, basic Finns have tended to leave budget negotiations quite quickly.

Razmyar is also frightened by the changing attitude climate. He would not like to see the American culture war spread to Finland. According to Razmyar, basic Finns intensify the phenomenon.

