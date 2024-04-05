HS interview | Minister of Education Henriksson: The government cannot cancel additional funding for basic education

Minister of Education Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) says that even in a difficult economic situation, the government cannot cancel the additional funds agreed for basic education. He does not comment on the fate of funding for vocational education and upper secondary schools.

When Minister of Education Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) recently commented on the school shooting in Vantaa on Tuesday, his tears made headlines.

A few days after the incident, the shock has not subsided. Henriksson says in an interview with HS that his thoughts are still with the victims, their loved ones and the entire school community.

“The main question is, of course, what makes a 12-year-old act like this. And how is it possible that he got his hands on this gun and then went off to do this?” Henriksson asks.

Henriksson has been in contact with the Vantaa school about a possible visit to the school. However, he only wants to do it when it suits the school so that it does not interfere with the processing of events and the continuation of everyday life at the school.

Government got an update on the progress of the school shooting investigation on Thursday. The government's possible further actions will only be decided when there is more information.

Henriksson does not want to anticipate further measures yet, but highlights measures already agreed upon by the government in order to increase the safety of schools.

The minister's main idea, of which he has spoken beforeis that more adults are needed in schools.

According to him, the need will be met, for example, by increasing weekly hours in 2025 and renewing the so-called three-tier support model.

The first enables the hiring of additional teachers, the latter brings more special education teachers and assistants to the school, according to Henriksson.

According to Henriksson, the well-being of children and young people is a matter for society as a whole.

Case has returned to the public debate the fact that violent situations in schools have increased since 2015. In the statistics, people under the age of 15 are especially highlighted. For example, in the capital region, the police have to visit schools every week due to threatening situations.

Henriksson sees in the background that more and more children are not well and suffer from mental health problems.

“The fact that the school has enough school curators and support services and that the student care system works is important.”

For one as a solution, Henriksson says he has considered canceling the change made to school curators a year ago. He emphasizes that the matter is not related to the Vantaa case, but is based on the experiences he heard before that.

At the beginning of last year, some of the municipalities' tasks were transferred to new welfare areas. It was about social and health care reform. Along with other tasks, the responsibility of the regions was transferred to student maintenance.

The employer of school psychologists and curators has therefore no longer been the municipality but the welfare region.

“It might be the case that it would have been better if these people were employed by the municipality,” says Henriksson and asks if transferring them back would make sense.

“In general, it can be seen that children need more curatorial and study care services. Now the message, which has been especially from high schools, is that the curator is less present than before.”

No decisions or clarifications have been made on the matter yet, but it is the minister's own thinking.

Henriksson also highlights the spread of the so-called South Karelia model from the government program.

In the model, a criminal report is always filed if a child under the age of 15 commits an illegal act at school. In addition, a discussion group is organized, which includes the perpetrator and the victim, as well as the guardians of both, the police and a legal representative.

Thinking about how the model could be spread more widely is still in progress. Also under consideration is how to implement the government program's promise to strengthen the legal protection of victims of bullying and the possibility to continue in the same school.

“The last time yesterday, when I sat down with the management team of the ministry, I also told the officials that it is this point that needs to be thought through carefully. That how it can be implemented in practice and in what way.”

According to Henriksson, investments in basic education cannot be shifted, but they are needed now.

Bridge the government is currently planning significant additional savings for the public economy. They will be agreed upon in the mid-April frame rush.

Henriksson says it's lucky that the government chose to invest in basic education, for example, in the government negotiations a year ago. It is planned to spend more money each year than the previous one, so that in 2027 the annual sum of money will be 200 million euros higher than in the starting situation.

Will any investments planned for education be canceled in the framework crisis?

“Of course, I'm not ready to cancel anything from basic education and early childhood education, but that requires the investments that were agreed upon when making the government program.”

What about vocational schools and upper secondary schools?

“It is too early to say anything about this wider picture. But of course it is the case that education should not be cut in general. We still have the framework conflict negotiations ahead of us. It's a very difficult situation that will demand a lot from all of us.”

The Treasury minister Riikka Purra (ps) said in parliament on Tuesday that “literacy and numeracy do not always require more money”.

He was referring to the years after the wars, when baby boomers were educated and raised with fewer resources. According to Purra, it's also about attitudes and values.

Henriksson has not heard about Purra's statement before the interview.

“Well, the finance minister does the work of the finance minister. And I do the work of the Minister of Education,” says Henriksson.

If basic education or early childhood education are not cut, is it possible that some education investments, for example, would be postponed until later?

“They are needed now.”