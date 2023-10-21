Saturday, October 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS interview | Minister Jaakko Iloniemi: Tarja Halonen saw the world through pink glasses

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
HS interview | Minister Jaakko Iloniemi: Tarja Halonen saw the world through pink glasses

Policy|HS interview

Finland can still become a viable peace broker, believes Minister Jaakko Iloniemi, a confidant of President Martti Ahtisaari. In modern times, instead of crises, the rise of the global south is exceptional.

Russia is not comparable to the Soviet Union in terms of territory or resources, reminds Jaakko Iloniemi. Picture: Rio Gandara HS

Teemu Luukka HS

| Updated

“We do not is no longer impartial and we don’t even pretend to be. However, that’s not an obstacle that we can’t get something done.”

This is what the minister and emeritus diplomat says Jaakko Iloniemi91. According to him, NATO membership does not prevent Finland from becoming a peace broker or a place for détente negotiations.

#interview #Minister #Jaakko #Iloniemi #Tarja #Halonen #world #pink #glasses

See also  Argentina zero cases of avian flu on farm and declares itself free of the disease
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Recommended

No Result
View All Result