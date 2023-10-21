Finland can still become a viable peace broker, believes Minister Jaakko Iloniemi, a confidant of President Martti Ahtisaari. In modern times, instead of crises, the rise of the global south is exceptional.

Russia is not comparable to the Soviet Union in terms of territory or resources, reminds Jaakko Iloniemi.

Teemu Luukka HS

2:00 am | Updated 11:04 am

“We do not is no longer impartial and we don’t even pretend to be. However, that’s not an obstacle that we can’t get something done.”

This is what the minister and emeritus diplomat says Jaakko Iloniemi91. According to him, NATO membership does not prevent Finland from becoming a peace broker or a place for détente negotiations.