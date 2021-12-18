HS interview Mika Ihamuotila took Kirsti Paakka by the hand in the last days in the hospital – Now she wants to continue working for Finland’s country image

Mika Ihamuotila wants to be the ambassador of Finland’s country image. He would like the exceptional nature of the way of life offered by the Helsinki metropolitan area to be better communicated – and for the Finnish atmosphere to be less “flat”.

Marimekon Chairman of the Board and main shareholder Mika Ihamuotila is a publicly divided person.

Finnish-speaking Tweets are often thorns towards government economic policy, weakly encouraging taxation, or unvaccinated.

Instead, the messages in English and Instagram pictures are pure praise of Finland: archipelago landscapes, Marimekko patterns, nature, the sun, success stories.

“I never criticize Finland in English. Of course, ”says Ihamuotila.

Ihamuotila Namely, it has harnessed itself and partly also its company to sell the image of Finland. It can also be called branding, although some people think the word has too strict an echo.

“Then, if we mean smoothing out the facts, it is a matter of misbranding, but Finland does not need to be smoothed. Our brand can be based on facts because they are so appealing. ”

Finland needs a good brand to attract people, both top experts and ordinary employees.

“Major My problem at Marimekko and the former chairman of Rovion’s board has been to get top international experts to Finland. We really need a lot more people here, and we have to work for it, ”says Ihamuotila.

All of this, of course, has been known for a long time, but the means may have been a little wrong. In Ihamuotila’s opinion, it has not been realized in Finland that the country’s image is most effectively conveyed by the most successful and interesting companies and people.

“However, not athletes, unlike in Finland, have long been believed. No one comes to Finland because there are good athletes here. ”

Picture Finland, as an expert in modern technology, is still based mainly on Nokia in a large part of the world.

“In India or China, Nokia is what is known and associated with Finland. Nokia completely revolutionized what Finland is and I consider Finland to be the world. ”

In addition to Nokia, gaming companies such as Rovio and Supercell and the growth company Slush have made Finland attractive in software centers in California or Israel.

“It’s really cool to come to work in Helsinki in Tel Aviv or Silicon Valley,” says Ihamuotila.

This however, it should not be misunderstood. According to Ihamuotila, you should never go to the world or to build a brand Finnish design above.

“It just doesn’t interest anyone. But after the company and its products are otherwise considered interesting, there is an opportunity to highlight Finland as well. This is what we have done at Marimekko, ”he says.

Attracting fashion and marketing experts to Finland is not easy, and Marimekkok also needs top experts. Therefore, according to Ihamuotila, the company aims to do the same in a mini size as Nokia.

“Although Marimekko is small as a company, its visibility in this target group is top notch. And with the Adidas partnership, for example, Marimekko is now visible all over the world, even in countries where we do not have stores and the company is not known at all. ”

“ “Finnish qualities are globally sought after.”

Starting points According to Ihamuotila, they are great for developing Finland’s image of the country, because never before has Finnishness been as attractive as it is now.

The world is moving in a direction that is to Finland’s advantage.

Let’s now compare it to Sweden. The image of Sweden has been formed through companies and products such as Ikea, H & M’s Abba and Volvo.

“But they no longer represent very desirable things. They are more of an American-type and superficial world. Instead, the qualities that Finns and Marimekko represent, such as honesty, authenticity, equality and purity, are very interesting values ​​globally. ”

At the same time, Finland has also changed in a partly good direction. After all, cities compete for experts, especially in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

“Helsinki was a place uninhabitable 15 years ago from a London perspective. There were no interesting restaurants here for families to go to for lunch over the weekend. Now is. Helsinki’s restaurant and cultural scene is really nice. ”

It is already a cliché to reiterate that children can walk to school alone in the city. Still, it’s a wonderful thing for most foreigners.

But in addition, Helsinki and Espoo have something unique that Ihamuotila thinks should be highlighted in all communications.

“It’s close to nature. Nature is really important to today’s thirties generation of hikers. Where else in the world can you walk from home to the archipelago? Or after a half-hour drive to the national park for a backpacking trip? ”

According to Mika Ihamuotila, the country’s image is conveyed by the most successful and interesting companies and people.

“ “I’m afraid these young people won’t return.”

For everyone this is not enough. At the same time as attracting others, care should be taken to ensure that the homeland is an attractive place for even the most talented Finns to create a career and start a family.

According to Ihamuotila, there are always a worrying number of young people leaving Finland to work abroad. She herself has four adult sons and friends have children of the same age, so she can see up close what’s going on in that crowd.

It is easiest for bilinguals to leave, as it is easy for them to adapt to Stockholm, for example, where the labor market is also much larger. However, the economists who visited Hanken are not the only ones.

“A significant number of young people feel that Finland’s spiritual atmosphere is cramped. They are not well here. ”

What do you mean?

“How I say this so that no one gets angry. We do not value success, trying, investing enough. It could also be about taxation, the experience of equalization and flattening in general. ”

Brain drain has been feared and fought for a long time and often unjustifiably. Many people in the Ihamuotalli generation went abroad to study and work.

“That’s when I always said that brain drain is the best thing that can happen. Because we always came back, richer in new ideas and experiences, ”says Ihamuotila.

“Now I am afraid these young people will not return. For many, Finland is becoming just a summer holiday destination, a place of memories. So there are also things we need to change. ”

“ Life suddenly stopped in the middle of the workday.

Ihamuotila holds a PhD from the Helsinki School of Economics.

He went to work in the early 1990s Björn Wahlroosin to establish Mandatum Investment Bank, which acted as a well-paid advisor when the Finnish economy was reorganized after the recession.

Björn Wahlroos (left) became Sampo’s President and CEO in 2001. Next to Wahlroos, Pentti Hakkarainen, Hannu Kokkonen and Mika Ihamuotila.

When Mandatum merged with Leonia Bank and the insurance company Sampo in 2001, Ihamuotila became the President and CEO of Sampo Bank.

Life came to a halt in September 2006. Ihamuotila shortened in the middle of her working day in her study. The cause was a large but benign tumor found in the brain that was resected. During the recovery period, Wahlroos sold Sampo Bank to Danske Bank.

Read more: A serious illness led to a change of direction

Only Ihamuotila, 42, changed the direction of his life. He resigned and approached the main owner of Marimekko Kirsti from Paakkasta offering to buy Paakkanen’s stake in the company.

“When he agreed to meet, we talked for an hour and a half and shared his vision for the company’s development. Finally Kirsti said, ‘What do you get for Marimekko?’ Well, I didn’t get it right now, ”says Ihamuotila.

He put all his assets and borrowed money into a total of about 30 million euros. For he got a 24 percent stake in Marimekko.

Now the value of that share would be about 160 million euros. Ihamuotila currently owns 12.5 percent of the company.

In October 2007, Kirsti Paakkanen and Mika Ihamuotila announced the result of Ihamuotila as the company’s main owner in Marimekko’s North Esplanade store.

Marimekosta has become, in Ihamuotila’s opinion, quite as he thought 14 years ago.

“It took longer than expected with the onset of the financial crisis and more. We now have 165 stores, based on which we have digitized operations. Marimekko is happy, colorful, liberated and represents certain kinds of value choices. ”

With a turnover of EUR 125 million last year, Marimekko is still a relatively small listed company, but in the minds of many it is much larger in size.

The company has been able to innovate in an amazing way and make its classic designs more and more interesting for new generations.

“Who would have thought then that even young boys would dress in Marimekko,” Ihamuotila says.

“ “Kirsti was insanely tired.”

Kirsti Paakkanen died in early November at the age of 92. Ihamuotila says that in the last days of Paakkanen’s year, he was Marimekko’s CEO Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko and a long-term reception employee at Marimekko Eija Konttila.

“Kirsti had no children or a huge circle of friends. I held her hand in the hospital a couple of days before she died. Kirsti was insanely tired but still wanted to hear how the friendship went, which products went. ”

Quite soon after Ihamuotila had bought Marimekko, the gap between the old and the new owner cooled down. Although Paakkanen had accepted the strategy presented by Ihamuotila, the company’s drastic change of direction was still a surprise.

Many people from Paakkanen’s time also left the company. Paakkanen also publicly criticizes Ihamuotila’s choices.

“Kirsti had taken the company to business attire, black. I believed that the right direction for Marimekko is color, warmth, patterns and authenticity. It took a couple of years to cool down, but after that we were in regular contact again. He was a dear person to me, and I hope and believe that the feeling was mutual, ”Ihamuotila says.

Kirsti Paakkanen at her home in Westend, Espoo, in 2009. Paakkanen always dressed in black.

Ihamuotila resigned from Marimekko’s President and CEO in 2016 but will continue as part-time Chairman of the Board. Since then, he has had enough time for other investments as well as advising growth entrepreneurs.

“I do it for free, but sometimes I also end up as an investor.”

On social media, he is an active and monitored publisher.

In addition, he is marketing the image of Finland in a picture book about the archipelago published last spring. In the pictures taken by the fashion fashion, the sun always shines and the water sparkles clean and warm.

The text is about an imaginary sailing trip from Porvoo to Åland. Ihamuotila herself rides in a motorboat but is happy to ride in the sailboats of friends.

In autumn Ihamuotila built a zero-energy cottage on a small island called Stubbö Bärsskär, which foreign journalists and bloggers are allowed to stay in as long as they report on their experience.

“It’s just a small thing, but that too can make a difference when we try to attract employees here. I think our world’s finest archipelago is an undermarketed tourist destination. ”

There is no harm in the fact that the name of the island refers to the former prime minister who loves Marimekko and is internationally known.