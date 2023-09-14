HS Interview | Mihail Zygar, who photographed Putin’s inner circle, is now debunking the myths cherished by Russia

Russian journalist-writer Mikhail Zygar (b. 1981) had been following Ukraine with interest for a long time.

Over the years, he had interviewed the country’s presidents and oligarchs, got to know activists and cultural people, and made a lot of friends. At a friend’s house in Butša, he even wrote a significant part of his book, which was also published in Finnish Putin’s inner circle (Fin. Jukka MallinenOtava 2016).