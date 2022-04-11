HS interview Merkel’s former adviser: Putin can never be trusted again, and “deputation” should take place in Russia

German foreign policy veteran Christoph Heusgen says that during the pandemic, Putin began to believe in his own fantasies. Now Putin has become an “international outcast”.

President Vladimir Putin Russia can never be trusted again. Germany failed when it tried to find a common tone with Russia by intensifying its common energy policy.

That’s what a respected German diplomat thinks Christoph Heusgen67, who has served as former Chancellor Angela Merkelin as a foreign policy adviser and German ambassador to the UN. He is also the director of the Munich Security Conference in February.

According to Heusgen, Finland’s accession to NATO would be a great advantage. Finland would also certainly receive NATO membership without resistance within the alliance, Heusgen estimates.

HS interviewed Heusgen, who visited Finland, about Merkel’s Russia policy, European energy policy and Finland’s NATO membership.

Russian until the start of the attack, many believed Putin would have too much at stake and would not attack Ukraine.

Do you believe that Putin deliberately misled Europe or Germany?

“Looking back at the speeches he gave, he was often very aggressive. At the same time, I did not think he would attack the whole of Ukraine. At the end of the Munich Security Conference, four days before the attack, was able to feel that [lännellä] had a very strong readiness to respond to the Russian attack.“

“I think we underestimate how much the coronavirus had an impact on Putin. For the past two years, he has really isolated himself from foreign visitors. For two years, Chancellor Merkel did not have the opportunity to sit down with him to discuss. I believe that is how Putin began to believe in his own fantasies. ”

Did Merkel underestimate Putin?

“I can’t speak for the Chancellor, but I can tell him as his former adviser and former UN ambassador that I had no illusions about Putin. I knew he was not a Democrat and he didn’t care about international law. However, I considered him a realist. ”

“Still, he attacked Ukraine. I was not aware of such an irrational side in him. I personally did not expect that. ”

If Merkel was still in power on the day the war broke out, what would you have advised her to do? Would Germany’s reaction have been the same as that of Olaf Scholz?

“As Americans used to say, just Richard Nixon could go to China. Only the Social Democratic Chancellor would turn social democratic policy 180 degrees. I don’t know if the SPD would have changed so much if it had been in opposition. “

The Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki Has said, should not be negotiated with war criminals. Should Europe negotiate with Putin again?

“Given what all the international agreements Putin has violated, he can no longer be trusted. He has become an international outcast. He has broken civilization. Putin is responsible for the war crimes committed, they are crimes against humanity.“

“ “You can’t go back to a relationship where you sit and drink champagne.”

Can Germany’s relationship with Russia be restored one day?

“Russia under Putin can no longer be alike. After Putin, Russia is still a neighbor of Europe and Finland. There are areas where Russia has a role to play. When it comes to climate change, biodiversity, even health or global issues, Russia needs to be represented and work with Russia. ”

“Today, we must not have the illusion of how many support Putin’s policies. I also think that Russia needs some kind of enlightenment, as we had a kind of ‘denacification’ in Germany. we need Russia’s ‘deputation’. “

Christoph Heusgen believes that the West must help Ukraine as much as possible without NATO involvement as an organization. Heusgen was filmed on Monday at Scandic Grand Central in Helsinki.

Western military aid to Ukraine consists mainly of defense equipment. Why doesn’t Germany send fighters or assault weapons to Ukraine? Why is this such a difficult thing?

“One and a half months ago, the German government was not ready to send any weapons. We have now given the green light to the possibility of sending armored vehicles to Ukraine. So there is a gradual change. ”

“When you see the suffering of the Ukrainians and how Russian forces are attacking and killing innocent people, I think we have a duty to do as much as possible without NATO involvement as an organization.”

Why without NATO involvement?

“NATO-maintained no-fly zone [Ukrainan yllä] would, in my view, risk a direct confrontation between NATO and Russian forces, and this would mean a possible new escalation that would extend beyond Ukraine. “

“I think NATO’s decision [olla puuttumatta] is right. But much remains to be done without the direct involvement of NATO, and I believe that Ukraine’s forces would not be relatively strong in the current situation without the support of many NATO countries. “

“ “Of course you don’t get congratulations from Moscow.”

There is still a lot of discussion about a total ban on imports of fossil energy from Russia. What is your view on this?

“This is not a black and white question. I think we need to go step by step, and it was a good decision to stop importing coal. I think we should move on to oil imports next. As far as gas is concerned, I do not support an outright ban. “

“The Russians don’t have a large gas storage, so we have a lever that should be used more. A couple of weeks ago, Putin asked for gas supplies to be paid in rubles. The German Chancellor made one call and Putin immediately changed his mind. ”

“In time, we will no longer import Russian gas, but even now we can be tougher.”

Was it a mistake to build energy dependence between Europe and Russia for years?

“In hindsight, it’s very easy to say we should have acted differently. German history is full of conflicts and wars. Germany was responsible for the deaths of 20 million Soviet citizens in World War II. It would not have been without the Soviet Union [Saksojen] reunification. For us, cooperating with Russia is kind of part of DNA. ”

“We failed in a terrible way, but I did not think it was a mistake to try to engage with Russia politically, economically and at the level of civil society.”

Should Germany reverse its decision to shut down its nuclear power plants?

“I lived during Germany’s first green movement and we had strong opposition to nuclear power. My eldest daughter was born on April 25, 1986, the same week that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant exploded. To date, we have not yet figured out what to do with nuclear waste, and that is why I understand that many Germans have said no to nuclear power for decades. ”

There have been messages from many NATO countries, including Germany, in favor of Finland’s NATO membership. Could Finland’s NATO application face opposition?

“My assessment is what the Secretary General of NATO is [Jens Stoltenberg] Has said. If Finland applied for NATO membership, I am sure you would get it. I see no opposition within NATO, but of course Russia has already said that the gesture will not be welcomed. Of course, you will not receive congratulations from Moscow. ”

What about “Putin-friendly” countries in Europe, like Hungary?

“Not Hungary, but the Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is somewhat pro-Russian. But I don’t think he would stop [Suomen] NATO membership because he knows he is in trouble with all the other NATO countries. He is wise enough not to go into that battle. ”

If Finland joins NATO, how would it shape an alliance?

“I don’t want to give you any recommendations, but I would personally encourage it. Finland brings so much experience to the table and you have a common, albeit complex, history with Russia. You have universal military service and perhaps one of the best trained armed forces in Europe. Getting you to NATO would be a huge advantage for us. ”

The war ends sometimes. What will we do with Russia after that?

“Putin has violated the UN Charter, the Budapest Treaty on Security Guarantees and the Minsk Treaties. There can no longer be a relationship with Russia that trusts Putin. There is no going back to a relationship where you sit and drink champagne. We should no longer give Putin an international stage. ”

“The massacres we have seen are appalling. We cannot accept this as normal again and cooperate with Putin as before. We need to make it clear that there is no justification for this. ”

