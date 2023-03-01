HS Interview | Marin comments bluntly on NATO’s open door policy – This is how Stoltenberg responds

According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, in order to guarantee Ukraine’s security, long-term arrangements should be created when the war ends at some point.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) put his words about NATO’s open door policy directly when NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited Finland on Tuesday.

Marin said that he would have liked Finland to already be a member of NATO. Finland and Sweden meet all the membership criteria of the alliance, and membership is still expected, he said.

“Of course, this also puts a strain on NATO’s open door policy. It is related to NATO’s credibility, because we meet all the criteria,” Marin said at a joint press conference with Stoltenberg.

He continued that the decision is now in the hands of Turkey and Hungary.

In an interview with HS, Stoltenberg responds to Marin’s view by reminding, among other things, that the membership process of Finland and Sweden has been the fastest in NATO’s history so far. 28 of the 30 member countries have already ratified the memberships.

“This is much faster than usual,” says Stoltenberg.

So you don’t agree with Marin?

“I’m only saying what the situation really is. I know that Sanna Marin also agrees that this has so far been a fast process in NATO.”

Stoltenberg also reminds that the fact that 30 member countries invited Finland and Sweden as observer members gave Finland and Sweden a special status and brought the countries closer to NATO.

However, the final decisions regarding membership must be made in the parliaments of all member countries, and these decisions cannot be made by a joint NATO decision, he emphasizes.

On Tuesday, Stoltenberg did not comment on the possible timetable for membership. Nor to what it would mean if the memberships do not progress by the meeting organized in Vilnius in July or in Vilnius.

“My goal is for this to happen as quickly as possible. This is a priority for NATO and for me personally,” says Stoltenberg.

Even now, however, Finland is at the NATO table and Finland is closely aligned with NATO’s civilian and military structures.

In addition, many of the allies have given Finland and Sweden security assurances.

“It is impossible to imagine that Finland and Sweden would face a military threat without NATO reacting. Are [– – ] in a very different position, a much safer position, than where you were before you applied for membership.”

Finland and Sweden’s membership is still unratified in Turkey and Hungary.

Stoltenberg met the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan recently.

He says he is happy that it was agreed to restart the tripartite talks between Sweden, Finland and Turkey. The parties will meet in Brussels, at NATO headquarters, next week, Thursday, March 9.

Discussions suspension was reported after Turkey was angered by what was organized in Stockholm from the demonstrationwhere the Koran was burned.

Similar discussions have been held at official level and have largely concerned the implementation of the so-called document of understanding concluded at the Madrid summit. The meetings have therefore not been negotiations about when the countries can become NATO members.

Stoltenberg says that he considers the meeting useful in any case, because in this context the implementation of the memorandum of understanding and the remaining challenges can be discussed.

“The meeting itself does not guarantee a solution,” he says.

Stoltenberg says he is convinced that Turkey and Hungary will ratify the membership of Finland and Sweden and hopes that it will happen as soon as possible, since Finland and Sweden have fulfilled the commitments they made with Turkey last year in Madrid.

Stoltenberg participated in the Samak annual meeting of the Nordic Labor Movement’s Cooperation Committee in Helsinki on Tuesday.

In his speech, he said that the Russian president does not Vladimir Putin pursue peace but the continuation of war.

Stoltenberg also said that when the war ends at some point, it should be ensured that history does not repeat itself. In order to guarantee Ukraine’s security, long-term arrangements should be created.

NATO has already promised that Ukraine will become a member of the alliance in the long term.

What kind of arrangements are needed before this and after the war ends?

Stoltenberg says that it is a little too early to take an unnecessarily specific position on the matter.

However, a pattern has been seen in Russia’s aggression: First in Georgia in 2008, then in Crimea and Donbass in 2014, and last year in a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“We must break this cycle of Russian aggression. We must prevent Russia from continuing to erode Europe’s security. And so when this war ends, we must have mechanisms to ensure that Russia does not attack again.”

According to Stoltenberg, it must be guaranteed that Ukraine has the military capabilities and strength to deter and defend itself against future aggressions. And also looking at how history can be avoided.

So does this mean some kind of security guarantees?

Stoltenberg repeats that it is too early to be very specific.

The NATO countries have agreed that Ukraine will become a NATO member, he says. There is no clear schedule for this.

“At the same time, we know that the only way Ukraine can become a member of NATO is for Ukraine to remain a sovereign, independent, democratic state. The most important thing, the priority, now is to guarantee that Ukraine remains, and that President Putin does not win in Ukraine.”

A discussion about the theme is currently taking place among the allies, says Stoltenberg.

The Wall Street Journal reports recently, that Britain is pursuing a model in which Ukraine would be given much more advanced military technology, weapons and ammunition for defense after the end of the war.

France and Germany would also support a closer relationship between NATO and Ukraine and consider that this can increase Ukraine’s self-confidence and give its government incentives to start peace talks with Russia.

What to possible peace negotiations, Stoltenberg says that it is up to Ukraine to decide, because they see that the conditions are such that they can sit down at the table.

He thinks it is possible that the war will end at the negotiating table, as many wars do. What happens at the negotiating table is connected to power on the battlefield. The only way to bring lasting peace to Ukraine is for President Putin to understand that he cannot continue attacking Ukraine, says Stoltenberg.

Therefore, if a peaceful negotiated solution is desired, which guarantees that Ukraine remains a sovereign independent state, offering military aid to Ukraine is now the only way to achieve this.

“If you want peace tomorrow, you need military support today. “