HS Interview | “Lukashenka is scared” – The opposition leader assesses what Prigozhin’s arrival in Belarus means

Belarusian opposition leader Svjatlana Tsihanouskaja tells HS in an interview what the arrival of the leader of the Russian mercenary army Wagner in Belarus means.

Belarusian opposition leader Svjatlana Tsihanouskayan the message is clear: Yevgeny Prigozhin is not welcome in Belarus.

“The presence of Prigozhin and his troops in the country is a threat to our independence and it is a threat to Belarusians themselves. They are scared.”

In an interview with HS, Tsihanouskaja tells what the arrival of Prigozhin, the leader of the Russian mercenary army Wagner, in Belarus means. Tsihanouskaja, who has been in exile since 2020 and sentenced to 15 years in prison in his home country, was interviewed via video link on Wednesday.

“Last the events of the week gave us hope for Putin’s weakening, because a weak Putin also means a weak Lukashenko. Unfortunately, the events did not progress as we had hoped”, Tsihanouskaja says right at the beginning of the interview.

He points out that the Russian regime remained intact and the weekend Wagner uprising ended on Saturday night when Prigozhin, the leader of the mercenary army, was said to have struck a deal with the Belarusian autocracy Alexander Lukashenko with.

Part of the agreement was that Prigozhin himself would move to Belarus.

Independent Belarusian news channels have reported on the shock caused by the news of the Wagner manager’s result. in Belarus many were afraid at the weekend, that armed forces will also arrive in the country with Prigožin.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin said in his televised speech on Monday evening that Wagner’s soldiers can join the Russian defense forces or go to Belarus.

Also from Lukashenka’s mouth was heard on Tuesdaythat Belarus wants to learn from the war experiences of the Wagner fighters.

Tuesday Prigozhin’s machine was reported to have arrived to Belarus, but Tsihanouskaja points out that no actual evidence of the arrival of the Wagner director has yet been presented.

Nevertheless, he is really worried about the situation.

“The situation creates pressure on Ukraine, because who knows, maybe a new attack on Ukraine could take place from the territory of Belarus. It also creates pressure on our other neighbors, Poland and Lithuania.”

At the same time, Tsihanouskaja states that there are already many Russian soldiers in Belarus, and the situation is not only a threat to Ukraine or other border neighbors. Inside the country, it is feared that Russia’s grip will tighten.

“I really want our democratic allies to turn their attention to the situation in Belarus. At the moment, it seems that our country has been somewhat forgotten.”

Cause Tsihanouskaja does not know why Lukashenka acted as a negotiator between Wagner and Russia. However, he suspects that Lukashenko wanted to present himself in the middle of the crisis as a “savior of the world” and a “conciliator”.

“I believe that Lukashenko primarily wanted to save himself, not Putin. He understands that if Putin’s regime begins to crumble, Lukashenka’s regime will fall first. Without Russia, Lukashenko would not survive a day,” Tsihanouskaja says.

He emphasizes that it is not yet known how the situation between Putin, Prigozhin and Lukashenko will develop. Maybe Putin wants to take revenge on Prigozhin, or maybe Lukashenka wants the protection of Prigozin and Wagner’s soldiers when there are elections again in Belarus next year.

“Lukashenka knows that even though three years have passed since the last election, the people of Belarus will not give up the fight,” Tsihanouskaja says, referring to resistance movements, politicians in exile and volunteers fighting in Ukraine.

“Of course Lukashenko is scared.”

Tsihanouskaja herself fled Belarus to Lithuania after the 2020 presidential election, in which she was a candidate as a representative of the opposition. However, Lukashenko declared himself the country’s autocratic leader in elections that, among other things, were not fair or free according to the EU.

Provided Lukashenko decides to cooperate with Wagner, the opposition in Belarus will be even more cramped.

“Imagine that we have [oppositiolla] there would be a chance and thousands of Prigozhin’s thugs would be on our soil. They are merciless, cruel and they have no sympathy for Belarusians.”

How will Belarus free itself from its autocracy and from the power of the Kremlin, Svyatlana Tsihanouska?

“I hear more and more talk that Lukashenka’s power can only be broken with brutality. But I don’t want democracy by violence. So I believe that the consistent pressure policy of Lukashenko’s administration and support for democracy will lead us to the moment when Lukashenko is so weak that he has to bow to democracy.”