HS interview | Loan list: STTK's chief economist would collect up to 8 billion euros by tightening taxes

STTK's Patrizio Lainà would target tax extortion especially at companies, wealthy individuals, motoring and environmental and health harms.

Employees the chief economist of the umbrella organization STTK Patrizio Laina says that there is an alternative to cuts in public spending: tangible tax cuts.

STTK proposed before the parliamentary elections that Finland's total tax rate, i.e. the ratio of tax revenue to gross domestic product, should be maintained at the level of 2022.

Based on the Ministry of Finance's forecast, which has since been updated, the tax rate will fall so much by 2027 without new measures that stabilizing the tax rate would require tax increases of no less than eight billion euros annually.

For example, in their own alternatives, the left-wing parties have presented a maximum of two billion euros in tax extortion.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper asked Lainà what taxes she would be willing to extort for a total of up to eight billion euros.

In response, Lainà put together an exemplary list, which can be read in its entirety here:

A loan emphasizes that it is not STTK's presentation. He says the list is his own outline of how Finland's tax rate could be stabilized.

In the list of 8.4 billion euros, the tax extortions are roughly divided into companies, wealthy individuals, motoring, and environmental and health harms.

In addition, he would cancel the tax reductions of the government program for almost one billion euros.

STTK's chief economist believes that the business sector, which was supported during the corona pandemic, should now be reciprocally “involved” more in financing society.

He justifies tax restrictions on the wealthy by narrowing wealth differences.

“On the other hand, for example, tax extortions on unhealthy products and tax extortion on motoring are also aimed at people with lower incomes. So yes, the intention here is to involve everyone,” says Lainà.

In his view, it is necessary to tighten traffic taxation also because, without new measures, tax revenues from motoring are predicted to drop significantly.

STTK's Chief Economist Patrizio Lainà in front of the Bank of Finland in 2019.

Major a single measure on Lainà's list is the increase of the corporation tax levied on the company's profit by two percentage points to 22 percent. Based on the Ministry of Finance's estimate, he calculates that the extortion will bring tax revenues of around one billion euros at the level of 2027.

Entrepreneurship would also be subject to the removal of the entrepreneur's deduction from tax extortion.

Dividend and real estate income of tax-exempt entities such as foundations and trade unions would be taxed by Lainà.

Long The Lainà dividend tax relief for unlisted companies, which has been the subject of political controversy, would be completely removed.

He would also introduce a wealth tax. The law does not specify the implementation method for the tax, but considers the “millionaires' tax” presented by the left-wing coalition as an example of a possible measure of tax revenue.

“Millionaire's Tax” would generate approximately 600 million euros per year, according to the calculation of the parliament's information service. The tax of half a percent would apply to net assets exceeding the million euro limit, which does not include one's own apartment.

In total, Lainà would collect about half a billion euros by tightening capital income taxation by one percentage point, extending the transfer tax to securities trading, removing the generational change protection and limiting the right to tax deduction of the financing consideration of apartment investors.

Car traffic on Länsiväylä in Helsinki's Lauttasaari on February 25.

Traffic taxes and excise duties The loan would bind to the index. He would also increase the vehicle tax and carry out a “traffic tax reform”. According to him, it could mean, for example, an annual tax paid according to the price of the car or the removal of the car tax exemption for electric cars.

Increases in alcohol tax and tobacco tax, as well as a new “health tax” on sugar, salt and saturated fat, would affect health.

Canceling the government program's tax reductions would mean, among other things, the cancellation of income tax reductions of around half a billion euros for low- and middle-income wage earners and the cancellation of the solidarity tax reduction for high-income earners.

For many Lainà has been able to find a profit estimate for the tax extortions he presented in the papers of the Ministry of Finance. However, the Ministry of Finance's assessment is not available for some measures.

For example, the estimate of the annual income of the health tax of 650 million euros was made by the umbrella organization of the social and health sector, Sosten.

Estimates of the financial activity tax on the financial sector, taxation of insurance policies and interference with interest rate arrangements and desk box companies are based on the estimates of the social democratic think tank Kalevi Sorsa foundation.

Obviously, all estimates are subject to uncertainties. According to Lainà, the purpose of his outline is above all to illustrate the dimension class.

I'll borrow the list is criticized on the other side as probably stifling economic growth and undermining the success of companies.

He already defends himself in advance by saying that, for example, tightening negative taxes will hardly affect economic growth.

In Lainà's opinion, increasing corporate tax by two percentage points would not significantly weaken the position of companies.

“After the increase, our corporate tax would be at the same level as in Denmark and Norway,” he says.