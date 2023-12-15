HS Interview | Latvian Foreign Minister: We know where migrant groups are and where they have been moved

Krišjānis Kariņš says he is ready to become NATO Secretary General after Jens Stoltenberg.

Latvian foreign minister Krišjānis Kariņš considers the cooperation of the Baltic countries, Finland and Poland to be very important, when the eastern member states of NATO fight against the arrival of migrants across the eastern border organized by Russia. According to Kariņš, the cooperation has worked well so far.

“We all face the same challenge, and that is the aggression of imperialist Russia, with which Russia is once again trying to expand its empire to its neighboring countries,” says Kariņš in an interview at the Latvian embassy in Helsinki.

Kariņš met the foreign minister on Thursday Elina Valtonen (kok) and discussed with his colleague, among other things, hybrid threats caused by Russia.

Paperless migrants have been systematically coming to Poland and Latvia from Belarus for two and a half years already. The numbers have varied: two months ago, a hundred migrants tried to cross the border to Latvia per day, in recent days there have been a few attempts per day.

“The quantities have decreased really sharply,” says Kariņš.

“We don't know if it's due to the weather or something else. But what we've found is that this comes in waves. When we have less pressure, there is more on the Polish border. And when we have more pressure, it's less in Lithuania and Poland.”

According to Kariņš, people who have recently entered Latvia without a visa have not had Belarusian entry stamps in their passports, but Russian stamps.

“Belarus is a satellite of Russia. It is clear that Russia has organized the operation. Of course, it can also be seen in the north, when the aspirants arrive at the border on bicycles, otherwise you would think they would be using skis,” says Kariņš.

According to Kariņš, the migration operation will probably continue for a long time, and it must be fought with cooperation.

“Our border guards are in constant contact with their colleagues in neighboring countries, from Finland to Poland. That's why we have a very good picture of where migrant groups are and where these groups have been moved at any time.”

“ “I would compare Europe and Russia to a sprinter and a marathon runner.”

Foreign minister Krišjānis Kariņš, 59, was appointed to his current position in September. Before that, he served as the Prime Minister of Latvia for four years, until he made room for his fellow party, the centre-right Yhtenäisys party To Evika Siliņa. Former Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs was elected president of Latvia in the summer.

Kariņš, born in the USA, moved to Latvia in 1997 and was elected to the parliament in 2002. Recently, he has been speculated to be the next Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg after.

Stoltenberg has been in office for a record nine years. His successor was supposed to be appointed already in June of last year. However, due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the NATO membership of Finland and Sweden, the Norwegian remained in charge of the military alliance.

“If my government wants to propose me as general secretary, I'm ready to take on the task,” says Kariņš.

“Stoltenberg has done a great job. The task of the Secretary General of NATO is not to make NATO policy, but to get everyone to work together, and he has shown that he can do that.”

So far, the most popular guess to succeed Stoltenberg has been the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte.

“I know him very well, we have worked together,” says Kariņš.

“He has been cooked in Dutch politics and he has proven his ability to reach an agreement. So am I, my coalition government is the longest-lived in Latvia.”

“And my colleague [Viron pääministeri] Kaja Kallas is a possible candidate. A capable Prime Minister, and I see no reason why he wouldn't make a good NATO Secretary General. But whoever takes on the task will have diabolical challenges, because times are challenging.”

What When it comes to Ukraine and its support, the Latvian is not the first to throw in the towel.

“I would compare Europe and Russia to a sprinter and a marathoner,” says Kariņš.

“Russia is the sprinter. They knew they were going to attack, they planned their attack, they have tuned their weapons industry. They were in the starting pits and when the starting pistol shot rang out, they were on the move.”

“Europe is a marathoner, who was still shaking his legs at the time of the starting shot, and has now gotten going. The sprinter is 50 meters ahead, but soon begins to tire. At four hundred meters, the marathoner passes, after a kilometer the sprinter is out of the race.”

“We don't know how long the war in Ukraine will last. But we know that even if the Russian government falls or the leader changes, their goal will not change. They are stuck in an expansionist mindset. We have to take that into account.”

According to Kariņš, Europeans need to imagine themselves on a journey the length of a marathon.

“You shouldn't be ashamed that a democracy can have a strong army.”