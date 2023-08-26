HS interview | Kopra of the Defense Committee: The military forces of the United States need the broadest possible rights to operate on Finnish soil

There should be a broad discussion about the use of Finnish reservists in NATO missions, says Jukka Kopra, chairman of the defense committee. In his opinion, the production of war materials must now also be purposefully increased in Europe.

Defense Committee the chairman Jukka Kopran According to (kok), US military forces should be guaranteed the widest possible rights to operate and train in Finland during peacetime.

Kopra refers to the ongoing DCA agreement negotiations, in which a defense cooperation agreement is concluded between Finland and the United States.

If implemented, it could give the US armed forces, for example, the opportunity to use Finnish soil without barriers for training and storing material.

In some in connections there has even been talk of a base, but Kopra considers this to be an exaggerated expression.

“In practice, the activities enabled by the agreement could be, for example, a brigade from the United States coming here for a month to train and then coming back after some time,” Kopra estimates.

In the United States with the brigade is meant approximately 3,000–5,000 soldiers capable of independent action.

“In this case, it wouldn’t make sense for them to transport their equipment back and forth every time. Instead, they could leave, for example, possible crew transport vehicles and cannons here and maybe a few soldiers to guard them together with the Finns.”

According to Kopra, broad rights are needed not only to make training easier, but also because cooperation is seamless in a real situation.

“The rules of the game must also be broad enough in case of crisis situations, so that in such a situation you no longer have to think about who is responsible for what, how to cooperate and whether or not there is a right to something. There should be no such ambiguities then.”

Finland what separates it from the majority of NATO countries is that Finland’s defense capability is based on a strong reserve instead of a professional army. In practice, this means that if Finland participates in a NATO operation outside Finland’s borders, it needs reservists.

“I don’t know if such a situation will ever arise, but if it does, things must be thought out in advance,” Kopra states.

“ “Of course, you also have to pay adequate compensation.”

According to him, a system should be developed in Finland where reservists could voluntarily enter into an agreement based on which they are ready to go on a potentially dangerous operation with a certain warning period.

“If we make available to NATO a capability that requires, for example, 3,000 reservists, then such a valid standby agreement with at least 6,000 volunteers is needed,” Kopra estimates.

Kopra believes that volunteers can be found in Finland.

“And of course you also have to pay adequate compensation for that, even if they are not professionals.”

Chairman of the Defense Committee Jukka Kopra (Kok) believes in the reservists’ desire to participate in NATO operations abroad as well.

“The number of experts who were heard by the Defense Committee during the 2021 committee hearing of the Defense Plan of the State Council. The same is about to happen again.”

Finland the conscription system is currently being developed based on the report of the parliamentary conscription committee completed at the end of 2021.

The report in question does not take into account The effects of NATO membership on the conscription system. It was already criticized as outdated and thin at the time of its publication: the most important proposal was to extend the invitation system to the entire age group. For example, it did not even envisage equal conscription.

Would there be a need for a new report?

“We have so much to do already that not in this situation. There is a foreign and security policy report, a defense report, a cyber security strategy coming,” Kopra enumerates.

“I think the current situation is working and for now it meets the need we have.”

For example Kopra does not consider the expansion of conscription to women even desirable.

“If the number of conscripts were doubled, we wouldn’t need such a large number. Then we would have to cut them down with a heavy hand, and that could lead to situations that are even more unfair than the current situation.”

However, Kopra considers mandatory invitations for everyone reasonable. According to him, it should also be ensured that everyone who wants to participate in national defense work would have the opportunity to do so.

“We already have good voluntary national defense training, but we definitely need more people,” says Kopra.

Its instead, according to Kopra, the use of reservists in NATO missions should be discussed as widely as possible, in order to gain sufficiently broad support for the decision.

Would a parliamentary working group be needed to achieve a sufficiently broad consensus?

“We still have to think about this. We will definitely come back to this.”

Ukrainian regarding the war, Kopra says he is a realist.

“This could take years at worst. We must continue to support Ukraine, but when we send goods from warehouses for a long enough time, it will run out at some point if we don’t get more goods there.”

Therefore, according to Kopra, the EU should put increasing the amount of military material production more strongly on its agenda.

“It should be possible to double or triple some production lines for, say, ten years. What is consumed in Ukraine should be replenished in European warehouses,” says Kopra.

“If we were to make a sufficiently determined supply rush, it would be the kind of language that would be understood in Moscow.”

Production adding is not easy. Establishing new production lines requires time, investments and employees. Production capacity in many factories is already at the upper limits.

How can production be increased from the current one?

“If production cannot be increased otherwise, the solution must be carved with an ax instead of fine-tuning. I don’t think the normal market economy mechanism is enough to handle this. Now we should straighten out the kinks and simply look for ways to get those factories up and running.”