HS interview | Kiuru: 700 million euros are needed to pay off the healthcare debt already next year

Kiur says that savings in welfare areas are already threatening basic services if nothing is done. According to him, the care debt has arisen for three reasons in particular.

Family- and Minister of Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) demands 700 million euros to fix Finland’s rapidly worsening care debt.

“The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health is proposing an addition of 700 million euros to next year’s budget to increase funding for welfare areas and Hus corporation’s social and health care and rescue operations. We propose that the funding be diverted to closing the care gap in care services and rehabilitation,” Kiuru tells HS.

The money would be available to the regions already next year.

“I have already told my concerns to the five, which consists of the chairmen of the governing parties. I have said that the care debt has to be taken very seriously, and according to my understanding, the situation is shared. In addition, I told the health and safety ministerial group on Wednesday that additional funding is definitely needed.”

Read more: The government is now debating spending increases in the billions

Lark says that social and health care services have incurred care service and rehabilitation debt for three reasons in particular.

The main reason is the corona epidemic, the treatment of which has moved personnel away from other care. Because of this, people have not been able to get treatment.

The second is the rapidly chronic shortage of nurses.

“The third reason is the long labor market struggle. At that time, shift change and overtime bans were in force for a long time, which significantly increased the care debt.”

Lark says that when social security financing was planned, it was not known that the care debt would grow to such a significant extent due to exceptional circumstances.

“All of this has led to the fact that the population’s health, ability to function and well-being are threatened,” he says.

“Nevertheless, the medical debt does not come as a surprise, it has been talked about throughout the corona pandemic. Now we are talking about a maintenance debt of up to one billion euros. It is still difficult to estimate the size exactly, because it is still accumulating.”

Lark says that the financing model of the social security reform in itself has been very carefully thought out.

“It will work, but the difficulty is that every welfare area starts from such a hole. There are really a lot more sick people to treat than had been thought.”

According to him, welfare areas must be able to start from a realistic level instead of a pit.

Kiuru says that the welfare regions have talked about a deficit of more than one billion euros. This deficit must be balanced within three years.

Finland receives about 360 million euros from the EU, among other things, to take care of the medical debt. According to Kiuru, 700 million euros are needed in addition to this.

Read more: The corona pandemic caused a massive dental care debt – A dentist tells what every parent should do to prevent their child from getting cavities

If there will be no new funding, the deficits may lead to a cycle where the welfare regions start to cut spending. In this case, the services deteriorate and treatment queues only grow.

Even if the money did not get new nurses, it would prevent cuts in services.

“Economic balancing plans have already started in many regions. This may lead to regions taking too fast economic balancing measures with too large savings targets at the beginning of next year. Basic services will suffer if nothing is done.”

According to him, one problem is also that the municipalities have underfunded basic services and directed money to specialized medical care.

In addition Costs are on the rise.

It was estimated that the war would cost around 21 billion euros, but due to inflation, real estate rent increases and the cost of purchasing services, the estimate is already 22.5 billion euros. The increase in wages also causes more costs.

“This proposal is only 3.1 percent of the entire pot,” says Kiuru.

According to him, additional funding would require precise guidance from the government, so that the money actually goes to breaking up treatment queues.

“It is essential that the additional funding is directed correctly. With the current system, it would be practically impossible to make sure that the money goes to the right address, because the funding given by the state to the municipalities is general and there are no means of control. This will change with the social security reform, when there will be many control methods.”

According to Kiuru, one should not be afraid of additional funding, because it is actually just a matter of bringing the funding forward, as social security funding will be reviewed in any case no later than 2025. If the funding has proven to be underestimated, it will be corrected using the mechanism defined in the Social Security Act.

Social- and the Ministry of Health’s proposal is so surprising that the Minister of Local Government Sirpa Paatero (sd) only recently said in an interview with HS that no more funding will be proposed for social security areas.

At this stage, the government is not planning new decisions on additional money for welfare areas, he said.

“At the moment, there is no idea or need from our side to start such an evaluation,” Paatero said.

Politically, it is difficult to pass Kiuru’s 700 million euro proposal. The center has proposed approximately 300 million euros for agriculture.

These can be considered as some kind of counterpart. It can happen that either both get at least part of what they asked for, or neither gets anything.

Another option is that both will be decided at the beginning of the year and not now in a hurry in the state’s additional supplementary estimates, which must be considered by the parliament on Thursday.

Read more: Minister Paatero on care companies’ desire to raise prices: “I don’t understand”

Read more: The new head of office of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health says that the welfare regions themselves are responsible for staying within the budget