HS Interview | Kaja Kallas is happy that Finland is finally seeing Russia through Estonia’s eyes

According to the Prime Minister of Estonia, we must not let Russia influence our security policy decision-making.

Russia understands only military pressure, believes the Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. And now Ukraine is doing well militarily.

The counterattack has progressed quickly during the fall. At the end of last week, Ukraine regained control of the city of Kherson.

“As long as they advance, it is our job to help them defend their country,” Kallas said on Tuesday in an interview at the Estonian embassy in Helsinki.

Instead, according to Kallas, our task is not to define when Ukraine should agree to peace negotiations. The decision is Ukraine’s.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on stalling peace talks while speaking at the G20 summit of rich countries on Tuesday.

However, negotiating with Russia is not simple when it has invaded the territory of an independent state. Estonia has a bitter experience of this.

During the Second World War, Finland decided to go to war, Estonia to negotiate, Kallas points out.

“You lost land and people, but you kept the most important thing, freedom,” he says.

“Our leaders thought that we would save our people if we negotiated. But we lost our freedom and our status as an independent state. And in the end we also lost people and property. In practice, we lost everything.”

Kallas participated in a seminar on cooperation between Finland and Estonia at Säätytalo in Helsinki. The Prime Minister of Finland was also present Sanna Marin (sd) and other ministers.

Marinia and Kallasta have both been praised in the international media during the Ukrainian war for their values ​​leadership and strict line in relation to Russia. Traditionally, Finland and Estonia have still had very different attitudes towards their big neighbor.

“I’m really, really happy that Finland is now listening to Estonia in this matter,” says Kallas.

“Our attitude towards Russia has been the right one, so I am glad that Finland has taken the same position. I understand that this actually means a complete reversal of your policy in this regard.”

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas sees similarities in Finland’s defense with her own country.

There is still a difference in attitudes, at least if it is measured by, for example, the aid donated to Ukraine. Kiel’s Institute of the World Economy according to Estonia supports Ukraine with much larger sums of money than Finland. The difference becomes particularly large when you compare donations to gross national product.

Kallas does not bring this up, but emphasizes that it is important for us to remain united now.

When from Finland and Sweden become full members of NATO, defense cooperation will also be strengthened. Kallas sees a lot of the same in the defense systems of Estonia and Finland.

Both have powerful armies and conscription. Both also spend more than the two percent required by NATO for national defense. By 2024, Estonia plans to raise the figure to three percent, says Kallas.

From Finland’s NATO membership, Kallas expects more joint military exercises and “very concrete plans on how we defend Finland, the Baltic Sea and Estonia.”

“I also expect an exchange of information related to intelligence and all such information that affects our defense and security.”

Several suspicions of spying for Russia have recently been revealed in the Nordic countries. It does not surprise Kalla.

“Russian embassies are very large in all countries. And they are not big because they have a lot of diplomats, but because they have people working in intelligence roles.”

Estonia has responded to the situation by expelling Russian diplomats. Some of them have to be kept in the country anyway, because Estonia has to secure the operation of its own embassy in Russia.

In October The Riigikogu, the Estonian parliament, adopted a statement declaring Russia a terrorist state. In the past, similar declarations have been made by Lithuania and Latvia.

“The terrorist tries to scare people and prevent us from making decisions that we would otherwise make,” says Kallas.

This is exactly how Russia works. It terrorizes people with various demands and threats, such as the nuclear threat, Kallas points out.

Kallas is ready to discuss Russia’s position again after it has withdrawn its troops from Ukraine, paid for reconstruction and taken responsibility – not only for war crimes – but also for other crimes and violence.

Our we should not let the fear of Russia influence our security policy, Kallas states. Some have been worried, for example, that if the next Secretary General of NATO were chosen from Eastern Europe, it would be seen as a provocation in Russia.

“It is a completely wrong interpretation, because in this way we show that what Russia thinks about our defense cooperation affects our decisions.”

NATO is supposed to choose a successor to the current Secretary General to Jens Stoltenberg next year.

Kallas’ name is also emerged, when the media have guessed who will be chosen for the position. Would he be ready to leave national politics and take over the leadership of the military union?

The Estonian Prime Minister laughs.

“If there was such an option, we could discuss it. But I find it highly unlikely.”

For now, Kallas’ aim is for his reform party to win next March’s parliamentary elections.