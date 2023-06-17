HS Interview | Juhana Vartiainen responds to criticism about Esplanadi: “People are not like cattle that can be controlled in some enclosure”

Helsinki mayor Juhana Vartiainen According to (kok), the criticism received from Esplanadi’s experiment has been massive. He knew how to expect criticism to come, but it also took him by surprise.

“You can’t always predict all the details and the ferocity of the feedback, but this kind of discussion is the everyday life of the mayors of all developing cities.”

In the experiment, both Pohjoisesplanadi and Eteläsplanadi have been converted into single lanes. Removing the lanes from the use of cars has freed up space for terraces, benches, bike paths and plantings, among other things.

Officially, the opening day of the experiment fell on Monday in connection with Helsinki Day. Three million euros have been set aside for the experiment, and it is supposed to last until the end of 2024.

Experiment has garnered praise and criticism.

Criticism has come from many different directions: The closing of driving lanes has received of motorists nerves to tighten. Emergency services has raised concerns about the passage of emergency vehicles. Asphalting of nupuki stone and Palmut have collected reviews.

In the city and for some entrepreneurs, the buttons have been facing each other time and time again.

Criticism started even before the experiment started. In October last year reported, that the entrepreneurs in the center of Helsinki oppose the restriction of driving near the Esplanade. Entrepreneurs of Helsinki has also described closing lanes as a death blow for brick-and-mortar entrepreneurs.

Now there has been criticism, among other things, of the difficulty of supplying raw materials. Also snow fall and getting a taxi in front of the Savoy promptly has been brought up.

Hotel manager of Hotel Kämpi Tuomas Liewendahl boasted earlier In the case of HS experiment for aesthetics, among other things, but also stated that the hotel has not benefited much from the experiment and that its terrace was already full before.

Part companies, cafes and restaurants have been given terrace space at the city’s parade ground for their use at a great price.

The terrace area of ​​Esplanadi’s additional area has been leased forward normally according to the terrace price list, says the Helsinki Urban Environment Department. Prices vary slightly based on location.

For example, in the summer season on Pohjoisesplanadi, the monthly rent for the terrace area is 13.21 euros per square meter.

In the winter season, the rent is half of the summer season prices.

In a foreign country in the context, evidence has been obtained that improving walking areas would bring more walkers. This would benefit companies when purchasing power would increase, reports HS at the end of last year about the anticipated effects of the Esplanadi experiment.

Is the criticism reasonable, or are we complaining about things that are too small?

The guard lets out a grunt on the phone before answering.

“The city is everyone’s property. Some things may be important to some and small to others. Everyone should be listened to. Now we’re going to try this.”

The guard says that he met entrepreneurs last week. He listened to what entrepreneurs had to say about the experiment. According to Vartiainen, the entrepreneurs’ clear message was that the interaction between the entrepreneurs and the city has not been good enough.

He reminds that no group is united, but entrepreneurs also have different views on the matter and the effects of the experiment on different entrepreneurs can be different. He points out that the general trend around the world has been that similar types of urban space reforms bring economic benefits to cities.

“Based on this experience, I intend to strengthen cooperation [yrittäjien kanssa]because that’s how massive this criticism has been.”

“Esplanadi is the number one street in the country in terms of social importance, and the attention related to it is appropriate. Let’s hope it develops in a great way.”

Although the accumulation of human flows in the city center should basically benefit the entrepreneurs, according to Vartiainen, feedback from entrepreneurs – or any other party – should not be treated arrogantly.

Entrepreneurs have taken a strong stand on shaping the urban space, and now Vartiainen says that they should be involved even more closely. Is there a chance that a certain group of entrepreneurs will be able to lobby for their own cause?

“I don’t react to lobbying, but decisions are made that benefit the entire city,” says Vartiainen.

According to him, it does not help to appeal to the general good or to the fact that, on average, the experiment is estimated to be beneficial to entrepreneurs in the Esplanadi area, if someone has experienced the experiment as having significant negative effects on their own business activities.

“Small entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs have a lot of their own property, guts and heart in the game, and I think it is necessary to humbly listen to what [kritiikkiä] comes and tries to find some middle ground.”

The guard does not want to downplay criticism but states that it must be taken seriously.

“Here you have to see the big picture and the fact that the vitality of the city center is a critical issue.”

Vartiainen reminds that the Esplanadi experiment is specifically about an experiment, which is part of a larger goal to enliven the urban space.

“After all, people are not like cattle that can be controlled in some corral, but the movement of people spontaneously shapes the city’s activities. We really have to talk about experimentation here.”

Esplanade the experiment is only one part of the overall development of the core center, Vartiainen points out. He also highlights underground solutions. He hopes that the business world could actively use the service tunnel, which would be reflected in the congestion of motorists.

In addition, according to him, office space in the downtown area should be converted to residential use due to changes in habits brought about by online shopping and the pandemic.

Helsinki could take a model from, for example, Copenhagen and Stockholm, says Vartiainen.

“Köpis has excellent, fast cycle paths. I would hope that a stronger cycling network would remain in Helsinki from my term as mayor.”

He states that you can quickly reach the other side of the city through the tunnel.

According to Vartiainen, in the future, it will be necessary to get to the city center in different ways, whether on foot, by bike or by car.

What is Vartiainen’s own opinion about the experiment?

“I support this direction of development, which takes more space for light traffic and walking, and I support a culture of experimentation.”

Vartiainen says that the experiment has appeared as a confrontation between motorists and cyclists. He tries to dissolve this confrontation.